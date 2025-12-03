Atlanta's Scenic Tudor-Style Suburb Offers Storybook Charm, Walkable Streets, And Local Shops

As the beating heart of the state of Georgia, Atlanta is packed with old-school Southern charm and vibrant, historic neighborhoods while incorporating cultural elements from around the globe. In the suburbs, there's plenty of character to be found beyond just houses and residential neighborhoods. Avondale Estates, a charming city just outside of Atlanta, serves as a perfect example of the hidden gems tucked away outside Atlanta's urban core.

Getting to Avondale Estates is easy enough. If you're coming from downtown Atlanta, it's about a 20-minute drive east. It's also simple to get to Avondale Estates from Atlanta via public transit; just hop on the MARTA Blue Line and get off at the Avondale stop. The suburb is just a few miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport.

When you get off the train in Avondale Estates, you'll be steps away from iconic landmarks and picturesque Tudor-style buildings in a unique and very walkable downtown area. Much like your time in Atlanta, your visit to Avondale Estates is very much a choose-your-own-adventure type of experience.