Atlanta's Scenic Tudor-Style Suburb Offers Storybook Charm, Walkable Streets, And Local Shops
As the beating heart of the state of Georgia, Atlanta is packed with old-school Southern charm and vibrant, historic neighborhoods while incorporating cultural elements from around the globe. In the suburbs, there's plenty of character to be found beyond just houses and residential neighborhoods. Avondale Estates, a charming city just outside of Atlanta, serves as a perfect example of the hidden gems tucked away outside Atlanta's urban core.
Getting to Avondale Estates is easy enough. If you're coming from downtown Atlanta, it's about a 20-minute drive east. It's also simple to get to Avondale Estates from Atlanta via public transit; just hop on the MARTA Blue Line and get off at the Avondale stop. The suburb is just a few miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport.
When you get off the train in Avondale Estates, you'll be steps away from iconic landmarks and picturesque Tudor-style buildings in a unique and very walkable downtown area. Much like your time in Atlanta, your visit to Avondale Estates is very much a choose-your-own-adventure type of experience.
Check out museums and a bevy of food options
When it comes to food and beverage, it goes without saying you won't go hungry or thirsty in Avondale Estates. Fans of Waffle House will get a kick out of the Waffle House Museum, the first-ever location of the iconic American diner. The tiny shop is still open for bites today, so be sure you come with an empty stomach and a hunger for history.
The main drag of Avondale Boulevard and the surrounding blocks are packed with breweries, restaurants, shops, and other businesses catering toward both residents and visitors. Take My Parents' Basement, for example; part comic book store, part taproom, the one-of-a-kind business is perfect for that self-described nerd in your life who enjoys their boozy brews. If you're in the mood for a beer crawl across the city, continue your adventure at breweries like Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery & Distillery, and Little Cottage Brewery.
In the mood to try a smörgåsbord? Check out the Olive + Pine indoor market with food stalls including Leftie Lee's, Wonderful World Coffee and Tea, NiteOwl Kitchen and Cocktails, and Enso Izakaya. Other spots for a snack include Rising Son, Arepa Mia, Billy's Avondale, The Stratford Pub, and pizza at Savage Pizza or Donatos Pizza.
Shop 'til you drop and go for a walk
Beyond food and drinks, there's plenty of shopping and outdoor activities to be done in Avondale Estates. Second Life Upscale Retail, for example, is a great place to go for quality, curated clothing and accessories; there's even a Second Life outpost next door for furniture, decor, and other home goods. Joyful Jarra and Fiber Parts are good stores to stop in if you need crafts for your next handmade product.
Speaking of handmade objects, why not dive into this adorable village's local arts scene? Little Tree Arts Studios, located among the shops and restaurants of downtown Avondale Estates, houses more than 40 artists creating breathtaking sculptures, engrossing paintings and photos, and gorgeous textiles; there's even music rehearsal studios and a performance stage on site. At the nearby Avondale Arts Center, you can take classes to learn new skills like paper-making or meet up with a local sewing enthusiast group.
Need some fresh air? Spend some time at Avondale Lake in Bess Walker Park, the crown jewel of Avondale Estates, complete with a walking trail around the lake's perimeter. Take the kids to nearby Willis Park for a fun time at the playground, while you can also go for a nature walk on the Stone Mountain Trail, which starts right next to the Avondale MARTA station. Alternatively, pick up the Cobbs Creek Trail after your walk at Bess Walker Park.