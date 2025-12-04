Just Outside Cocoa Beach Is An Old City With Tranquil Waterways, Green Spaces, And A Warm Hometown Feel

Rockledge is one of the rock stars of the Sunshine State's Space Coast, a unique, themed stretch of Florida with museums and rocket launches. The city of over 30,000 residents hugs the Indian River, a long lagoon that separates the mainland from Merritt Island. And with Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach, one of Florida's top beach and surfing destinations, just a short 30 minute drive away, Rockledge is perfectly positioned near some of the region's best attractions.

If you're flying in, the commute from the airport is also quite short. You can make it into city limits from the Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in roughly 30 minutes. The Orlando International Airport (MCO) is also just under an hour away. There are several hotels in Rockledge too, including Woodspring Suites and Bonsai — A Modern Motor Court.

Despite all the modern amenities, Rockledge is steeped in history. Established back in 1887, the community holds the distinction of being Brevard County's oldest incorporated municipality. The city's warm hometown atmosphere only adds to the charm. On Niche, one resident wrote that Rockledge is the kind of place where "most people know each other," noting that the area is "fairly quaint ... [and] has a nice small town feel." Another local described Rockledge as "a great family-friendly town." From good vibes to good fun, you certainly won't find any shortage of adventure in this corner of the state, with tranquil waterways and wide-open green spaces to explore.