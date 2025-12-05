Florida's Gulf Coast Treasure South Of St. Petersburg Is A Paddling Paradise Near A Botanical Garden
Palma Sola is a little-known hidden gem that's just 45 minutes away from tourist hotspots like St. Petersburg and Pass-A-Grille, an underrated beach town surrounded by some of Florida's busiest. While beach gems are common along the west coast of Florida, Palma Sola has something unique for everyone. From adventurous paddling excursions to a nearby lush botanical garden to deep historical roots, this coastal paradise is a true Gulf Coast treasure.
The Palma Sola Bay, which is perfect for paddling, is located immediately east of Anna Maria Island, once home to the Timucuan tribe of Native Americans. The tribe's history in Florida spans thousands of years, and their legacy is now protected at the Timucuan Ecological & Historic Preserve near Jacksonville. If you don't mind a cross-Florida road trip, it's worth the drive to experience the collection of salt marshes, coastal sand dunes, and hardwood hammocks there while learning about early native cultures.
Many visitors find it easy to fly into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, sitting about half an hour from Palma Sola. One of the closest spots to set up your base is the city of Bradenton, which many consider Florida's secret Gulf Coast getaway. This area has plenty of comfortable hotels, cute seaside shops, and exciting community events to hold your interest while you're not exploring the water and botanical garden.
Paddling in Palma Sola Bay
Palma Sola Bay, with its networks of rivers and ample coastline, is well-known for access to water sports. Here, you can experience the tall mangroves, seagrass beds, and wildlife of west Florida. One of the best places for paddling near the Palma Sola Bay is around Anna Maria Island, since it's also famous for its pristine sugar-sand Holmes Beach with turquoise water and vibrant island charm. But if you really want to make the most of your trip to the Palma Sola Bay, it's best to paddle around the shoreline. Kayak and paddleboard rentals are available at various outlets, such as Surferbus, which is located right next to the bay.
To paddle the entire shoreline, it's almost 8 miles, which entails a time commitment of about three and a half hours. Be aware that the Palma Sola Bay can be pretty rough wind-wise, so be sure to watch the weather and wind speed and have a backup plan if you are unable to paddle back, especially if you are a beginner to intermediate paddler. If the weather is agreeable, you'll pass by five preserves on the bay's north side, including Neal Preserve, Perico Preserve, and Robinson Preserve, with Riverview Point Preserve and Emerson Preserve sitting further beyond.
Keep an eye out for shore and wading birds like great blue herons, eagles, egrets, and pelicans, as well as dolphins and manatees, which like to play in these waters. A variety of turtles, including loggerhead turtles and sea turtles, beach along the Palma Sola coastline. It's important to give these creatures some space, though. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asks that you stay far enough away from animals like manatees, turtles, and birds so that you don't change their natural behavior or disturb their homes.
Check out Palma Sola Botanical Park
Palma Sola is full of gorgeous Floridian botanicals, and the best place to see it all is the nearby Palma Sola Botanical Park (technically located in "Old Palma Sola" in Bradenton). It's only about 10 minutes from the bay and situated right next door to Robinson Preserve. This area includes 10 acres of rare subtropical plants, palms, flowering and fruit trees, and more. It often hosts classes and events, but you're also able to rent the park for special occasions. There's no entrance fee, and visitors can bring their well-behaved pets. Palma Sola Botanical Park doesn't have any federal, state, or local government subsidies, so it relies on donations. The park is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to dusk, and it lets you book group tours.
When you visit, you'll find plenty of sandy trails that wind between ponds, statues, benches, and a gazebo. One of the most interesting parts of the garden, however, is a rare fruit tree exhibit where you can see trees growing fruit like papaya, jackfruit, and starfruit, among others. In the end, Palma Sola is a peaceful place to explore the white sands and wildlife of western Florida.