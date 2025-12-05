Florida's Gulf Coast Treasure South Of St. Petersburg Is A Paddling Paradise Near A Botanical Garden

Palma Sola Bay, with its networks of rivers and ample coastline, is well-known for access to water sports. Here, you can experience the tall mangroves, seagrass beds, and wildlife of west Florida. One of the best places for paddling near the Palma Sola Bay is around Anna Maria Island, since it's also famous for its pristine sugar-sand Holmes Beach with turquoise water and vibrant island charm. But if you really want to make the most of your trip to the Palma Sola Bay, it's best to paddle around the shoreline. Kayak and paddleboard rentals are available at various outlets, such as Surferbus, which is located right next to the bay.

To paddle the entire shoreline, it's almost 8 miles, which entails a time commitment of about three and a half hours. Be aware that the Palma Sola Bay can be pretty rough wind-wise, so be sure to watch the weather and wind speed and have a backup plan if you are unable to paddle back, especially if you are a beginner to intermediate paddler. If the weather is agreeable, you'll pass by five preserves on the bay's north side, including Neal Preserve, Perico Preserve, and Robinson Preserve, with Riverview Point Preserve and Emerson Preserve sitting further beyond.

Keep an eye out for shore and wading birds like great blue herons, eagles, egrets, and pelicans, as well as dolphins and manatees, which like to play in these waters. A variety of turtles, including loggerhead turtles and sea turtles, beach along the Palma Sola coastline. It's important to give these creatures some space, though. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asks that you stay far enough away from animals like manatees, turtles, and birds so that you don't change their natural behavior or disturb their homes.