Maine's Family Beach Near Portland Is A Quiet Sandy Escape With Nearby Cottages, Restaurants, And Island Views
Some of Maine's best beaches unfold as soon as you cross the state line from New Hampshire. Countless miles of coastline stretch north from there, spanning one white-sand paradise after another. Kicking off at Kittery, Maine's oldest town with modern shops, fun, and food, and tapering off at Old Orchard Beach, Maine's "Beaches Region" is also filled with opportunities to experience old-world pastimes, such as deep-sea fishing, whale watching, and cruises on historic schooners.
Goose Rocks Beach sits in the upper regions of this beachy stretch, on the outskirts of Kennebunkport. The family-friendly beach is conveniently close to Boston, taking only about a 2-hour drive up the coast. On the way, you'll pass by York, a picturesque Maine town bursting with beaches and New England charm. Alternatively, a drive from Portland takes well under an hour. Goose Rocks Beach is named for an offshore barrier reef there, not for any geese sunning on rocks at the beach or anything. But what the beach lacks in animal sightings, the quiet escape more than makes up for in quaint charm. Summer cottages and resorts sit along the sandy shore, seafood restaurants beckon, and an ice cream stand tempts visitors with a sweet while they relax.
Discover the idyllic charm of Goose Rocks Beach
The offshore barrier at Goose Rocks Beach isn't just for rock gazing at low tide. It shields the 3-mile beach from large Atlantic Ocean waves and keeps the water tranquil and shallow, which is ideal for families with children. The sun shines down wonderfully in summer, enticing beachgoers for a lengthy beach lounger sit. It's also great to take a stroll at low tide, the wide expanse of sand offering plenty of space to drink in the views of Timber Island and Timber Point offshore. Visitors note that the tide can come in quickly, so try to plan your walks and exit strategies well, just in case.
While bringing a picnic lunch is perfectly fine at Goose Rocks Beach, you may want to try stocking up at Goose Rocks Beach General Store. Morning birds can stock up on breakfast goodies like coffee and pastries, while tasty items like pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, and ice-cold drinks are perfect for seaside lunches. Alternatively, you can splash out (so to speak) on a meal at The Tides Beach Club. The elegant establishment sits steps from the beach and boasts fresh seafood dishes like oysters, lobster, and shrimp cocktails. It also serves specialty drinks and a long list of wine pairings.
Earth at Hidden Pond is less than 5 minutes up the road from The Tides Beach Club, where guests have been stopped in their tracks by its delicious farm-to-table menu. Some favorites have included truffle risotto, tuna sashimi, and fettuccine with rabbit. A three-course meal costs $105 a person, and includes tasty desserts like sassafras donuts. You can also accompany your meal with unique drinks like lavender-infused gin.
Stay at Goose Rocks Beach
Kennebunkport is a beautiful East Coast beach town that offers a wide array of winning accommodations, such as Colony Hotel — a 3-star hotel with a private beach. Alternatively, families can rent out the cottages and beach houses that perch atop the gently sloping dunes at Goose Rocks Beach. Maritime Cottages is right across the road that runs parallel to the beach, and offers cozy two-bedroom cottages with a living and dining room, plus fully equipped kitchens. Warm blankets are provided, but you'll have to bring your own sheets, towels, and kitchen linens.
The Tides Beach Club also serves as a hotel and is right on the beach. Open spring through summer, the hotel offers modern rooms with contemporary coastal decor. Views look out on Goose Rocks Beach, with windows to let the sea breeze in. Amenities include king-sized beds, Frette linens, and sleek marble-floor bathrooms. The hotel's sister site is Hidden Pond, where guests have full access to a tree-top spa and a fitness center. Luxury continues at Goose Rocks Beach House, which sits oceanfront and comes with perks like a private parking spot, beach chairs, and a Peloton bike.
Parking is limited at Goose Rocks Beach, and permits must be purchased from Memorial Day until Labor Day. Permits start at $30 for non-residents and can be purchased at the Kennebunkport Police Department or at the Goose Rocks General Store. As a note, those who own property on the beach can be particular about the boundaries of their private property, and tensions have spilled over into legal disputes (via Our Maine Beaches). So, while spending the day there, try not to venture too close to the houses without permission.