Maine's Family Beach Near Portland Is A Quiet Sandy Escape With Nearby Cottages, Restaurants, And Island Views

The offshore barrier at Goose Rocks Beach isn't just for rock gazing at low tide. It shields the 3-mile beach from large Atlantic Ocean waves and keeps the water tranquil and shallow, which is ideal for families with children. The sun shines down wonderfully in summer, enticing beachgoers for a lengthy beach lounger sit. It's also great to take a stroll at low tide, the wide expanse of sand offering plenty of space to drink in the views of Timber Island and Timber Point offshore. Visitors note that the tide can come in quickly, so try to plan your walks and exit strategies well, just in case.

While bringing a picnic lunch is perfectly fine at Goose Rocks Beach, you may want to try stocking up at Goose Rocks Beach General Store. Morning birds can stock up on breakfast goodies like coffee and pastries, while tasty items like pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, and ice-cold drinks are perfect for seaside lunches. Alternatively, you can splash out (so to speak) on a meal at The Tides Beach Club. The elegant establishment sits steps from the beach and boasts fresh seafood dishes like oysters, lobster, and shrimp cocktails. It also serves specialty drinks and a long list of wine pairings.

Earth at Hidden Pond is less than 5 minutes up the road from The Tides Beach Club, where guests have been stopped in their tracks by its delicious farm-to-table menu. Some favorites have included truffle risotto, tuna sashimi, and fettuccine with rabbit. A three-course meal costs $105 a person, and includes tasty desserts like sassafras donuts. You can also accompany your meal with unique drinks like lavender-infused gin.