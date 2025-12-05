Las Vegas' Award-Winning Stay Is Now Among The World's 'Most Instagrammable Hotels'

Glitz and glamour are synonymous with Las Vegas, the world's best city for nightlife in 2025. From lavish casinos to world-class food, views, and shows, Las Vegas attracts travelers who want to go all out. So it makes sense that Sin City is home to one of the world's "most Instagrammable hotels." A study by Amigo eSim (via Time Out) analyzed the social media presence of 136 best-rated hotels across the globe, focusing on the hashtags used on TikTok and Instagram. The results show that Wynn Las Vegas is the most Instagrammable hotel in the United States and the second most Instagrammable in the world. The top spot went to the luxurious Jumeirah Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

The Wynn, a gigantic resort, contains a casino, 11 fine dining restaurants, multiple pools, two spas, endless luxury shops, and more. It's won dozens of awards, including earning a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's The Gold List 2025: The Best Hotels and Resorts in the World. According to the outlet, "This place is in a league of its own, unbothered by the gimmicks and stunts of its peers. It is not without its light shows (this is still Vegas, after all), but sheer quality was, is, and always will be the Wynn's calling card."