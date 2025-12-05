Charleston's Affluent Suburb Is A Luxe Lowcountry Island With Golf Greens And Small Town Charm

South Carolina's Lowcountry is a magnetic landscape, its subtropical climate a greenhouse for lush and resilient foliage, its rolling hills and shifting sand dunes pockmarked by salt marshes teeming with wildlife. Waterways define Lowcountry culture: In Charleston, the Cooper and the Wando Rivers cut through the city on their way to the Atlantic. But before they converge north of Drum Island and the Ravenel Bridge, there's a peninsular swath of land between them, 4,000 acres known as Daniel Island. Surrounded by rivers and marshlands, it isn't exactly a "true" island in the strictest geographic sense, but it is an area all its own. Daniel Island is a distinct ecosystem that, over the past two decades, has developed into a master-planned town complete with a sports stadium, nationally regarded golf courses, Old Charleston-style homes, and plentiful parks and trails.

Once inhabited by the Etiwan (or Ittiwan) tribe, the land was later claimed by colonial settlers and used for farming, ranching, and exporting timber and brick. In the 1940s, businessman Harry Frank Guggenheim purchased the island to use as a private hunting reserve, and it remained largely isolated for decades. When Interstate 526 was built nearby in the early 1990s, the property became one of Charleston's hottest prospects, and developers began planning a suburban community, selling its first home in 1995. Today, the population of Daniel Island is over 10,000 and continues to grow. According to Zillow, average home prices hover around $1.4 million — one of the region's priciest markets. The schools are highly rated, and its prime location — about 16 miles from downtown Charleston's charming homes and historic streets, and 11 miles from Charleston International Airport (CHS) — has solidified its reputation as one of the Lowcountry's most sought-after enclaves.