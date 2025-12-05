Charleston's Affluent Suburb Is A Luxe Lowcountry Island With Golf Greens And Small Town Charm
South Carolina's Lowcountry is a magnetic landscape, its subtropical climate a greenhouse for lush and resilient foliage, its rolling hills and shifting sand dunes pockmarked by salt marshes teeming with wildlife. Waterways define Lowcountry culture: In Charleston, the Cooper and the Wando Rivers cut through the city on their way to the Atlantic. But before they converge north of Drum Island and the Ravenel Bridge, there's a peninsular swath of land between them, 4,000 acres known as Daniel Island. Surrounded by rivers and marshlands, it isn't exactly a "true" island in the strictest geographic sense, but it is an area all its own. Daniel Island is a distinct ecosystem that, over the past two decades, has developed into a master-planned town complete with a sports stadium, nationally regarded golf courses, Old Charleston-style homes, and plentiful parks and trails.
Once inhabited by the Etiwan (or Ittiwan) tribe, the land was later claimed by colonial settlers and used for farming, ranching, and exporting timber and brick. In the 1940s, businessman Harry Frank Guggenheim purchased the island to use as a private hunting reserve, and it remained largely isolated for decades. When Interstate 526 was built nearby in the early 1990s, the property became one of Charleston's hottest prospects, and developers began planning a suburban community, selling its first home in 1995. Today, the population of Daniel Island is over 10,000 and continues to grow. According to Zillow, average home prices hover around $1.4 million — one of the region's priciest markets. The schools are highly rated, and its prime location — about 16 miles from downtown Charleston's charming homes and historic streets, and 11 miles from Charleston International Airport (CHS) — has solidified its reputation as one of the Lowcountry's most sought-after enclaves.
Daniel Island feels like a luxe small town
Daniel Island retains genuine small-town charm thanks to its natural geographic boundaries, which insulate it from Charleston's urban sprawl. Although it lies within the city of Charleston, Daniel Island is actually in Berkeley County — along with such communities as Summerville and Hanahan (Charleston itself sits in Charleston County). Despite being part of Charleston, Daniel Island is supported by its own local associations, unified planning, and Berkeley County services, giving it a small-town sense of identity.
Thoughtful master planning has shaped Daniel Island's character. It's even been recognized by the Urban Land Institute as "a national model for smart growth," thanks to its combination of natural beauty and resources with suburban amenities. The city has walkable neighborhoods, eight primary parks, multiple tennis courts, swimming pools, spacious sidewalks, and 25 miles of trails winding through marshes and scenic waterways. The town center features amenities such as a library and grocery stores, as well as independent restaurants like The Kingstide, serving raw and wood-fired seafood. In the morning, Blondies Bagels and Cafe is perfect for coffee and breakfast. A seasonal weekly farmers market and community events like the Christmas tree-lighting and Waterfest reinforce the island's neighborly feel. Kids ride their bikes to school, and many residents use golf carts to get around locally. Custom homes, townhouses, and other single-family homes blend Southern Charm with European-inspired architecture, a Charleston signature.
It also boasts Credit One Stadium, which underwent a major renovation in 2022, expanding seating, concessions, and VIP amenities. The venue regularly hosts events, including major performers from Elton John to Noah Kahan, as well as the Credit One Charleston Open (COCO), North America's largest women-only professional tennis tournament.
Golfing and green space on Daniel Island
Daniel Island operates two premium private clubs — Daniel Island Club and the brand-new Daniel Island Yacht Club — both offering exclusive access to high-end amenities. Daniel Island Club features two championship 18-hole courses: Beresford Creek, designed by Tom Fazio, and Ralston Creek, by Rees Jones, which thread through Lowcountry marshes, tidal creeks, and old-growth oaks. Known for their strategic design and scenic landscapes, they've been recognized by Golfweek Magazine and Golf Digest. Both courses are private, and membership or a sponsored guest pass is required for access — and for some membership tiers, so is property ownership on Daniel Island.
The closest public course is the nearly century-old Charleston Municipal Golf Course, nicknamed "the Muni," located on James Island, which also hosts an annual, month-long holiday festival of a million lights. Across the harbor in Mount Pleasant, Patriots Point Links is another public option with waterfront views. Charleston is a true golf mecca, with well-kept Lowcountry courses for every level.
Planned with recreation and green space in mind, the island cohesively blends water, marsh, and parks with its urban-convenient amenities, linked by the extensive trails network. Some of the easy loops include Daniel Island Trail, Ralston Creek Loop, which passes a historic cemetery, and the Riverfront Loop, which is "like a secret garden," Katie Ross, a local resident, told The Daniel Island News. "I love sitting on the benches and watching the egrets and sailboats pass by." Smyth Park features a lake and a kayak dock, and a fishing pier at Daniel Island Waterfront Park offers another tranquil way to enjoy the island's natural beauty.