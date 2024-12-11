An Unforgettable Festival Of Two Million Lights Awaits Holiday Travelers At This South Carolina Park

The gorgeous city of Charleston, South Carolina, is no stranger to a good time. Combining a striking European aesthetic with southern charm and hospitality, it's a beloved U.S. vacation destination year-round. From King Street's vibrant downtown energy to historic sites bursting with antebellum charm, Charleston offers virtually endless opportunities to celebrate and soak in its joyful spirit. This is especially true during the winter holiday season when the city hosts its cherished annual Holiday Festival of Lights.

Held at James Island County Park, just six miles from downtown Charleston, this festival has been a holiday tradition since 1990. Running from early November through New Year's Eve, it features an award-winning display of over 750 light installations — including interactive pieces — along a three-mile driving route illuminated by approximately two million lights. Open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the festival is the ultimate celebration of holiday spirit and a fantastic way for families to create cherished memories together.

And the Holiday Festival of Lights is also more than a dazzling light display. Along the route, numerous stop-off points await, with the heart of the event centered around Santa's Village, making this an excellent alternative to visiting some of the best Christmas markets in Europe.