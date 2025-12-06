This Colorado Riverfront Gem With Charming Shops, Great Food, And Mountain Adventure Is Known As 'The Heart Of The Vail Valley'
Colorado is known to be one of the best states for outdoor enthusiasts in America. With stunning mountains, world-class skiing, and miles of hiking trails, it's no surprise that more than 95 million thrill-seekers visited the Centennial State in 2024, per The Colorado Sun. If you're looking to experience some thrilling adventures while staying in a quaint town, then it's time to head to Edwards. Just a 15-minute drive from popular winter locales like Beaver Creek and Vail, a stunning city that makes you feel like you're in Europe, Edwards on Eagle River has retained its small town charm while still offering the best in shopping, dining, and, of course, mountain adventures. These amenities are what make Edwards "The heart of the Vail Valley," per Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices.
Getting to Edwards is simple. If you're coming from out of state or even traveling internationally, you can fly into Denver International Airport or the regional Eagle County Regional Airport. Denver is one of the busiest airports in the U.S. (per Forbes) and services more than 230 direct flights, making it a supremely convenient option. The Eagle County Regional airport welcomes flights from cities across the country, from the west coast to the east. Once your flight has landed, it's easy to get a shuttle to Edwards from either airport with local shuttle services like Epic Mountain Express. They offer daily departures (though the schedule changes depending on the time of year, so make sure you check and book in advance) and will have you in Edwards in three hours from Denver and just 25 minutes from Eagle airport.
Shop (and dine) 'til you drop in Edwards
Edwards has become known as a shopping and dining destination, with lots of local shops and restaurants to discover on a stroll about the town. The downtown Riverwalk next to Eagle River is especially charming. There are fashion boutiques, health and beauty stores, wellness clinics, wine specialists, a movie theater, a hotel, and tons of restaurants.
The restaurant Juniper on Eagle River is highly regarded among visitors. Many also appreciate the variety of choices and atmosphere of The Rose (a bistro on Main) and the highly-rated Italian cuisine just around the corner at Zino Ristorante. Meanwhile, classic American and casual fare can be had at favorite spots like Main Street Grill. All of these choices currently have over 4 stars on TripAdvisor.
If you happen to be in town on a Tuesday, then you're in luck, as many of the local businesses have come together to offer discounts and special events (including writing workshops and self-improvement classes) to make Tuesday the new Saturday in Edwards. Having said that, Saturdays are still special days in town, especially during the summer months. Between June and September, the plaza comes to life with the Edwards farmers market. You can find high-quality produce, handicrafts, and art, all from local vendors across the state. The town is also chock-full of exciting local businesses open all year, like women's fashion store Lacy's, the arts and crafts center Alpine Arts, or the Hovey and Harrison bakery, a popular hangout serving delicious locally sourced and seasonally inspired items.
Get your adventure on in Edwards
It wouldn't be a trip to Colorado if you didn't get out and experience the stunning mountains. If you're visiting during the colder months, Edwards is near some of the best of Colorado's winter sports, including Vail. The Vail Valley truly has fun for the entire family in winter, from nature discovery tours, gondola rides, and 'Nordic school' to expert level downhill bowls and basins.
If you're not visiting in winter, there are still amazing thrills to be had. For instance, you could mountain bike the Berry Creek and Mesquite Trails. There is also rock climbing, zip-lining, and white water rafting on the Eagle River for an exciting family excursion, plus stand-up paddleboarding, tubing, and kayaking on nearby rivers if you're looking for a more relaxing time on the water.
Alternatively, if you're after a truly nature-filled experience, the Vail Valley is a picturesque Alpine area to experience Colorado's best summer blooms. Head to Edwards from July to August for the best of this natural phenomenon, and hit up trails with good elevation changes for the most diversity in plant life. For avid and experienced hikers, the Gore Creek trail is a great way to soak in the colors of the meadows, while the Betty Ford Alpine Garden walk is a more chill way to bathe in the beauty of it all at the highest botanical garden in America. Here, you can enjoy the bright pinks of a Hayden's paintbrush, the calming whites of a mariposa lily, and the scarlet gilia's strange, spindly shapes.