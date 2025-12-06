This Colorado Riverfront Gem With Charming Shops, Great Food, And Mountain Adventure Is Known As 'The Heart Of The Vail Valley'

Colorado is known to be one of the best states for outdoor enthusiasts in America. With stunning mountains, world-class skiing, and miles of hiking trails, it's no surprise that more than 95 million thrill-seekers visited the Centennial State in 2024, per The Colorado Sun. If you're looking to experience some thrilling adventures while staying in a quaint town, then it's time to head to Edwards. Just a 15-minute drive from popular winter locales like Beaver Creek and Vail, a stunning city that makes you feel like you're in Europe, Edwards on Eagle River has retained its small town charm while still offering the best in shopping, dining, and, of course, mountain adventures. These amenities are what make Edwards "The heart of the Vail Valley," per Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices.

Getting to Edwards is simple. If you're coming from out of state or even traveling internationally, you can fly into Denver International Airport or the regional Eagle County Regional Airport. Denver is one of the busiest airports in the U.S. (per Forbes) and services more than 230 direct flights, making it a supremely convenient option. The Eagle County Regional airport welcomes flights from cities across the country, from the west coast to the east. Once your flight has landed, it's easy to get a shuttle to Edwards from either airport with local shuttle services like Epic Mountain Express. They offer daily departures (though the schedule changes depending on the time of year, so make sure you check and book in advance) and will have you in Edwards in three hours from Denver and just 25 minutes from Eagle airport.