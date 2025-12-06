South Carolina's Quaint Suburb Near Greenville Is An Idyllic Lakefront Paradise With A Strong Community
When it comes to South Carolina, Charleston gets a lot of love. But travelers shouldn't sleep on the Upstate region of the state, where small, sweet towns serve as a gateway to the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. Northlake, a census designated place, is a hidden gem sitting on the 56,000-acre Lake Hartwell, a vast lake escape with dockside dining and fishing fame.
In addition to its epic lake access, Northlake is also convenient to larger city amenities and attractions by sitting just 15 minutes outside of Anderson, and about 28 miles south of Greenville. The Northlake condominium community offers residents affordable lakeside living with a pool, walking trails, and a courtesy boat dock. Ranking and research site Niche deems Northlake one of the best places to live in Anderson County, South Carolina, and makes their lists of the state's top 20 places to retire, best places to buy a house, and places with the best public schools. So what's the catch? If you're on Lake Hartwell, it could be a 75-pound catfish!
Lake life and epic mountain views
Whether you're living the lake life 365 or looking for a weekend getaway, Lake Hartwell has your number. The massive lake covers almost 1,000 miles of shoreline and straddles the South Carolina-Georgia border. Rent a boat or hire a guide to take you out on one of the best bass lakes in the Southeast. For the ultimate treat, Lake Valet will bring your boat to you with a fully stocked cooler. You don't have to sacrifice lake time when it comes to food and drink; there are many options to dine on the water, from classic American fare at The Grill at Clemson Marina to the more upscale Galley restaurant at Portman Marina in Anderson.
When you've had your fill of water adventures, answer the call of the mountains. South Carolina's Table Rock State Park, with its rustic yet modern cabins that make for a perfect weekend getaway, is less than an hour from Northlake — an easy day trip for exploring South Carolina's small but mighty portion of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 3,000-acre park has two lakes and more than 12 miles of trails. Park Manager Michael Trotter recommends first-time visitors check out Carrick Creek Falls along the 2-mile Carrick Creek Trail loop, where you can splash around in a true Southern swimming hole in the warmer months (via South Carolina State Parks). The challenging 7.2-mile roundtrip hike to summit Table Rock will have your hamstrings hollering but rewards you with epic views.
Close to Clemson and Greenville
Northlake is not only an ideal place for retirees and families, but also sports fans. Located less than 30 minutes from Clemson University, Tiger fans can come and stay for a weekend of football and world-class fishing. This 5-acre lakefront private retreat has enough room for you and up to 14 of your closest friends. With Greenville less than 30 miles away, you can also stay there at the top-rated Westin Poinsett, which is in walking distance of a flower-filled park with falls and trails in the heart of downtown.
Whether or not you stay in Greenville, a stop in the city is a must. Named one of the best food cities in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, you don't have to be a gourmand to appreciate the fresh seafood at Jones Oyster Co. or the birria grilled cheese at Comal 864. Families can also explore downtown Greenville by following clues to find nine bronze mice sculptures hidden along Main Street.