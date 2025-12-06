South Carolina's Quaint Suburb Near Greenville Is An Idyllic Lakefront Paradise With A Strong Community

Whether you're living the lake life 365 or looking for a weekend getaway, Lake Hartwell has your number. The massive lake covers almost 1,000 miles of shoreline and straddles the South Carolina-Georgia border. Rent a boat or hire a guide to take you out on one of the best bass lakes in the Southeast. For the ultimate treat, Lake Valet will bring your boat to you with a fully stocked cooler. You don't have to sacrifice lake time when it comes to food and drink; there are many options to dine on the water, from classic American fare at The Grill at Clemson Marina to the more upscale Galley restaurant at Portman Marina in Anderson.

When you've had your fill of water adventures, answer the call of the mountains. South Carolina's Table Rock State Park, with its rustic yet modern cabins that make for a perfect weekend getaway, is less than an hour from Northlake — an easy day trip for exploring South Carolina's small but mighty portion of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 3,000-acre park has two lakes and more than 12 miles of trails. Park Manager Michael Trotter recommends first-time visitors check out Carrick Creek Falls along the 2-mile Carrick Creek Trail loop, where you can splash around in a true Southern swimming hole in the warmer months (via South Carolina State Parks). The challenging 7.2-mile roundtrip hike to summit Table Rock will have your hamstrings hollering but rewards you with epic views.