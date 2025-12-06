This Quaint Nebraska City Is A Riverside Escape Surrounded By Majestic Views And Timeless Natural Wonders

Inside Ponca State Park, you'll be able to see a large network of trails that's managed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The park has miles of trails that lead to different overlooks that show you various views of the valley. You can walk the Tri-State Overlook Trail, a loop that is fairly easy and gives you a three-state view. When you stand at the Tri-State Overlook, you can see Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. You can try the Corps of Discovery Trail, which follows part of the Lewis and Clark route and has staircases built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (back in the 1930s). Other paths include the Old Oak Trail that takes you through parts of the forest, and the Buffalo Run Trail with its own river branches.

The park gives you entry to the Missouri National Recreational River, with a couple boat ramps, as well as a separate launch for your canoes or kayaks. The park has other activities, like an aquatic center that has a swimming pool and a slide, if you prefer to chill poolside. You can also book horseback rides that go along the trails and cliffsides.

Your visit might line up with one of the park's annual events, like the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. It's a large, free event in September where you and your family can try kayaking, archery, and fishing. For a fun, fall-filled weekend, you can check out Hallowfest, which happens in October. This event includes haunted hayrack rides (where you ride through decorated trails after dark), decorating contests, and other fall activities. Winterfest takes place between Christmas and the New Year and is also family-friendly, with lighted hayrack rides, holiday crafts, and yes, even a "fruitcake flinging" contest. Back in the city of Ponca, the community holds its Days of '56 and Rodeo each June.