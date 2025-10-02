14 Best Places To Have An Authentic, Fun Midwest Fall Getaway
From the top of Minnesota to the hills of Arkansas, the fall months of September and October are when the Midwest is at its finest. With far fewer crowds than the iconic New England, yet equal amounts of festival fun, charming towns, and quintessential autumnal hues, fall lovers shouldn't sleep on an authentic autumn getaway in the Midwest. And as a bonus, many of the most affordable destinations across America for a beautiful fall vacation just happen to be in these "fly over" states.
Depending on who you ask, the borders of the Midwest vary, but for the purposes of this article, we've loosely defined it to the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and select parts of Arkansas (in the Ozarks). We've featured at least one destination or experience from each of these states, covering both famous getaways and off-the-beaten-path escapes. Using information from travel experts, bloggers, magazines, and review sites like Reddit, we've compiled a list of cities, small towns, regions, and road trips that highlight the best of the Midwest in the autumn.
Door County, Wisconsin
There's a picturesque peninsula jutting into scenic Lake Michigan known as "Cape Cod of the Midwest" that's one of the top destinations in the U.S. to see fall foliage for 2025. Door County, Wisconsin, with its 300 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, rural farms, adorable towns, and its own wine trail, truly lights up in the fall. The plethora of autumnal hues can be seen in the small towns, in the forests, on scenic road trips, along with a host of complementary fall-themed activities.
The county's five state parks showcase the colors best. See the lovely Eagle Bluff Lighthouse along the picturesque Skyline Road in Peninsula Point State Park, and get out in the water via kayak to see the colors at Cave Point County Park. Take a trolley tour through quaint villages like Sturgeon Bay and Egg Harbor, or traverse the Door County Scenic Byway to the tip of the peninsula in Sister Bay, where you can hop a ferry to Washington Island. Make sure to visit one of the eight wineries on the Door County Wine Trail, pick apples at one of the family-owned orchards, and buy tasty produce at one of the many little farm stands.
To make the most of your visit to Door County, this underrated Midwest gem with cute coastal towns and world-class food, check the official Wisconsin Fall Color Report. Although peak color can vary, generally late September to mid-October is your best bet for Door County.
Minnesota's North Shore
Minnesota is another fall sleeper hit, and the "North Shore" is the star of the show. Minnesota's North Shore stretches for over 150 miles along the banks of Lake Superior from Duluth, a stunning Midwestern "climate refuge," up to Grand Portage State Park on the Canadian border. The North Shore Scenic Drive (Highway 61) passes sweet little towns, eight state parks, endless trails, and sweeping lake views, all accented with fiery reds and oranges. Stop along the way to ride the Lutsen Gondola for a birds-eye view of the lake and surrounding foliage from Moose Mountain — and take the alpine slide back down. Don't miss Split Rock Lighthouse, a historic lighthouse that is even more stunning against a fall backdrop. Gooseberry Falls State Park has excellent trails to multiple waterfalls hidden in the colorful forests, and Grand Portage has its own set of waterfalls. Plus, it's right across the border from Canada, so bring your passport to explore even further.
Duluth, the gateway to the North Shore, deserves some time, too, with its idyllic location on the lake. Visit the (reportedly) haunted historic Glensheen Mansion for spooky vibes, take a cruise along the lake to see the foliage from a different perspective, or take the North Shore Scenic Railroad to experience the views without having to drive. Duluth's colors begin to change in mid-to-late September, peaking in the first two weeks of October.
The Upper & Lower Peninsula, Michigan
Michigan is considered one of the most beautiful autumn destinations in the Midwest. Redditors rave about it on r/travel, saying: "The lakes! The cider mills! The orchards and corn mazes and pumpkins and donuts. Bike rides, kayaks, canoes, hiking. Michigan is unbeatable." Another fall-lover notes, "Fall in Michigan is unlike anywhere else," and one user sums it up, saying, "The colors, the crisp morning air, the apples...my definition of [fall]."
The Upper Peninsula, or the "U.P.," is home to the state's most breathtaking fall colors. While not the easiest place to reach, no one regrets a trip to the UP, especially in the fall. Fly into Marquette, the area's major airport, then follow the M-26 along Lake Superior's Keweenaw Peninsula for the fall views of your dreams. Base yourself in one of the classic small towns, like Copper Harbor, if you're hoping to plop right into a Hallmark movie. Munising is also a lovely coastal city with Michigan's prettiest foliage, near the famous Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, which is best viewed via kayak.
If you can't make it as far north as the Upper Peninsula when completing your fall bucket list, don't fret: There are plenty of other fall destinations in Michigan. The famous "Tunnel of Trees" along the M-119 begins in Petoskey and makes a wildly scenic trip through said tunnel. Or, head south from Petoskey to Traverse City, the gateway to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, to add some lighthouses and sandy vistas to your trip. Along the way, keep an eye out for a myriad of farm stands, selling everything from wine to squash to pears. Pro tip: Use Pure Michigan's Fall Color Map to track color changes across the state.
Loess Hills (Multiple States)
The Loess Hills are a unique bluff region that stretches between the Midwestern states of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri. The best way to explore is via the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, giving you access to dozens of viewpoints along with charming towns. It'll take more than one day to drive the 200 miles of paved roads (plus an extra 150 miles of scenic loops), so allot multiple days, or select one section to explore.
The Loess Hills form a belt in the center of the Midwest, roughly from the town of Sioux City, Iowa to St. Joseph, Missouri. The hills stretch 15 miles at their widest and cover nearly 200 miles, and form a landscape that rises dramatically from the prairie to heights as tall as 300 feet (91 meters). An oft-overlooked region, the Loess Hills provide some of the best overlooks in the country, made even more spectacular in the autumn. Following the Missouri River, these steep hills are interspersed with classic American farmland, wildlife refuges, and bird sanctuaries.
The highlights of the Loess Hills are numerous. Near the town of Missouri Valley, Iowa, visit the Harrison County Historical Village to discover more of the region's history. Not far from Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the best-known destinations in the Loess Hills: the Hitchcock Nature Center. There are plenty of amenities here, including a campground, an archery range, and a visitor's center. See migratory birds at the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, or hike high (and low) along the Missouri River and in the Loess Hills along the 20 miles of trails in Nebraska's Indian Cave State Park. For the best autumnal colors in the Loess Hills, consult the Farmer's Almanac predictions for 2025.
Great River Road (Multiple States)
Another scenic byway that technically travels along the mighty Mississippi River from its headwaters in Minnesota down to the Mississippi River Valley, the Midwest portion is truly spectacular in the fall. Travel between Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri for the full experience, or choose select sections of the road voted as one of the "500 Drives of a Lifetime" by National Geographic (via Visit The USA).
One highlight is the charming Galena, Illinois, which is small-town America at its finest. Galena is at the end of the Illinois stretch of the Great River Road National Scenic Byway, which follows the Western Illinois border for over 550 miles. In Galena, stay in one of the town's classic bed and breakfasts, take a break from the road with a paddleboat trip on the river, or head outside of town to visit a local vineyard.
Other highlights, depending on which section of the Great River Road you've chosen to explore, include Upper and Lower St. Anthony Falls (Minnesota), Potosi Brewing Company (Wisconsin), Pike's Peak State Park (Iowa), Mark Twain's Boyhood Home (Missouri), and the Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook, also in Missouri. As the road stretches for over 3,000 miles, consult local state tourism sites to discover the projected dates for peak foliage in each destination.
Black Hills, South Dakota
The Black Hills of South Dakota are much more than Mount Rushmore. Although often overlooked in the autumn, this South Dakota region is a fall favorite. The iconic hills and canyons turn golden in the fall, and the crowds have mostly dispersed, letting travelers enjoy the peaceful solitude. For a bigger "city" feel, head to Rapid City, the gateway to the Black Hills. For a true Western-themed autumnal getaway (whilst still in the Midwest), stay in Deadwood, for access to scenic spots like Spearfish Canyon, Custer State Park, and, of course, Mount Rushmore. In addition to Mount Rushmore, make a detour to the unfinished, but still moving, Crazy Horse Memorial.
For windy, forested alpine roads, crowned with gold in the fall, drive the famous Needles Highway within Custer State Park. Hop out of the car to hike the Wildlife Loop Road to spot resident bison or elk. Take the more challenging Black Elk Peak trail to the summit for incredible panoramic views. For the best colors and the fewest crowds, plan your trip for the end of September through the middle of October — or even into November.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park & Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio
Ohio deserves just as much hype for its autumnal hues as New England. Two of the state's best spots for leaf peeping are in Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Hocking Hills State Park, a spectacular Ohio spot to admire vibrant fall foliage. Base yourself near these parks or choose an in-between like Columbus or Cambridge for waterfall hikes, idyllic experiences, and of course, plenty of color.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park is often overlooked when it comes to national parks, not to mention fall getaways. However, as it's only 20 minutes from Cleveland, it's an ideal city escape to immerse yourself in incredible nature. Follow the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail, or follow the 2-mile Ledges Trail near Brandywine Falls to Ledges Overlook and stay for the spectacular sunset. For a novel way to experience the changing leaves, hop the three-hour-long trip aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Closer to Columbus (55 miles southeast), Hocking Hills State Park is another stunning off-the-beaten-path destination for a Midwest getaway, although be warned that locals have definitely discovered the stunning foliage, so you should avoid weekends. The deep gorges, hidden caves, and dramatic waterfalls of Hocking Hills shine against the vibrant hues. Climbers are attracted to the sheer cliff faces and complicated overhangs, and hikers will savor the views, too. Consult Explore Fall's Ohio Fall Foliage Map for peak color, usually in late October.
Hermann Wine Trail, Missouri
The charming town of Hermann serves as the gateway to the iconic Hermann Wine Trail, a truly underrated wine region. Following the Missouri River for approximately 20 miles, the trail includes seven of the region's best wineries, glorious in the autumn with bright hues from leaves and grapes, ready to be harvested. The Hermann Wine Trail has Bavarian vibes thanks to the area's strong, German roots, from the quaint towns to the abundant sausage dishes. Rather than a beer-focused Oktoberfest season, Hermann embraces its star wine products, with a variety of wine-themed or fall-themed events occurring during every weekend in October. Beer lovers, don't worry, there's still plenty of the hoppy stuff to be found in Hermann.
A must-visit is the Inn at Hermannhof, German enough for you to feel transported to the actual country itself. Not only does the inn provide some of the best views of the fall foliage, but its tasting room is the best of the Hermann Wine Trail.
Jamestown, North Dakota
North Dakota is another state that is often overlooked in the fall. Contrary to popular belief, North Dakota is not just an endless, grassy prairie (although admittedly that makes up a significant portion of the state); there are plenty of forests that turn vibrant during their peak, usually mid-October. One town that showcases these colors is the college town of Jamestown, along the James River. The mellow town, just about 90 minutes from Fargo, shows off in the fall, with its many tree-filled parks and boulevards bursting with oranges, reds, and yellows. A walk along the James River is a must and families love the A-Maze-N Clown Pumpkin Patch, home to (you guessed it) a corn maze and a pumpkin patch.
Another must-do in Jamestown is the World's Largest Buffalo Monument, a concrete giant (literally, weighing a whopping 60 tons) that looms over the city. After snapping a picture, take in the views of the rolling hills spotted with colorful trees. If you're hoping to see a real-life bison, you're in luck, since Jamestown is also home to the North American Bison Discovery Center. It's also about an hour away from two of North Dakota's best places to see fall foliage: Fort Ransom State Park, to the southeast, and Beaver Lake State Park, to the southwest.
The Ozark Mountains (Multiple States)
Travel expert Samantha Brown considers the Ozarks a hot spot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, and she definitely knows what she's talking about. The Ozarks are also an incredible destination for non-Midwesterners, as well, with its seriously adorable towns, thickly forested hills, and truly vibrant foliage. Spend your time hopping between them, or base yourself in the vibrant river city of Branson, Missouri, or the popular vacation spot of Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
For water enthusiasts, the Lake of the Ozarks (technically a reservoir created by the Osage River) is a summer dream that may be even better in the fall, thanks to its fishing, apple festival, good deals, and some excellent leaf peeping opportunities. Since the Ozarks stretch the border of the Midwest into the South, fall foliage peaks much later, usually at the end of October, and can even continue through Thanksgiving.
Parke County, Indiana
Yet another "flyover state" that features a dazzling array of hues in the autumn, Indiana shows off in the gorgeous Parke County, approximately 78 miles west of Indianapolis in the lush Wabash River Valley. Parke County is especially famous for its many covered bridges, which will transport you right into a fall fairyland.
Parke County is, in fact, known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the World," proving that those iconic bridges decked out in fall colors aren't just found in New England. These 31 historic bridges, some decades old, can be freely visited throughout the year, but are truly gorgeous when framed with vivid reds, oranges, and golds. For maps detailing the location and history of each covered bridge, head to the charming town of Rockville, home to the county's visitor center. And if you can't get enough of covered bridges, plan your trip for the second week of October, coinciding with the Covered Bridge Festival (Indiana's largest festival), featuring local produce, handicrafts, and more. As a bonus, the Covered Bridge Festival occurs during Parke County's peak foliage time. For more colors in Indiana, head to Brown County, the "Little Smokies of the Midwest," an affordable autumn getaway with cabins, trails, and bright fall colors.
Wichita, Kansas
This overlooked city of Wichita, Kansas, is a mecca for artists, Indigenous history, and plant lovers who are drawn to the 9-acre Botanica Garden. Hundreds of trees are interspersed with paths and streams, ponds and bridges, and fall is, as you can imagine, one of the best times to visit. Not only do the many trees burst into color, but the Botanica also features the fall event "Mum-mania," when 4,000 mums bloom throughout the grounds, adding another dimension to the vibrant hues. Walk along the Woodland Walk to appreciate the varied shades of reds and oranges.
In October and November, Wichita features those classic autumnal tints elsewhere in the city. The Wichita Art Museum (WAM) shows off its renowned Art Garden, accentuated by fall colors, and Wichita's most famous site, the "Keeper of the Plains" sculpture at the confluence of the Little and Big Arkansas rivers, stands tall among colorful forests and idyllic riverbanks.
Methodology
For this article, we've sourced the best Midwest getaways from travel experts like Midwest Living and local tourism websites. Midwest Living regularly writes about budget-friendly fall trips, favorite trips in the Midwest, and where to find the best autumnal colors, making it an invaluable resource for this article (and for anyone planning a Midwest getaway). Gleaning reviews from Reddit and Tripadvisor, and consulting travel websites like The Travel, we were also able to utilize firsthand accounts of real-life experiences around the Midwest.
To find more off-the-beaten-path experiences, we consulted state tourism websites, local bloggers, and newspapers or magazines, enabling us to highlight some truly unique fall getaways. For each location, we utilized local color reports to provide information on the ideal time to visit (with the caveat that weather is unpredictable).