14 Best Places To Have An Authentic, Fun Midwest Fall Getaway

There's a picturesque peninsula jutting into scenic Lake Michigan known as "Cape Cod of the Midwest" that's one of the top destinations in the U.S. to see fall foliage for 2025. Door County, Wisconsin, with its 300 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, rural farms, adorable towns, and its own wine trail, truly lights up in the fall. The plethora of autumnal hues can be seen in the small towns, in the forests, on scenic road trips, along with a host of complementary fall-themed activities.

The county's five state parks showcase the colors best. See the lovely Eagle Bluff Lighthouse along the picturesque Skyline Road in Peninsula Point State Park, and get out in the water via kayak to see the colors at Cave Point County Park. Take a trolley tour through quaint villages like Sturgeon Bay and Egg Harbor, or traverse the Door County Scenic Byway to the tip of the peninsula in Sister Bay, where you can hop a ferry to Washington Island. Make sure to visit one of the eight wineries on the Door County Wine Trail, pick apples at one of the family-owned orchards, and buy tasty produce at one of the many little farm stands.

To make the most of your visit to Door County, this underrated Midwest gem with cute coastal towns and world-class food, check the official Wisconsin Fall Color Report. Although peak color can vary, generally late September to mid-October is your best bet for Door County.