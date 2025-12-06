Michigan's Sandy Lake Gem Is An Under-The-Radar Beach For Water Recreation And Grand Rapids Proximity
There's no shortage of lakeside beaches in Michigan, which isn't surprising considering the state shares lots of shoreline with Lake Michigan. You can get your fill of lakeside fun at sandy, underrated, family-friendly beaches like Tiscornia Beach Park or head to one of Michigan's lakeside towns for a cross between urban comforts and nature's serenity. For an extra dose of peace and quiet away from the more crowded beaches on Lake Michigan, head further inland to Gun Lake.
Gun Lake Park Beach is a hidden gem tucked in the southwest region of the state, on the outskirts of the town of Wayland and about an hour inland from Lake Michigan. The lake offers a nice balance between nature's gifts and proximity to city amenities. The 450-foot stretch of sandy beach lies on the edge of Gun Lake County Park, a pretty, 4-acre day use park. It only takes about 40 minutes to drive there from Grand Rapids, a mini-Chicago with art, beer, and Midwest charm. If you're headed to the lake from Kalamazoo, it's also just under an hour's drive. The lake provides a sense of tranquility and wonder for returning visitors and is a treasure trove of water activities, including boating, fishing, jet skiing, and swimming.
Gun Lake Beach is a fun-filled day out
Compared to Lake Michigan's beaches, Gun Lake Beach is under the radar, and visitors on Google promise it is "nice and tranquil." However, it's an open secret for those in the know, so you may want to consider visiting on weekdays. The park is chock-full of amenities, and you can bring the whole family to hang out at the picnic tables or covered pavilions and grill lunches. There's a playground and a basketball court. A pavilion fits up to 75 people, so if you're having a party, you can reserve one in advance.
With 24.4 miles of shoreline, there is ample space at Gun Lake for boaters who want to paddle or race around. There's a $25 season fee to launch boats onto the lake. Otherwise, it's a $6 fee in total to launch and retrieve your watercraft one time. The payment station is adjacent to the ADA accessible dock, which is located just in front of the exit. All manner of watercraft are welcome on the lake, including kayaks, canoes, jet skis, water skis, sailboats, and pontoons. Head to Gun Lake Rentals just up the road from the park for all your paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, and pontoon needs.
Swimmers can get in the water off any of the docks or at the designated swim area between the playground and the payment station. If you want to fish, you can catch many largemouth bass, rock bass, and northern pike at Gun Lake. You can also try your luck at many more fish, including bluegill, walleye, black crappie, and green sunfish. It's reportedly easy to catch fish at this lake once you find the right spot.
Grab a bite to eat nearby or in Grand Rapids
Michigan is no stranger to fantastic dining, as you can see in towns like Three Oaks, an artsy village with vintage shops and farm-to-table dining. Luckily, there are also plenty of food options near Gun Lake. Described glowingly in reviews, Shkodé Chophouse offers steaks and seafood, and it's only a 15-minute drive from the lake, tucked inside Gun Lake Casino. It has consistently wowed patrons with steak tartare, seafood risotto, and ribeye.
If you'd prefer to expand your culinary horizons, there's almost nothing you can't get your hands — and mouth on — in Grand Rapids. Scandinavian-inspired dishes meet farm-to-table ingredients at Søvengård, where you can have lunches like smoked whitefish sandwiches and dinners like Berkshire pork sausage pasta. Dishes from around the world tempt diners at Roam by San Chez, where you can try meat-filled Mediterranean pitas, Malaysian-inspired skewers, and Korean/Indian fusion tacos.
Alternatively, you can keep things more familiar at Bobarino's Pizzeria, where you can dine on its sky deck and enjoy live music Tuesdays through Saturdays. Sundance Grill has $10 specials, a happy hour, and all your Southwestern favorites such as enchiladas, burritos, tacos, and Mex bowls.