Michigan's Sandy Lake Gem Is An Under-The-Radar Beach For Water Recreation And Grand Rapids Proximity

Compared to Lake Michigan's beaches, Gun Lake Beach is under the radar, and visitors on Google promise it is "nice and tranquil." However, it's an open secret for those in the know, so you may want to consider visiting on weekdays. The park is chock-full of amenities, and you can bring the whole family to hang out at the picnic tables or covered pavilions and grill lunches. There's a playground and a basketball court. A pavilion fits up to 75 people, so if you're having a party, you can reserve one in advance.

With 24.4 miles of shoreline, there is ample space at Gun Lake for boaters who want to paddle or race around. There's a $25 season fee to launch boats onto the lake. Otherwise, it's a $6 fee in total to launch and retrieve your watercraft one time. The payment station is adjacent to the ADA accessible dock, which is located just in front of the exit. All manner of watercraft are welcome on the lake, including kayaks, canoes, jet skis, water skis, sailboats, and pontoons. Head to Gun Lake Rentals just up the road from the park for all your paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, and pontoon needs.

Swimmers can get in the water off any of the docks or at the designated swim area between the playground and the payment station. If you want to fish, you can catch many largemouth bass, rock bass, and northern pike at Gun Lake. You can also try your luck at many more fish, including bluegill, walleye, black crappie, and green sunfish. It's reportedly easy to catch fish at this lake once you find the right spot.