This Artsy Michigan Village Is Packed With Vintage Shops, Farm-To-Table Dining, And A One-Of-A-Kind Distillery

Located 52 miles east of Chicago is Three Oaks, a village in the Harbor Country region of Michigan. Home to under 1,400 residents, it's a quiet and quaint destination that boasts a selection of vintage shops for antiquing enthusiasts. The food scene is also bustling; farm-to-table dining is big here, and the village is even home to its own distillery.

The small-town look and charm of Three Oaks will make you feel like you've stumbled upon the set of a historical film about America — in the best way. And if something about this village seems familiar, it could be because the 1989 holiday film "Prancer" is set in Three Oaks, and exterior shots and scenes were shot here.

Three Oaks is easy to get to and is just over an hour's drive from downtown Chicago. This short distance makes it easy for city dwellers to briefly get away from the city hustle and bustle. If you're coming in from Detroit, it's an easy three-hour drive west on Interstate 94. If you have time to spare, include a quick stop in Hell, a touristy Michigan town where you can pay to be mayor for a day.