This Artsy Michigan Village Is Packed With Vintage Shops, Farm-To-Table Dining, And A One-Of-A-Kind Distillery
Located 52 miles east of Chicago is Three Oaks, a village in the Harbor Country region of Michigan. Home to under 1,400 residents, it's a quiet and quaint destination that boasts a selection of vintage shops for antiquing enthusiasts. The food scene is also bustling; farm-to-table dining is big here, and the village is even home to its own distillery.
The small-town look and charm of Three Oaks will make you feel like you've stumbled upon the set of a historical film about America — in the best way. And if something about this village seems familiar, it could be because the 1989 holiday film "Prancer" is set in Three Oaks, and exterior shots and scenes were shot here.
Three Oaks is easy to get to and is just over an hour's drive from downtown Chicago. This short distance makes it easy for city dwellers to briefly get away from the city hustle and bustle. If you're coming in from Detroit, it's an easy three-hour drive west on Interstate 94. If you have time to spare, include a quick stop in Hell, a touristy Michigan town where you can pay to be mayor for a day.
Shop local at the beloved vintage stores in Three Oaks
The streets of downtown Three Oaks are lined with shops that house pre-loved and locally made treasures. Trilogy Antiques and Design (pictured) is a popular destination for furniture and home decor carefully curated by the store owners, who collaborate with a select group of dealers to bring unique pieces to this small corner of Michigan.
For general shopping needs, Vintage Goods is the top recommended shop for anything from clothing and jewelry to knick-knacks and home items. The 2,200-square-foot store opened in spring 2018, and since then has won the hearts of vintage shoppers with an ever-changing inventory. The owner is a crafty person herself, said to dabble in sewing, painting. Her son also contributed to the store's decor by hand-building the gazebo you'll find inside the shop.
During your shopping spree, you'll maybe come across objects created by local or regional artists, but for a deep dive into the work and lives of Michigan painters, head to A Drawing Room gallery. Through a series of art prints and art styles, exhibitions at the gallery are meant to capture the essence of Southwest Michigan. Shopping vintage and local is the secret to finding one-of-a-kind souvenirs on the road.
Have a taste of Michigan-made food and drinks
The love for local continues in the realm of food. No need to look too far for Michigan-grown produce and restaurants that are committed to supporting local farmers and share the state's best exports. Open in Three Oaks for 25 years, Froehlich's is a bakery and deli where you can feast on breakfast and lunch meals featuring Michigan ingredients. The shop also has a to-go section where you can purchase small dishes and jam made with in-season fruits. The stock rotates frequently and reflects what is available at that time of year, but that's half the fun!
Nothing says farm-to-table dining quite like eating right by where ingredients are harvested. Only a 10-minute drive from downtown Three Oaks is Granor Farm, where you can sit down and taste first-hand the produce cultivated on the farm as well as learn more about organic farming and best practices. For a hands-on experience, sign up for a cooking class held in a dedicated event space just steps from the vegetable patches.
What better to pair with a locally-sourced meal than a Three Oaks whiskey? The village is home to the first of two Journeyman whiskey distilleries. Opened in 2011, the Featherbone Factory (pictured) was built in a repurposed 1800s building where leather goods like corsets and whips were manufactured. A tour of the distillery will provide visitors with insights into how Journeyman's all-American whiskey is made, as well as a first-hand look at how the founders of Journeyman preserved the structure's historical cachet. End your visit with a bite and drink at the Staymaker restaurant on the premises, which, of course, also showcases Michigan-grown ingredients whenever possible. Continue your boozy adventure and head to the heart of Southwest Michigan's wine country, which boasts a one-of-a-kind luxurious vineyard trail.