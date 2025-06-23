A Family-Friendly Park On Lake Michigan's Immaculate Shoreline Is A Sandy Spot With A Charming Lighthouse

Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind when dreaming of a beach vacation; one of the sunny and pretty must-visit Florida island towns might seem to be the top choice when planning a relaxing getaway. But to find all the sunshine, waves, and sightseeing imaginable, consider this Michigan location instead.

Often referred to as the North Pier, Tiscornia Beach Park is a city park in St. Joseph, Michigan. Sprawling across 16 acres of Lake Michigan's shoreline, the sandy beaches and lighthouses attract outdoor enthusiasts. The family-friendly park, located in the northwest corner of the city, offers activities like swimming, boating, and picnicking. At the end of the day, take in the beautiful sunset over the lake. While leashed dogs are allowed on the pier and sidewalks, on the beaches they are off-limits. Year-round, Tiscornia Beach is open daily from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. There are parking fees, with options ranging from hourly to daily fees.

Pack your snorkeling mask, shorts, and sunscreen, and take a flight into the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. From there, it's an 86-mile drive down I-96 west to St. Joseph. A drive from Detroit is about 3 hours down I-94 west.