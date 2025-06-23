A Family-Friendly Park On Lake Michigan's Immaculate Shoreline Is A Sandy Spot With A Charming Lighthouse
Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind when dreaming of a beach vacation; one of the sunny and pretty must-visit Florida island towns might seem to be the top choice when planning a relaxing getaway. But to find all the sunshine, waves, and sightseeing imaginable, consider this Michigan location instead.
Often referred to as the North Pier, Tiscornia Beach Park is a city park in St. Joseph, Michigan. Sprawling across 16 acres of Lake Michigan's shoreline, the sandy beaches and lighthouses attract outdoor enthusiasts. The family-friendly park, located in the northwest corner of the city, offers activities like swimming, boating, and picnicking. At the end of the day, take in the beautiful sunset over the lake. While leashed dogs are allowed on the pier and sidewalks, on the beaches they are off-limits. Year-round, Tiscornia Beach is open daily from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. There are parking fees, with options ranging from hourly to daily fees.
Pack your snorkeling mask, shorts, and sunscreen, and take a flight into the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. From there, it's an 86-mile drive down I-96 west to St. Joseph. A drive from Detroit is about 3 hours down I-94 west.
Activities at the Lighthouse and North Pier at Tiscornia Beach Park
The colder winters up north may make beach swimming just a seasonal event, but the long pier provides plenty of activities throughout most of the year. However, both the inner and outer lighthouses are available for tours on a seasonal calendar; Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., between June 7th and August 30th. Participate in a free guided tour that begins at the pier's entrance and extends to the lighthouse. Then explore the first-floor exhibits for free. To climb to the lighthouse's top level, there is a nominal fee of $5 per person. Extend the walk to the end of the pier to the Outer Lighthouse and watch the boats, or simply take in a sunset. Although overnight stays aren't a possibility here, nearby Lake Superior's lighthouse does provide a magical overnight stay with panoramic views, making for a unique lodging option.
Fishing from the pier is welcome. Anglers can expect a variety of fish, with the primary trout species being Steelhead. Other species include Chinook Salmon and Coho Salmon, and the occasional, seasonal catch of Brown Trout.
For the hikers, the .7 mile, out-and-back pier path is ideal, with or without leashed dogs. With both the path's start and finish near the parking lot, it follows the southern section of the beach, providing an easy route that can be finished in about 12 minutes. Keep in mind that the pier's walk is slick after a heavy rainstorm.
Family fun on the beach at Tiscornia Park
Comparing nicely to nearby Laketown Beach, Michigan, the shoreline of this section of Lake Michigan is a family-friendly location.
Families can enjoy picnics at the vast shoreline after spending time building the perfect sandcastle or combing the beach for the perfect treasure from nature. Set out in the water for some kayaking or paddle boarding adventures. Go for a dip to cool off and then let the sun dry you while playing a friendly game of beach volleyball. For easy access to and from the beach's shoreline, consider renting one of the various vacation beach rentals available, or opt to stay at a hotel within walking distance.
On a rainy day, or for some time away from the water, head into town for more family-friendly activities. Spend some indoor time at the Curious Kids' Museum & Discover Zone or the Silver Beach Carousel. Adult time can be spent at the White Pine Winery or the Baroda Founders Wine Cellar.