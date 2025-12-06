Michigan Is Home To One Of America's Largest Urban Historic Districts With Unique Architecture And Bookstores

The Heritage Hill Association put together a self-guided walking tour that includes more than 35 homes from the 19th and 20th centuries that showcase multiple architectural styles, including Georgian, Gothic, and Greek Revival. Guided tours are also available from Tours Around Michigan, which combine historic information with insights on everything from local lore, scandals, and ghost stories (a minimum of four people is required). A few highlights of the neighborhood include "The Castle," a Chateauesque Style structure made from stones imported from Scotland, or the McCabe-Marlow House, which is one of the oldest in the neighborhood (built between 1865 and 1870).

Frank Lloyd Wright's Meyer May House is another major draw for visitors. This design gem is also a highlight of the architecture-packed cruise itinerary of the Great Lakes. It was designed in 1908 but restored in the 1980s — and even maintains some of the original furnishings — and is open to the public for tours (reservations are needed).

Heritage Hill is very much a residential neighborhood, but visitors will also find several enticing restaurants, including The Commons, which serves up American fare for brunch and dinner in a 1970s-themed setting, or the Nantucket Baking Company, which offers fresh artisan breads and pastries. Just outside of Heritage Hill is Vivant Brewery and Spirits, an LGBTQ-friendly, sustainable microbrewery that is LEED certified. In the evening, catch a live performance at the Dog Story Theater, which regularly showcases popular stage shows.