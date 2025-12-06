Michigan Is Home To One Of America's Largest Urban Historic Districts With Unique Architecture And Bookstores
Grand Rapids deftly combines Midwest charm with big-city flair. You'll find an array of interesting and diverse neighborhoods within its bounds, but few offer the historic and architectural pedigree of Heritage Hill. In the 1960s, the neighborhood was threatened by developers, so residents united to preserve it — and the result is one of the most impressive collections of historic homes in America. Some say it even rivals Chicago's Kenwood, an architectural neighborhood on Lake Michigan's shores. As Grand Rapids' oldest neighborhood, Heritage Hill is registered as a National Historic District and contains more than 1,300 homes.
Although the dazzling architecture is the main attraction for visitors, Heritage Hill also has several charming restaurants for a bite to eat after exploring the historic homes. It's even in close proximity to the downtown district and the Fulton Street Farmers Market for year-round locally-sourced products. Want a taste of what it's like to live in Heritage Hills? Visitors can spend the night in one of the neighborhood's darling bed and breakfasts, which are beautifully restored and feature vintage decor.
Things to do in Heritage Hill
The Heritage Hill Association put together a self-guided walking tour that includes more than 35 homes from the 19th and 20th centuries that showcase multiple architectural styles, including Georgian, Gothic, and Greek Revival. Guided tours are also available from Tours Around Michigan, which combine historic information with insights on everything from local lore, scandals, and ghost stories (a minimum of four people is required). A few highlights of the neighborhood include "The Castle," a Chateauesque Style structure made from stones imported from Scotland, or the McCabe-Marlow House, which is one of the oldest in the neighborhood (built between 1865 and 1870).
Frank Lloyd Wright's Meyer May House is another major draw for visitors. This design gem is also a highlight of the architecture-packed cruise itinerary of the Great Lakes. It was designed in 1908 but restored in the 1980s — and even maintains some of the original furnishings — and is open to the public for tours (reservations are needed).
Heritage Hill is very much a residential neighborhood, but visitors will also find several enticing restaurants, including The Commons, which serves up American fare for brunch and dinner in a 1970s-themed setting, or the Nantucket Baking Company, which offers fresh artisan breads and pastries. Just outside of Heritage Hill is Vivant Brewery and Spirits, an LGBTQ-friendly, sustainable microbrewery that is LEED certified. In the evening, catch a live performance at the Dog Story Theater, which regularly showcases popular stage shows.
Planning your trip to Heritage Hill, Grand Rapids
If you'd like to spend the night in Heritage Hill, you can do so in one of the gorgeous historic homes that the neighborhood is famous for. In the heart of the neighborhood is The Leonard at Logan House, a stunning English-style bed and breakfast that dates back to 1914. Each of the eight rooms is unique and inspired by royalty. Or, travelers can stay at the Peaches Bed and Breakfast, a Georgian-style manor that was built in 1916 and today has five guest bedrooms and beautiful gardens.
If you're flying in, Gerald R. Ford International Airport is likely your best option, and Heritage Hill is just a 15-minute drive from the airport. Grand Rapids is also a stop on the Amtrak train, and the depot is less than 2 miles from Heritage Hill. Consider renting a car if you want to freely explore all the intriguing nooks and crannies of Grand Rapids. This area offers a large number of art galleries, several hotel options, and a bustling nightlife scene, so be sure to venture outside Heritage Hill during your time in the city.