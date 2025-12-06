Colorado's Charming Town Is Bringing Back Magical Ice Castles For The First Time In Over A Decade
Winter transforms the landscape and helps make Colorado one of the best states in the U.S. for skiing. The chilly temperatures mean it's also one of the best places to see ice sculptures in the U.S., and this year, you'll be able to find some in Silverthorne, about 67 miles west of downtown Denver. Built by a company aptly named Ice Castles, the experience will be at the Oulets at Silverthorne, and it will feature what has become the company's beloved designs with interactive elements like slides, thrones, and tunnels.
Founder Brent Christensen built his first ice castle at his house for his kids to play in, and from there, Ice Castles was born. The last year they built in Silverthorne was in 2011. "We're so excited to return to Silverthorne, where our first commercial Ice Castles came to life," Christensen told 9 News. "Celebrating 15 years of magic here feels like coming full circle."
The Ice Castles are created by hand, with thousands of icicles being made each day to help construct the elaborate structures. When you visit during the day, the ice is white or even blue, depending on the light. At night, LED lights bring an extra layer of magic to the whole experience. They're sure to delight visitors of all ages. Kids will surely love to meet the Snow Queen Everlight, and Winter Fairy Luna Frost. When you arrive, be sure to ask when and where they'll be appearing. And for adults, there's the Frozen Tap — an ice bar where you'll be able to get drinks like Not For Kids Hot Cocoa and Warm Ya Up Hot Apple Cider.
What to expect at Ice Castles Silverthorne
Ice Castles builds their experiences in multiple locations. In Colorado, there's one in Silverthorne, the popular ski resort, as well as one in Cripple Creek. They're also being built in Edmonton, Canada; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Woodstock, New Hampshire. The Ice Castles are different every year, and they're inherently weather-dependent. What you can see pictured here are examples of past Ice Castles in different locations; the ones in Silverthorne are likely to be similar, but there's no guarantee for exactly what you'll see. But that's part of the fun — it's never the same from year to year!
Here's another key thing to know: Given the inherent unpredictability of Mother Nature, it's not exactly clear when the Ice Castles will open. It could potentially be open in late December, almost definitely open through January, and possibly lasting as long as early March. Keep an eye on the Ice Castles website for more details.
Advance tickets are on sale now for Silverthorne for dates starting in the first week of January, and more tickets go on sale week by week once it's open. It's closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tickets start from $18.95 for kids on off-peak days and go up to $32.95 for adults on peak days. It's a timed arrival for the ticket, but then you can stay as long as you'd like. Whenever you go, make sure to dress warm as the experience is all outdoors, and wear insulated and waterproof pants, especially if you're planning to go down the slides.