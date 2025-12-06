Colorado's Charming Town Is Bringing Back Magical Ice Castles For The First Time In Over A Decade

Winter transforms the landscape and helps make Colorado one of the best states in the U.S. for skiing. The chilly temperatures mean it's also one of the best places to see ice sculptures in the U.S., and this year, you'll be able to find some in Silverthorne, about 67 miles west of downtown Denver. Built by a company aptly named Ice Castles, the experience will be at the Oulets at Silverthorne, and it will feature what has become the company's beloved designs with interactive elements like slides, thrones, and tunnels.

Founder Brent Christensen built his first ice castle at his house for his kids to play in, and from there, Ice Castles was born. The last year they built in Silverthorne was in 2011. "We're so excited to return to Silverthorne, where our first commercial Ice Castles came to life," Christensen told 9 News. "Celebrating 15 years of magic here feels like coming full circle."

The Ice Castles are created by hand, with thousands of icicles being made each day to help construct the elaborate structures. When you visit during the day, the ice is white or even blue, depending on the light. At night, LED lights bring an extra layer of magic to the whole experience. They're sure to delight visitors of all ages. Kids will surely love to meet the Snow Queen Everlight, and Winter Fairy Luna Frost. When you arrive, be sure to ask when and where they'll be appearing. And for adults, there's the Frozen Tap — an ice bar where you'll be able to get drinks like Not For Kids Hot Cocoa and Warm Ya Up Hot Apple Cider.