Americas 10 Best Winter Destinations To See Stunning Ice Sculptures

Ice sculptures draw a host of admirers who flock to their icy façades for different reasons. The artistic ones usually visit to watch the sculpting process as much as the final creation. Excitement chasers love the interactivity of immersing themselves in larger sculptures like castles and palaces. And the well-to-do appreciate the luxurious look of a transparent, icy piece of art. The popularity of ice sculptures isn't new. Many cultures have sculpted ice, either for practical purposes or beauty.

Four thousand years ago, the Inuit people of Alaska began sculpting buildings from snow. In the 1700s, there are records of a Russian empress, called Anna Ivanovna, commissioning the creation of the first ice palace. And in the 1600s, the Chinese started transforming ice into lantern shapes, then putting candles inside them. Incidentally, the Chinese village where this practice began now exhibits intricate ice sculptures in the world's largest ice festival. Like China, the U.S. has many destinations where winter celebrations showcase ice sculptures as part of the festivities.

Many of these destinations are in snowy ski resort areas, picturesque small towns in cold regions, and wintry lakeside towns. We searched through travel boards, Reddit forums, and travel review sites to find some of the best ice sculptures in the U.S., ensuring they were in wintry destinations you could spend a whole vacation enjoying if you wanted.