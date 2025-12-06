California's Holiday Train Near Santa Cruz Traverses Through Giant Redwoods And The Beach

All aboard for the Holiday Lights Train; the brightly decorated Roaring Camp Railroads train starts and ends at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. On this one hour ride, there's hot cider, live music and sing-alongs, and you can meet Santa. It's great for families; one person on Instagram said: "If you're looking for a holiday outing that's easy, cozy, and close to home, this one is really worth it. The kids had such a lovely time." It's definitely one of the most festive experiences in the Golden State, even if Santa Cruz didn't make the list of towns in California that give off Hallmark movie vibes.

For the Holiday Lights Train you can book a whole car for up to 40 guests, or choose from first class, which gives you a seat in an enclosed car, or standard, which puts you in an open car with a canopy top. The weather in Santa Cruz is relatively mild, typically not getting below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, but as one Redditor noted, winter is peak rainy season. So check the weather if you can before you book the open air option. This train runs from late November through December 23.

Christmas isn't the only December holiday. On December 11, there's a special Chanukah Train departing from the Boardwalk. This lively pre-Chanukah party features lighting the menorah before boarding, plus games and prizes, music, cider, and latkes to enjoy as the train makes its way through town. Then there's the New Year's Train that follows the same route from the Boardwalk, and it runs from December 26 to 31. It features a live DJ and light up hula hoopers.