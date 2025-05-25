California's Most Memorable Train Ride Travels Through Majestic Santa Cruz Mountains And Giant Redwoods

If you're one of the millions of people who have "see the giant redwoods" on their bucket list, this California train trip is exactly what you're looking for. Just about 7 miles north of Santa Cruz, which has one of the best seaside parks in the world, is Felton and a place called Roaring Camp, which was the first virgin stand of coastal redwoods protected from logging. When you visit, you can take a trip back in time. The area's first railroad, the Santa Cruz and Felton, started up in 1875, and you can experience what it was like by taking one of two spectacular Roaring Camp train rides. These trains not only teach you about the history of the area and the railroad itself, but they also go through the beautiful Santa Cruz mountains and stunning redwood groves.

The Redwood Forest Steam Train is a 75-minute round-trip tour from Roaring Camp to the summit of Bear Mountain. The narrow-gauge locomotive was once used to move lumber out of the forest, featuring open-air cars. In fact, the train is from 1890, and it's one of the oldest still-working, narrow-gauge steam engines in the world. It's a perfect trip for families, with views of the majestic trees and the experience of traveling the way people did in the past. You can drive in and park for around $10, at the time of this writing, at Roaring Camp, or take the Santa Cruz Metro Transit Route 35, which stops at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park and Felton Covered Bridge, just a short walk from Roaring Camp.