California's Most Memorable Train Ride Travels Through Majestic Santa Cruz Mountains And Giant Redwoods
If you're one of the millions of people who have "see the giant redwoods" on their bucket list, this California train trip is exactly what you're looking for. Just about 7 miles north of Santa Cruz, which has one of the best seaside parks in the world, is Felton and a place called Roaring Camp, which was the first virgin stand of coastal redwoods protected from logging. When you visit, you can take a trip back in time. The area's first railroad, the Santa Cruz and Felton, started up in 1875, and you can experience what it was like by taking one of two spectacular Roaring Camp train rides. These trains not only teach you about the history of the area and the railroad itself, but they also go through the beautiful Santa Cruz mountains and stunning redwood groves.
The Redwood Forest Steam Train is a 75-minute round-trip tour from Roaring Camp to the summit of Bear Mountain. The narrow-gauge locomotive was once used to move lumber out of the forest, featuring open-air cars. In fact, the train is from 1890, and it's one of the oldest still-working, narrow-gauge steam engines in the world. It's a perfect trip for families, with views of the majestic trees and the experience of traveling the way people did in the past. You can drive in and park for around $10, at the time of this writing, at Roaring Camp, or take the Santa Cruz Metro Transit Route 35, which stops at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park and Felton Covered Bridge, just a short walk from Roaring Camp.
The Roaring Camp steam trains can take you to the forest or beach
If you want to check out the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk or enjoy the breathtaking 4.1-mile walk along West Cliff Drive, the Santa Cruz Beach Train takes you from Roaring Camp, across a 1909 steel truss bridge, and through an 1875 tunnel to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and back. The trip is an hour each way, and you can also do the route in reverse. Check out prices, schedules, and special events like their Father's Day BBQ on the Roaring Camp website. If you have your dog along, pets are allowed on both trains.
That isn't all there is to do, of course. You can visit Roaring Camp's sheriff station and old-timey General Store, which has gifts, snacks, and toys for purchase. In the spring and summer (and on weekends in the winter), you can pick up hamburgers, hot dogs, and more at Georgie's Cook House. On summer weekends, enjoy Chuckwagon BBQ, which offers vegetarian options. You can rent a picnic table for around $25 a day or get a disposable picnic basket with sandwiches, chips, water, fruit, and a homemade cookie to eat there or on the trail. If you've got kids with you, they can get a Passbook Guide to Adventure from the depot or general store, and get each activity stamped. They can even win prizes. Plus, you can walk all around the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park.
While you're in the Santa Cruz area, don't miss the Corralitos wine trail through the rolling, sun-drenched hills. Roaring Camp is also about 60 miles south of San Francisco, so it's the perfect day trip.