This Outdoorsy Brand's Luggage Is Reliable Enough To Buy For Life, According To Customers

When buying a new piece of luggage, most of us want something that can withstand the wear and tear of travel. Whether it's being hurled by baggage handlers or careened through an airport, luggage goes through a lot, which is why it's important to make the right choice so your fragile items don't get ruined and you don't break a wheel while racing to the gate. On the r/BuyItForLife subreddit, there are often debates about which luggage brands are worth investing in, and one recommendation might surprise you: L.L. Bean. While this company might be better known for its rugged outdoor gear and apparel, it also makes some great suitcases, such as the four-wheel spinners, which are popular because they are less likely to be damaged by handlers as a checked bag.

One Reddit user was so pleased by their luggage after using it on a year-long trip to Europe that they had to sing the company's praises. When one of the bags received a slight tear, this user got a replacement that was as good as new. "I returned it, no questions asked, with the monogramming," they wrote. "I got a completely new luggage bag and they put my initials back on the new bag. I just think they are the real deal and luggage can get so expensive, this was a great [buy it for life] for me!" Some on the thread pointed out that a bag that is one year old needing a replacement isn't exactly "buy it for life," but the user stood by their stance, given the abuse the bag took during the extended trip.