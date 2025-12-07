This Outdoorsy Brand's Luggage Is Reliable Enough To Buy For Life, According To Customers
When buying a new piece of luggage, most of us want something that can withstand the wear and tear of travel. Whether it's being hurled by baggage handlers or careened through an airport, luggage goes through a lot, which is why it's important to make the right choice so your fragile items don't get ruined and you don't break a wheel while racing to the gate. On the r/BuyItForLife subreddit, there are often debates about which luggage brands are worth investing in, and one recommendation might surprise you: L.L. Bean. While this company might be better known for its rugged outdoor gear and apparel, it also makes some great suitcases, such as the four-wheel spinners, which are popular because they are less likely to be damaged by handlers as a checked bag.
One Reddit user was so pleased by their luggage after using it on a year-long trip to Europe that they had to sing the company's praises. When one of the bags received a slight tear, this user got a replacement that was as good as new. "I returned it, no questions asked, with the monogramming," they wrote. "I got a completely new luggage bag and they put my initials back on the new bag. I just think they are the real deal and luggage can get so expensive, this was a great [buy it for life] for me!" Some on the thread pointed out that a bag that is one year old needing a replacement isn't exactly "buy it for life," but the user stood by their stance, given the abuse the bag took during the extended trip.
Positives and negatives of L.L. Bean luggage
L.L. Bean offers a range of luggage, from rolling duffel bags (from $139) to hard-shell spinners (from $240). While it might be tempting to make your purchase, there are some things to keep in mind. First is the return policy. Up until 2018, the retailer was known for its lifetime warranty, which allowed customers to bring in a product and have it replaced, no questions asked. In fact, the Reddit user quoted above took advantage of this policy. However, this has changed. According to u/ejsell, "Too many people were picking things up second hand and returning items." Although wear and tear may no longer be covered, the company states that even after a year, it "will consider any items for return that are defective due to materials or craftsmanship" with proof of purchase. Ultimately, there are many reasons to consider L.L. Bean luggage for your next vacation.
One is durability, with reviewers on the L.L. Bean website praising the wheeled duffel for its ability to hold a lot and withstand handling at the airport. Another wholeheartedly agreed, adding, "Lightweight and perfect checked bag for our flight. Packed tons of stuff and was easy to maneuver." While a few mentioned that the corners can wear quickly, it's still a solid, affordable option. As for the hardside spinner, though you won't find many frills, such as extra dividers, most users were pleased with its performance for the price. Its smooth wheels and sturdy feel won over many reviewers, even though some found the side handle difficult to grip and experienced dents after use. However, for mid-range luggage, L.L. Bean appears to be a wise choice for travelers seeking cost-effective, durable options. For more tips, check out what luggage Rick Steves recommends for international trips.