Colorado's Ski Train Through Mountains Offers Car-Free Travel And Views Right From Denver

Colorado has some of the best skiing in the U.S., but one of the big hassles of skiing is how long it takes to get to the mountains. One of the biggest issues is traffic, notably along Interstate 70, the main route to the mountains from Denver. It can turn into a veritable parking lot, particularly after the lifts close on busy, snowy weekends and people are headed home. But you can skip the traffic by taking the Amtrak Winter Park Express that whisks you from downtown Denver directly to the Winter Park Resort. The route takes you through some beautiful, often snowy scenery on the way up the approximately 4,000 feet from the High Plains of Denver up into the Rocky Mountains.

This season, the train will be running from Friday to Sunday, starting on December 19, through January 4. Thursdays will be added to the schedule starting on January 8, and the last day of service will be March 29. It departs at 7 a.m. from Union Station in downtown Denver, and it arrives in Winter Park about two hours later, and then continues about 30 minutes more to the town of Fraser. It takes about 90 minutes to drive from downtown Denver to Winter Park, but that's only if the traffic isn't backed up, and during ski season, that's not often a reality. On the way back, the train departs Winter Park at 4:35 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 7:05 p.m.