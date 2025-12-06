Colorado's Ski Train Through Mountains Offers Car-Free Travel And Views Right From Denver
Colorado has some of the best skiing in the U.S., but one of the big hassles of skiing is how long it takes to get to the mountains. One of the biggest issues is traffic, notably along Interstate 70, the main route to the mountains from Denver. It can turn into a veritable parking lot, particularly after the lifts close on busy, snowy weekends and people are headed home. But you can skip the traffic by taking the Amtrak Winter Park Express that whisks you from downtown Denver directly to the Winter Park Resort. The route takes you through some beautiful, often snowy scenery on the way up the approximately 4,000 feet from the High Plains of Denver up into the Rocky Mountains.
This season, the train will be running from Friday to Sunday, starting on December 19, through January 4. Thursdays will be added to the schedule starting on January 8, and the last day of service will be March 29. It departs at 7 a.m. from Union Station in downtown Denver, and it arrives in Winter Park about two hours later, and then continues about 30 minutes more to the town of Fraser. It takes about 90 minutes to drive from downtown Denver to Winter Park, but that's only if the traffic isn't backed up, and during ski season, that's not often a reality. On the way back, the train departs Winter Park at 4:35 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 7:05 p.m.
What to expect on the Amtrak Winter Express Train
Unlike airlines, where you get charged for your oversized bags, there's no extra charge for your skis and boards on the Winter Park Express. There are large windows, helping make it one of Colorado's best train rides for scenic views. In the morning, one passenger with Business Insider notes you can watch the sunrise over Denver, and the route takes you up into the mountains via dozens of tunnels, including the famous 6.2-mile-long Moffat Tunnel that takes you across the Continental Divide.
And while it can be clear, if cold, in Union Station, you'll start to see more and more snow the higher you go. It's an experience in itself as you traverse the snowy landscape without having to worry about traffic. One rider told USA Today, "I feel like it's a Harry Potter train, honestly," while another said, "This is honestly the prettiest thing I have ever seen."
The railway makes Winter Park relatively convenient to reach, and the resort offers activities that appeal to a wide range of visitors. And once your train pulls in at the resort, you're not stuck there without a car; there's a free shuttle around town. Winter Park first opened in 1940, has over 3,000 skiable acres over two different mountains, 171 trails, 23 lifts, and a mix of runs for every skill level. And it's also a fun mountain destination for non-skiers with ice skating, tubing, shopping, and more.