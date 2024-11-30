Colorado's 5 Best Train Rides For Unbelievably Scenic Snow-Covered Mountain Views
Colorado's got some of the best skiing in the U.S., but even if you don't ski or snowboard, you can experience a winter wonderland in the state as snow blankets the Rocky Mountains. To maximize enjoyment of the views without having to worry about driving, there are a number of delightful train routes around Colorado where you can sit back, relax, and take in that wintertime mountain magic.
Railroads helped bring people to Colorado in the 1800s as mining started to expand, and the railroads certainly helped Colorado become a thriving state. So, when you ride the rails here, you're able to be a part of Colorado's history while also seeing some amazing snowy scenery. We found five train journeys that all give guests a unique perspective on Colorado's winter beauty. Whether you want an easy way to get to the ski slopes, meet Santa, or eat donuts at the top of one of Colorado's iconic fourteeners (mountains over 14,000 feet), there's a train journey for you.
Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Manitou Springs
The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway takes you 9 miles up to the 14,115-foot-tall summit of Pikes Peak. The railway was first built in the 1890s and purchased by Spencer Penrose in the 1920s. That's the same Penrose who built The Broadmoor, a luxurious resort in Colorado Springs. The bright red train cars, tracks, visitor center at the top of the mountain, and more were all renovated and reopened in 2021.
You board the train in Manitou Springs, near Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City. It takes about an hour and 10 minutes to reach the top and, along the way, you'll enjoy views of the picturesque forest. Once you're at the top, if it's a clear day, you could see up to five states, with winter hailed as one of the best times to get those clear views.
You'll get about 40 minutes at the top of the mountain before you reboard the train for the ride down. Make sure to bundle up; given its elevation, it can be up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit colder at the summit of Pikes Peak compared to the base. The high elevation also means you should take things slow and stay hydrated as you wander around. While you're at the top, sample the donuts at the Pikes Peak Summit House. The visitor center also has fun, interactive, informational exhibits about the mountain. Prices start at $59.50 for adults.
Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Durango
The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has been around since the 1880s, and it's still going strong with two fun winter rides. Hop aboard The Polar Express in Durango (not to be confused with The Polar Express holiday train ride in Southern California), and you'll be transported to the North Pole (in the San Juan National Forest), where you can meet Santa and his elves. Sip on hot chocolate and munch on a cookie as you listen to a reading of the train's namesake holiday tale. Every child on board receives a souvenir bell.
It's the perfect time to break out your winter pajamas, just like the characters in the beloved story, but bring layers; while the cars are heated, you'll have to wait in line to get on the train. The Polar Express train experience is about two hours total, with a little over an hour spent on the train itself, and it runs between late November and early January. Tickets start at $29 for kids and $39 for adults; prices go up based on the car you're riding in (there are three classes of service) and the day you ride.
For a longer ride on the narrow gauge railroad, the Cascade Canyon Winter Train is a little over a five–hour trip, which includes a one-hour stop at Cascade Canyon. The train takes you 26 miles through the forest along the Animas River to Cascade Canyon. It's available from late November through early May and ticket prices start at $89.
Winter Park Express from Denver to Winter Park
With Amtrak's seasonal Winter Park Express route, it's easy to get from Denver to one of the state's popular ski resorts with some fantastic scenery as you go. The train takes you from Denver's Union Station, with stops at Winter Park Resort and the nearby Fraser-Winter Park. If you're flying into the Denver airport, with its bizarre conspiracy theories, you can get a train straight from there to downtown Denver, where you can get on the Winter Park Express. The route first started in 1940 and was called the Ski Train. It shut down in 2009, but has thankfully been revived.
Along the approximately two-hour journey to Winter Park Resort, you'll get some stunning views of Colorado's Front Range, including the Flatirons in Boulder. A can't-miss spot on the train is its sightseer lounge, which has floor to ceiling windows on the top level and a cafe on the bottom. Or you can watch the snowy world go by from your own reclining seat in the Coach car. You'll go through over 30 tunnels, including the incredible Moffat Tunnel, which takes you across the Continental Divide.
The Winter Park Express starts running on weekends in late December, with additional days in January through the end of March. It leaves Denver at 7 a.m. and arrives back at 7:05 p.m. Ticket prices in 2024 start at just $19.
The Royal Gorge Route Railroad in Cañon City
Celebrate the season with a ride through the Royal Gorge. You'll get on in Cañon City, which is an hour drive from Colorado Springs, and travel 24 miles into the Royal Gorge next to the Arkansas River. The route itself dates to the late 1800s, when the area was being explored and mined. They have up to four departures every day, and you can choose between coach, deluxe, and vista dome seating. Tickets start at $79. The ride offers great views and gives you access to an open air car (bundle up!), where you can marvel at the soaring granite cliffs around you.
Drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and food are available for purchase, or you can specifically book a lunch or dinner train ride, where the ticket price includes a multi-course meal. Your journey into the canyon will take around two to three hours, depending on which ride you've booked. Evening rides during the middle of winter are entirely in the dark; however, there is a light and laser show during those dinner train journeys.
There's also a special Santa Express Train, which runs from late November through December. It features a special locomotive, decked out with gold leaf and hand-painted winter scenes. Expect plenty of cheer with hot cocoa and singing. And, of course, Santa will be there giving out a small gift to each child onboard. The Holiday Train ride has similar festive vibes; however, you don't meet Santa on that one.
Leadville Railroad in Leadville
The small town of Leadville is just over 100 miles from Denver, and, at 10,152 feet, is North America's highest city (so remember to take it easy as you acclimate). It was first established during the state's gold rush. To get all the mined materials out of the mountains, a narrow gauge railroad was built. Now, guests can ride much of that same route and enjoy breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains, which are made even prettier with a fresh blanket of snow. It's a two-and-a-half-hour ride from Leadville up into the San Isabel National Forest. On the way, you'll see Mount Elbert and Mount Massive, Colorado's two tallest mountains.
The train has an open air car for the most panoramic perspective on the ride, but you can also get great views from inside the heated lounge car. The railroad cars are decorated for the Holiday Express, which runs from late November through early January, with tickets starting at $82.50. Santa even makes a special appearance. Another seasonal ride is the Winter Express journey, where you'll get spectacular mountain and forest views, as well as learn more about the history of the area (the "Unsinkable Molly Brown" lived here for awhile). You can bring your own snacks and drinks, though no alcohol, or you can buy some onboard. What could be better than sipping hot chocolate while watching the snowy landscape unfold before you?
How we chose these routes
All of these Colorado train rides are well-reviewed online, so you're pretty much guaranteed to have a good time. For many people, taking one of these rides has become a holiday tradition. They give guests access to some of Colorado's most scenic regions, and many of them help connect today's travelers with those of yesteryear.