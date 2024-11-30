Colorado's 5 Best Train Rides For Unbelievably Scenic Snow-Covered Mountain Views

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway takes you 9 miles up to the 14,115-foot-tall summit of Pikes Peak. The railway was first built in the 1890s and purchased by Spencer Penrose in the 1920s. That's the same Penrose who built The Broadmoor, a luxurious resort in Colorado Springs. The bright red train cars, tracks, visitor center at the top of the mountain, and more were all renovated and reopened in 2021.

You board the train in Manitou Springs, near Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City. It takes about an hour and 10 minutes to reach the top and, along the way, you'll enjoy views of the picturesque forest. Once you're at the top, if it's a clear day, you could see up to five states, with winter hailed as one of the best times to get those clear views.

You'll get about 40 minutes at the top of the mountain before you reboard the train for the ride down. Make sure to bundle up; given its elevation, it can be up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit colder at the summit of Pikes Peak compared to the base. The high elevation also means you should take things slow and stay hydrated as you wander around. While you're at the top, sample the donuts at the Pikes Peak Summit House. The visitor center also has fun, interactive, informational exhibits about the mountain. Prices start at $59.50 for adults.