This Charming Lakeside Town Near Augusta Is An Outdoorsy Paradise With Boating, Kayaking, And Trails

Mention Augusta, Georgia to someone and, more often than not, "golf" will be the first word that pops into their head. For many people, even those with no interest in fairways, bunkers, and pitching wedges, the Georgian city is synonymous with the annual Masters Tournament. And if it's not Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy posing in the event's iconic Green Jacket — symbolically bestowed to the winner every year — that springs to mind, then it's probably the iconic funk sound and high-energy performances of showman James Brown who does instead. The music legend Brown grew up here in poverty in the 1930s before going on to establish himself as one of the most influential artists of all time. Those willing to look beyond tee boxes and the origin story of the man they called "Mr. Dynamite" while visiting Augusta, though, will discover idyllic towns like Plum Branch nearby — a little slice of outdoorsy heaven sure to make them feel good.

Situated a little more than 40 miles away from Augusta Regional Airport, just across the state border in South Carolina, charming Plum Branch is a world away from the hustle and bustle of a major city. Boasting a population of under 100 residents, the town and its surrounding area offer an escape from the urban noise and a chance to embrace some soul-soothing time in nature. Whether you prefer hitting the trails in the most rugged footwear you own or the gentle thrills of paddling out on the water, you're well catered to here. If you're pondering a Georgia to South Carolina road trip, add this gem to your itinerary immediately.