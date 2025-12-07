This Charming Lakeside Town Near Augusta Is An Outdoorsy Paradise With Boating, Kayaking, And Trails
Mention Augusta, Georgia to someone and, more often than not, "golf" will be the first word that pops into their head. For many people, even those with no interest in fairways, bunkers, and pitching wedges, the Georgian city is synonymous with the annual Masters Tournament. And if it's not Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy posing in the event's iconic Green Jacket — symbolically bestowed to the winner every year — that springs to mind, then it's probably the iconic funk sound and high-energy performances of showman James Brown who does instead. The music legend Brown grew up here in poverty in the 1930s before going on to establish himself as one of the most influential artists of all time. Those willing to look beyond tee boxes and the origin story of the man they called "Mr. Dynamite" while visiting Augusta, though, will discover idyllic towns like Plum Branch nearby — a little slice of outdoorsy heaven sure to make them feel good.
Situated a little more than 40 miles away from Augusta Regional Airport, just across the state border in South Carolina, charming Plum Branch is a world away from the hustle and bustle of a major city. Boasting a population of under 100 residents, the town and its surrounding area offer an escape from the urban noise and a chance to embrace some soul-soothing time in nature. Whether you prefer hitting the trails in the most rugged footwear you own or the gentle thrills of paddling out on the water, you're well catered to here. If you're pondering a Georgia to South Carolina road trip, add this gem to your itinerary immediately.
Watersports near Plum Branch, South Carolina
J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake, also known as Lake Thurmond and Clark's Hill Lake, is laid out invitingly on the doorstep of Plum Branch. Completed in 1954 and built to stop future flooding of the Savannah River in and around Augusta, the man-made lake covers over 71,000 acres and serves up almost 1,200 miles of shoreline. Straddling the state border where Georgia meets South Carolina, surrounded by forested shoreline, and one of America's largest inland bodies of water, it's a dreamy place to enjoy a bit of boating, fishing, kayaking, and various other watersports.
For visitors to Plum Branch looking to head outside and breathe in some clean air, it's all about Hamilton Branch State Park. Occupying a peninsula on the lake, it juts out as the perfect launchpad for exploring the aqueous delight and some of its adjacent terra firma. Anglers should absolutely reserve themselves a spot at one of the lakefront camping sites here, as they're ideal for shoreline fishing. To fish in the deepest parts of the lake, two boat ramps are available in the vicinity. Fishers who play their cards right will be reeling in everything from bass and bream to striper, catfish, and crappie.
Renting a kayak at Hamilton Branch State Park couldn't be simpler. Thanks to Whenever Watersports' fully automated rental kiosk, you're able to unlock all of the gear you'll need for a paddle-powered adventure with just a few taps on your smartphone and scanning a QR code. The clever contactless system, situated by the water's edge and operating all day, seven days a week, will have you gliding across the surface of Lake Thurmond before you know it.
Hiking near Plum Branch, South Carolina
Don't pay a visit to this neck of the woods without going for a rejuvenating walk. Located in Hamilton Branch State Park, the looped Paleo Hiking Trail is 1.5 miles long and considered an easy option. Although this route might not be the longest, it more than makes up for that with its captivating scenery. Following the trail markers, which are black arrows on white signs, you'll weave your way through a thick forest of pines and hardwoods. Make sure you take a moment or two to just stand and soak up the sights and sounds. Alternatively, you could hike or bike the longer Steven's Creek trail in Modoc, which is connected to the state park.
Keep an eye out for wildlife while you're at it. White tail deer and fox squirrels are just some of the amazing critters roaming these parts. If you're really lucky, you might even spot a bald eagle nesting. Pets are allowed on both trails, but only on leashes, and wearing insect repellent is recommended, especially in warm weather.
Whether you're staying at Plum Branch RV Park or one of the more than 150 lakefront camping sites nearby, this is a great place to come and immerse yourself in the nature of South Carolina. For an adventure with a similar feel in this state, consider escaping to the hidden forest full of trails called Hitchcock Woods. Alternatively, make your way to the under-the-radar Goodale State Park to explore the unique canoe trail.