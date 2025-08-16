South Carolina's Under-The-Radar State Park Has A Unique Canoe Trail Through An Ancient Cypress Forest
Compared to its northern namesake, South Carolina tends to be much better known for urban destinations and oceanside resorts than for outdoor experiences. Indeed, the Palmetto State's famed city of Charleston is one of America's top cities for tourism, with scenic locales like the Charleston Battery offering romantic waterfront walks among mansions and ocean breezes. However, while spots like Charleston and Myrtle Beach are certainly worthwhile, South Carolina does have plenty of amazing natural wonders to share with visitors. If you'd like to step back from the state's Atlantic coastline and explore its inner waterways on a one-of-a-kind paddling trip, the underrated Goodale State Park may be the South Carolina destination for you.
South Carolina, in common with many flatter and wetter states in the Southeast, has a lovely collection of scenic wetlands adorned with the region's iconic cypress trees. While Goodale State Park is not the only example of this in South Carolina, it may very well be the best. The park's tranquil lake is home to photogenic cypress trees towering overhead, with plenty of distinctive flora and fauna thriving in the rich ecosystem. Goodale State Park also boasts historical as well as natural significance, as much of its water resources actually stem from infrastructure developments during the American Civil War. And while the park is the perfect place to enjoy a wonderful day of kayaking or canoeing through an ancient cypress forest, Goodale is also in the heart of one of South Carolina's richest cultural regions.
Discover one of South Carolina's brightest outdoor gems
Cypress-adorned wetlands are a defining feature of South Carolina's Southern-style natural beauty. For example, South Carolina's Cypress Gardens offers otherworldly and cinematic swampy scenes just outside of Charleston. However, Goodale State Park stands alone among South Carolina nature preserves when it comes to pristine wetland beauty and regional history. The park features a 140-acre pond ecosystem consisting of bright blue waters topped by towering cypress trees. Around the central pond and cypress forest, Goodale's total 763 acres protect an ancient and dream-like ecosystem of mixed pine forests and woodlands.
With such rich and diverse botanical resources comes an equally rich and diverse ecological community of animal life. Goodale's waterways and forests are home to numerous species of mammals, reptiles, fish, amphibians, and birds. If you're lucky, you might even get to see an alligator or bald eagle during your trip! Goodale's fertile soil also frequently fosters picturesque displays of wildflowers, and even a few species of carnivorous plants!
On the surface, Goodale State Park looks like a pristine wilderness untouched by human hands. However, despite its immense natural beauty, Goodale's current construction also touches on earlier periods of American history. Goodale's central cypress pond is actually a mill pond created during the Civil War. This historical prominence makes Goodale State Park a living slice of American history as well as a gorgeous nature preserve. With both natural beauty and historical preservation, Goodale State Park is undoubtedly one of the best and most underrated state parks in South Carolina.
Experience magical cypress forests on one of South Carolina's best paddling trails
Goodale State Park's ample water resources and gorgeous scenery also make it one of South Carolina's best destinations for paddling adventures. The full Goodale paddling route is a mere mile and a half, with tranquil and peaceful waters all the way. Despite its "easy" rating, the Goodale paddling trail packs a huge punch for splendid natural scenery. With an eye-catching canopy of iconic cypress trees and a rich diversity of wildlife all around you (including a famed resident alligator named Elvis), a day kayaking or canoeing through Goodale State Park can make you forget all about popular yet crowded seaside destinations like Charleston.
You can rent a canoe or kayak from local concessioners for $20 a day, or $10 per half day. The park's waters are also great for fishing trips, with terrific opportunities to catch bass, bream, and catfish. Even if you don't want to get wet, you can still enjoy Goodale's easy two-mile nature trail for a scenic walking tour through the park's unique wetland forest ecosystem. The park even has reservable picnic shelters and an accommodating community building for events and parties, plus a fantastic playground for the kids.
Goodale State Park is part of South Carolina's charming and historic Olde English District. Protecting a rich cultural area near the state's border with North Carolina, the South Carolina Olde English District offers friendly small-town charm, unique local shops, and outdoor adventure. During your visit to Goodale State Park, you can stay at one of the Olde English District's many hotels, B&Bs, and beautiful campgrounds. Goodale is also a mere hour and a half from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and only 40 to 50 minutes from the South Carolina capital of Columbia.