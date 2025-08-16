South Carolina's Under-The-Radar State Park Has A Unique Canoe Trail Through An Ancient Cypress Forest

Compared to its northern namesake, South Carolina tends to be much better known for urban destinations and oceanside resorts than for outdoor experiences. Indeed, the Palmetto State's famed city of Charleston is one of America's top cities for tourism, with scenic locales like the Charleston Battery offering romantic waterfront walks among mansions and ocean breezes. However, while spots like Charleston and Myrtle Beach are certainly worthwhile, South Carolina does have plenty of amazing natural wonders to share with visitors. If you'd like to step back from the state's Atlantic coastline and explore its inner waterways on a one-of-a-kind paddling trip, the underrated Goodale State Park may be the South Carolina destination for you.

South Carolina, in common with many flatter and wetter states in the Southeast, has a lovely collection of scenic wetlands adorned with the region's iconic cypress trees. While Goodale State Park is not the only example of this in South Carolina, it may very well be the best. The park's tranquil lake is home to photogenic cypress trees towering overhead, with plenty of distinctive flora and fauna thriving in the rich ecosystem. Goodale State Park also boasts historical as well as natural significance, as much of its water resources actually stem from infrastructure developments during the American Civil War. And while the park is the perfect place to enjoy a wonderful day of kayaking or canoeing through an ancient cypress forest, Goodale is also in the heart of one of South Carolina's richest cultural regions.