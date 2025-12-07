One Of America's Most Affordable Ski Resorts Is A Laid-Back Montana Haven With Mountain Soul

Montana has long been known as a destination for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. While many people head to Big Sky Country during the summer to enjoy mountain adventures and explore the state's national and state parks, Montana also has plenty to offer during the winter. Skiers and snowboarders looking for an affordable winter retreat should head over to Bridger Bowl Ski Area.

Bridger Bowl is a nonprofit, locally operated ski area, which allows operators to keep lift ticket prices low and use that money to improve the mountain. Besides being affordable, this ski area has a welcoming atmosphere displayed by unique perks like free mountain tours that help visitors get oriented and discover their favorite runs. With thousands of skiable acres and a focus on pure skiing over big resort glitz, this laid-back ski area is a must-visit for powder hounds on a budget.

Getting to Bridger Bowl is a snap. It's located just a 25-minute drive outside Bozeman, Montana. Sitting just 10 miles northwest of town, the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has tons of nonstop flights, so you can head straight for the slopes with no layovers. You can easily get a rental car from the airport or take one of the hotel shuttles into town. And while Bridger Bowl does have free parking available, you can also take the free shuttle from Bozeman to the ski area — just one more perk that sets Bridger Bowl apart.