Tucked Away In The Rockies Is A Highly Underrated Montana Canyon Offering Adventure And Views
There's no shortage of adventures to be found in Montana, from the lakeside year-round resort town of Bigfork in the Rocky Mountains to one of the West's best stretches of river between Yellowstone and Glacier. The state's destinations can pull in millions of visitors every year, so if you're seeking adventure off the beaten path, consider forgoing the national parks and venturing deep into Bridger Canyon instead. Located outside the charming town of Bozeman, Bridger Canyon is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, offering miles of hiking trails, an impressive ski resort, and pristine Rocky Mountain views that fade into the horizon.
Bridger Canyon is part of the Bridger Mountain Range that sprawls through Montana. The area is easily accessible via the aptly named Bridger Canyon Road, which carves through mountains and prairies north of Bozeman. Numerous peaks soar into the sky along the western ridgeline, and with acres of open space combined with few visitors, it's easy to find solitude in this section of Montana's Rocky Mountains. There's no wrong time to visit either, as Bridger Canyon Road is open year-round, giving you unlimited access to activities that cater to all types of adventurers.
Bridger Canyon is the perfect spot for a winter getaway
Montana is a winter wonderland. For proof, look no further than Bridger Canyon and the Bridger Bowl. This is the closest ski resort to Bozeman, offering 2,000 acres of skiable terrain and a top elevation of 8,800 feet. Bridger Bowl consists of trails for all skill levels, plus a variety of lifts that give you easy access to its most popular runs. Toss in multiple lodges, cross-country skiing trails, and snowshoeing trails, and this ski resort in Bridger Canyon is a must-visit for anyone here during the winter.
If you're completely new to skiing, Bridger Bowl is a good spot to learn. Along with group lessons, you can book a private lesson to see faster progress and more quickly get onto the slopes. For something different (or last minute), you can join a Free Mountain Tour near the Sunnyside chair lift — which doesn't require a reservation.
Once you're ready to warm up, you'll find a cafeteria, bar, and restaurant on-site at the Jim Bridger Lodge. This is also where you can pick up rental equipment before hitting the ridge area. Deer Park Chalet serves a selection of beer, wine, and warm delicacies, though reservations are required.
Visit Bridger Canyon to enjoy miles of hiking trails
While Bridger Canyon is popular because of its ski resort, there are plenty of great views to enjoy during the other seasons. Like the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park (one of America's most scenic roads), Bridger Canyon Road is teeming with hiking trails, camping opportunities, and some of the best vistas in the state.
If you're interested in hiking, be sure to check out the short Fairy Lake Trail. Located near the Sacagawea and Pomp peaks, you'll hike around the glistening Fairy Lake as you soak in expansive views of the Bridger Range. You'll also find the Fairy Lake Campground nearby if you want to spend the night under the stars.
For a truly epic hike, lace up your boots and stomp up the Bridger Ridge, Skypes Canyon, and Bridger Foothills trails. You'll climb nearly 4,000 feet during the 9-mile trek, which takes you along a ridge high above Bozeman for stunning views of the Rockies. The Bridger Bowl Ridge Trail is another iconic hike in the region, as the 7.4-mile trip brings you through cliffsides of wildflowers as you work toward Saddle Peak.