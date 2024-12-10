Tucked Away In The Rockies Is A Highly Underrated Montana Canyon Offering Adventure And Views

There's no shortage of adventures to be found in Montana, from the lakeside year-round resort town of Bigfork in the Rocky Mountains to one of the West's best stretches of river between Yellowstone and Glacier. The state's destinations can pull in millions of visitors every year, so if you're seeking adventure off the beaten path, consider forgoing the national parks and venturing deep into Bridger Canyon instead. Located outside the charming town of Bozeman, Bridger Canyon is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, offering miles of hiking trails, an impressive ski resort, and pristine Rocky Mountain views that fade into the horizon.

Bridger Canyon is part of the Bridger Mountain Range that sprawls through Montana. The area is easily accessible via the aptly named Bridger Canyon Road, which carves through mountains and prairies north of Bozeman. Numerous peaks soar into the sky along the western ridgeline, and with acres of open space combined with few visitors, it's easy to find solitude in this section of Montana's Rocky Mountains. There's no wrong time to visit either, as Bridger Canyon Road is open year-round, giving you unlimited access to activities that cater to all types of adventurers.