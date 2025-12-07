Colorado's Giant Ski-In And Out Airbnb Is The Perfect Winter Getaway With Luxurious Amenities
There's nothing better than an adrenaline-packed day on the slopes, and for those searching for it at Winter Park Resort, it's closer than ever with this giant cabin. The Canopy House, run by the Winter Park Lodging Company on Airbnb, can host a total of 12 guests, which makes it perfect for family reunions or retreats. While the Winter Park Resort can't claim the title of world's best ski spot, it was just awarded runner-up for Best Ski Town by USA Today. Getting an Airbnb close to the resort is a fantastic way to maximize your ski time, so here's what makes the Canopy House particularly special for guests this season.
Built in a boxy contemporary and modern style, the Canopy House features huge windows for letting in light and letting out spectacular views, outdoor seating options, and balconies. The house itself is decorated in neutral tones and a rustic modern taste, with lots of cedar tones and stone. Complete with ambient lighting and inviting spaces, this Airbnb oozes modern luxury. "This space was amazing! It was so luxe and had everything we needed for our perfect winter getaway. I can't wait to come back!" wrote one of the many five-star reviewers on Airbnb.
One of the best parts about this spot is the proximity to all the action. Visitors can quickly reach the Corridor Ski Trail, which is just a short walk away from the property. This path will take you down to the Winter Park base area, where you can take the gondola or the lifts up to higher peaks.
Amenities at the Canopy House
The Canopy House has two king bedrooms, one queen bedroom, and a bunk room with two bunks: fulls on the bottom and twins on the top. If your party includes a baby or toddler, the house also provides a travel crib for additional sleeping options. These beds are dressed in white linens, with extra blankets and pillows available.
This rental property includes all of the essentials, like towels, toilet paper, shampoo, pots and pans, dishes, and basic cooking ingredients like salt, pepper, and olive oil. In the kitchen, you'll also find a fridge and freezer, oven and stove, a toaster, coffee maker, and dishwasher to help make your stay enjoyable. But it also has some pretty sweet amenities like a workspace for those needing to log in during vacation, a fireplace inside and a fire pit outside, and a hot tub.
Since Colorado stays temperate for most of the year, this Airbnb doesn't have air conditioning. Of course, that won't be a problem if you're staying during the winter, but if you decide to visit in the summertime, you can mitigate the heat with the provided portable fans. Visiting in the winter also has its challenges, though. This rental has a steep driveway, which requires the use of 4WD. Fortunately, there is a two-car heated garage with an EV hookup and room for two more in the driveway.
Enjoying Winter Park Resort
As of the 2025-2026 season, the Winter Park Resort has implemented $37 million of new snowmaking machines that have almost cut its energy consumption in half. Skiers can expect a longer season that started in November, with more sustainable snowmaking, so you can enjoy the slopes of the Mary Jane territory longer than ever.
At a summit elevation of over 12,000 feet, this resort has 171 trails across 3,081 acres, 24 lifts, and around a 3,000-foot elevation change from base area to the summit. According to On The Snow, 51% of the trails are for advanced skiers, but beginners can enjoy 22% of the resort, intermediate can enjoy 20%, and expert skiers can still find 6% of trails to shred. For even more excitement, fly through one of the resort's seven terrain parks, one of which has an 18-foot superpipe. If skiing or snowboarding isn't your thing, the resort also offers tubing at the Coca-Cola tubing hill.
When you get hungry on the slopes, stop in at one of the many restaurants for a hot meal and a drink. One great option is the Lodge at Sunspot, which sits at 10,700 feet of elevation, right at the top of the gondola. Or, grab a beer with pizza, soup, or a turkey pot pie at Lunch Rock, which sits at the very top of Mary Jane. Overall, Winter Park offers a variety of skiing experiences for all skill levels, but if you can't get enough, head north to Steamboat Springs, the ski town with the most Olympic athletes, or venture south to Wolf Creek, America's best small ski area.