Colorado's Giant Ski-In And Out Airbnb Is The Perfect Winter Getaway With Luxurious Amenities

There's nothing better than an adrenaline-packed day on the slopes, and for those searching for it at Winter Park Resort, it's closer than ever with this giant cabin. The Canopy House, run by the Winter Park Lodging Company on Airbnb, can host a total of 12 guests, which makes it perfect for family reunions or retreats. While the Winter Park Resort can't claim the title of world's best ski spot, it was just awarded runner-up for Best Ski Town by USA Today. Getting an Airbnb close to the resort is a fantastic way to maximize your ski time, so here's what makes the Canopy House particularly special for guests this season.

Built in a boxy contemporary and modern style, the Canopy House features huge windows for letting in light and letting out spectacular views, outdoor seating options, and balconies. The house itself is decorated in neutral tones and a rustic modern taste, with lots of cedar tones and stone. Complete with ambient lighting and inviting spaces, this Airbnb oozes modern luxury. "This space was amazing! It was so luxe and had everything we needed for our perfect winter getaway. I can't wait to come back!" wrote one of the many five-star reviewers on Airbnb.

One of the best parts about this spot is the proximity to all the action. Visitors can quickly reach the Corridor Ski Trail, which is just a short walk away from the property. This path will take you down to the Winter Park base area, where you can take the gondola or the lifts up to higher peaks.