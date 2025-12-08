Yellowstone National Park Advises Winter Visitors To Avoid Wearing This Type Of Fabric

The fabrics that hold up best when traveling are also best for visiting Yellowstone National Park in the winter, meaning that a super-soft cotton T-shirt is a no-go. When packing for a cold-weather trip to Yellowstone, the National Park Service (NPS) recommends avoiding cotton, as it will not keep you dry. And trust us, you do not want to be soaked to the bone at an altitude of above 6,000 feet in subfreezing temperatures.

Ken Knapp, an editor for outdoor retailer REI, writes, "When cotton gets wet, it takes a very long time to dry, which can leave you feeling damp, cold, and miserable." Exactly how cold and miserable? On an average day in the park during the winter, temperatures can reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and plunge to 30 degrees below zero at night. Thus, it's critical to choose the right layers and fabrics to stay safe and comfortable on a winter visit to Yellowstone.