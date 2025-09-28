These 3 Fabrics Hold Up The Best When Traveling
There's a certain kind of traveler who seems to have it all figured out. Maybe it's the passenger who manages to disembark the plane looking like they just put on a freshly-pressed suit or the long-haul jetsetter whose hair is immaculately tidy, complexion still fresh and dewy, despite the hours sealed inside a flying tube of metal. Some people are just lucky. However, seasoned travelers know there are certain tricks of the road to keep fresh — or at least appear that way. One of the most important? Choosing the right fabric to travel in.
This is not just about wrinkle-free fabrics, though that certainly helps to maintain the freshly-ironed façade. Many fabrics promoted as wrinkle-resistant or easy-care are also synthetic fibers. While convenient and elastic thanks to a molecular structure that allows them to snap back into shape, these synthetic fabrics aren't always breathable. They can be scratchy, sticky, and hot, trapping sweat and smells inside the weave. These are just a few of the reasons why travelers should really avoid wearing synthetic underwear on a plane.
Remember, comfort is the priority. The perfect travel outfit balances your comfort with a low-maintenance, high-performing fabric. You can find some of the best options in that category with this list of the three fabrics that hold up the best when traveling.
Merino wool is a comfortable, wrinkle-resistant dream
Worried about freezing on a cold flight? Merino wool is the secret. This fabric is lightweight but still warm and more breathable than cotton. Shorn from Merino sheep, this wool is beloved for its softness. It also has a much thinner diameter than normal wool, which helps it stay comfortable despite the variable temperatures you may face while traveling. Merino wool also wicks sweat away from the body and keeps odors at bay, making it a good base layer, whether your plans for the day include snoozing or hiking.
Plus, wool is naturally wrinkle-resistant. The coiled structure of wool makes it elastic enough to retain its shape, even when pretzeled into a comfortable sleeping position on the plane. This travel fabric is also a thematically appropriate choice for those visiting the former "Wool Capital of the World."
Let's say you're a traveler who naturally runs hot, though. What fabrics will help you stay cool?
Tencel and lyocell outperform classics like cotton and linen
Cotton is a classic summer choice. Though light and breathable, it's also a moisture-loving fabric that soaks up sweat like a sponge and takes a long time to dry. Linen is even more lightweight and ultra-breathable, but, unlike cotton, it dries quickly. Made by spinning flax plants into fibers, linen is perfect for hot and humid climates. In Europe, linen has been used for centuries to make bedsheets, keeping sleepers cool and dry during the summer months. Unfortunately, anyone who's worn a linen shirt knows how quickly it crumples into wrinkles. Linen fibers are stiff and inelastic, which means the more it's used, the more rumpled it gets — not so great for packing in a suitcase.
The travel-friendly alternatives to cotton and linen are wood pulp fibers that breathe, wick away moisture, and offer more elasticity. Popular fabrics in this category are lyocell, its brand-name twin Tencel, and modal. All are made from wood pulp, and all are good options for hot weather. Pro tip: If you're visiting a hot-weather destination, pack this article of clothing Samantha Brown says to always bring.
Silk is a travel-friendly pick for luxurious jetsetters
Of course, the ultimate in luxury fabrics is silk. The sheen and softness of silk have made it a sought-after material for centuries. While indulgent, silk is also composed of hardy natural fibers that travel surprisingly well. Silk's tensile strength is comparable to steel, yet it remains breathable and light.
While silk absorbs moisture, its hollow fibers also allow for quick drying. For hikers and mountaineers, silk is an excellent base layer that wicks away sweat, keeping the body cool and dry under warmer layers. A large silk scarf can provide a light layer of warmth in cooler climates, as well as shady protection from the sun. It's also excellent as a quick, modest cover-up (a crucial thing for tourists to consider when packing for an international trip).
The downsides to silk are its cost and care requirements. Compared to wood-based fibers with similar qualities, silk is significantly more labor-intensive and pricey. It can also be fussy to maintain. Like wool, silk does best when cleaned with enzyme-free detergents in a cold, gentle wash. It's also best to air-dry silk rather than subject it to the rigors of a tumble dryer. However, since it dries quickly, silk can make an excellent travel fabric, especially for undergarments. After a quick wash in a hotel sink, silk dries before morning. When paired with this simple rule for how many pairs of underwear you need for any vacation, silk can help keep your packing problems under control.