These 3 Fabrics Hold Up The Best When Traveling

There's a certain kind of traveler who seems to have it all figured out. Maybe it's the passenger who manages to disembark the plane looking like they just put on a freshly-pressed suit or the long-haul jetsetter whose hair is immaculately tidy, complexion still fresh and dewy, despite the hours sealed inside a flying tube of metal. Some people are just lucky. However, seasoned travelers know there are certain tricks of the road to keep fresh — or at least appear that way. One of the most important? Choosing the right fabric to travel in.

This is not just about wrinkle-free fabrics, though that certainly helps to maintain the freshly-ironed façade. Many fabrics promoted as wrinkle-resistant or easy-care are also synthetic fibers. While convenient and elastic thanks to a molecular structure that allows them to snap back into shape, these synthetic fabrics aren't always breathable. They can be scratchy, sticky, and hot, trapping sweat and smells inside the weave. These are just a few of the reasons why travelers should really avoid wearing synthetic underwear on a plane.

Remember, comfort is the priority. The perfect travel outfit balances your comfort with a low-maintenance, high-performing fabric. You can find some of the best options in that category with this list of the three fabrics that hold up the best when traveling.