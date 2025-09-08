This Yellowstone Destination Is Often Called The 'Serengeti Of America' For Its Offering Of Diverse Animals
Tanzania's Serengeti National Park is among the amazing places that deserve to be considered one of the wonders of the world with its exceptional biodiversity. But you don't have to go all the way to Africa to see incredible wildlife in one place. The Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, one of the world's most unusual national parks, is known as "America's Serengeti," according to the National Park Service. In the northeastern section of Yellowstone, this U-shaped valley was made by glaciers some 21,000 years ago. The Lamar River winds its way through the wide valley, and it's here that you can find many of Yellowstone's bison along with moose, elk, pronghorn, bears, bald eagles, wolves, and more.
The most easily spotted animal in the valley is probably bison. There are currently around 5,500 bison in Yellowstone National Park, and Lamar Valley is one of the greatest places in the park to see them since there's so much good grazing here. There's a chance you can see them by the hundreds in the valley, and in spring, you may see bison calves with the herd; they're known as "red dogs" due to their color.
The sight of bison in Lamar Valley is thanks to a fairly remarkable recovery. Bison used to number in the millions across North America, but with European expansion across the American West, many of the animals were slaughtered, until there were only around two dozen in the Yellowstone area. It was at the Lamar Buffalo Ranch within Lamar Valley that bison were cared for and bred, somewhat like cattle, to eventually be released to help increase the wild herd's numbers.
Wolves, bears, and birds in Lamar Valley
Lamar Valley is a particularly fantastic place for the recreational vacation activity of wolf watching. Gray wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone in 1995, and since the valley is a popular place for prey species like elk and bison, you'll find wolves here, too. There are more than 100 wolves in the park, and they're separated into a number of different packs, so you won't ever see them all together. Winter can be a fantastic time of year to see these animals in Lamar Valley, and dawn and dusk are some of the best times of day to spot wolves.
That's also the best time of day to look for bears. Both grizzly and black bears can be spotted in Lamar Valley; they may be tucked into the trees at the edges of the valley. Summer is high season for bears, and mama bears with cubs can start emerging from their dens in late May and early June.
Around 50 species of birds can be found in Yellowstone National Park year round, while others only migrate through the area. Sandhill cranes migrate to the area in summer. In Lamar Valley, they can be seen at their nests with their chicks, though you might hear them before you see them. Birds of prey like bald eagles and golden eagles also frequent the Lamar Valley area, and they can sometimes be seen feeding at wolf kills in the winter.
Things to keep in mind when looking for wildlife in Yellowstone's Lamar Valley
As always, if you're looking for wildlife, or just in Lamar Valley in general, you need to remember that the animals are wild, and they can all be dangerous, particularly if provoked. Give all wildlife a wide berth — at least 25 yards from bison and elk and 100 yards from predators like wolves and bears, per the National Park Service. If a bison or an elk does start coming at you, run for it. On the flip side, don't run if a bear comes at you. Never feed any wildlife, and keep an eye on your food; don't ever leave anything out or unattended. You don't want animals to get accustomed to human food, as it could lead to more dangerous human-animal interactions that aren't good for anybody.
Bison may use the road, causing what's called a "bison jam." They may be leisurely walking along the cars, and you might be in a rush, but don't try to hurry them by honking or revving your engine.
Pack some binoculars or a spotting scope if you have one. While many of the animals may be visible with the naked eye, it's always nice to be able to get a closer look. Though it's often easy to see animals in Lamar Valley just from the side of the road as you're driving through, going with an experienced guide can help increase your chances of spotting wildlife.