This Yellowstone Destination Is Often Called The 'Serengeti Of America' For Its Offering Of Diverse Animals

Tanzania's Serengeti National Park is among the amazing places that deserve to be considered one of the wonders of the world with its exceptional biodiversity. But you don't have to go all the way to Africa to see incredible wildlife in one place. The Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, one of the world's most unusual national parks, is known as "America's Serengeti," according to the National Park Service. In the northeastern section of Yellowstone, this U-shaped valley was made by glaciers some 21,000 years ago. The Lamar River winds its way through the wide valley, and it's here that you can find many of Yellowstone's bison along with moose, elk, pronghorn, bears, bald eagles, wolves, and more.

The most easily spotted animal in the valley is probably bison. There are currently around 5,500 bison in Yellowstone National Park, and Lamar Valley is one of the greatest places in the park to see them since there's so much good grazing here. There's a chance you can see them by the hundreds in the valley, and in spring, you may see bison calves with the herd; they're known as "red dogs" due to their color.

The sight of bison in Lamar Valley is thanks to a fairly remarkable recovery. Bison used to number in the millions across North America, but with European expansion across the American West, many of the animals were slaughtered, until there were only around two dozen in the Yellowstone area. It was at the Lamar Buffalo Ranch within Lamar Valley that bison were cared for and bred, somewhat like cattle, to eventually be released to help increase the wild herd's numbers.