The Top 3 Cleanest Airports In America For 2025

Love them or hate them, airports are a necessary part of travel. But not all airports are created equal. The best make your experience easy, whether they're filled with amenities for families or are organized to help you access your gate quickly. A big part of a tranquil travel experience is also the environment, so a fresh and clean airport can make a world of difference. Thanks to the Airports Council International (ACI) and the Airport Experience Awards, you can mark three American airports down as the most spotless in the country.

Based on almost 700,000 surveys filled out by travelers around the world, these three airports shone — both literally and figuratively. Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), and the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) are the cleanest airports not only in America, but the whole of North America. Both GRR and GSP are making their third appearance on the list since it was introduced as a category in 2022, while IND is a new entry.

So just how did these travel hubs make their way to the top out of the nearly 20,000 airports across the country? In order to be singled out, they had to land in the top 5% in North America on the section of the survey related to cleanliness. While these airports may not be the biggest in terms of passenger traffic, this may work to their advantage, as it allows staff to more easily keep everything spick and span. Let's take a look at what makes each one of these locations a spotless place to start or end your travel journey.