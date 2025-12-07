The Top 3 Cleanest Airports In America For 2025
Love them or hate them, airports are a necessary part of travel. But not all airports are created equal. The best make your experience easy, whether they're filled with amenities for families or are organized to help you access your gate quickly. A big part of a tranquil travel experience is also the environment, so a fresh and clean airport can make a world of difference. Thanks to the Airports Council International (ACI) and the Airport Experience Awards, you can mark three American airports down as the most spotless in the country.
Based on almost 700,000 surveys filled out by travelers around the world, these three airports shone — both literally and figuratively. Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), and the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) are the cleanest airports not only in America, but the whole of North America. Both GRR and GSP are making their third appearance on the list since it was introduced as a category in 2022, while IND is a new entry.
So just how did these travel hubs make their way to the top out of the nearly 20,000 airports across the country? In order to be singled out, they had to land in the top 5% in North America on the section of the survey related to cleanliness. While these airports may not be the biggest in terms of passenger traffic, this may work to their advantage, as it allows staff to more easily keep everything spick and span. Let's take a look at what makes each one of these locations a spotless place to start or end your travel journey.
Gerald R. Ford International is a small airport punching above its weight
Those in the know won't be surprised to see the highly-rated Gerald R. Ford International Airport on the list. Located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Grand Rapids, the airport saw record-breaking traffic in 2024, surpassing 4 million passengers for the first time. This increase in traffic didn't seem to disturb the airport's quality, as it was named Best Small Airport by USA Today.
The airport, which underwent a renovation in 2009 to improve the terminal and parking, is now in the midst of an enormous revamp. The more than $600 million project will include a major overhaul of the parking, as well as the addition of new gates and vendors to better serve passengers. With over 3,000 employees between airlines and vendors, the airport runs like a well-oiled machine, which is why it was not only one of America's cleanest airports, but it was also singled out as having one of the most dedicated staffs.
One look at the airport's reviews on Google and it's clear why GRR is winning awards. Whether commenting on how well the facilities are maintained or noting the clean bathrooms, travelers are consistently happy with how this small airport treats its customers. In fact, it left such an impression that one passenger was moved to rave about her experience on Google: "Never left an airport review before but wow. Spotless. Great food. Many options. Exceptionally friendly staff."
South Carolina's light and bright international airport is both spotless and efficient
The second airport on ACI's list is another example of a small airport doing great work. Serving around 2.8 million passengers annually, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has made the cleanest airport list for three straight years. Located just 13 miles east of picturesque Greenville, the airport is always looking to improve the customer experience and just completed a $97 million project to upgrade one of its parking and car rental facilities.
Travelers often marvel at the cleanliness of this international airport and mention how easy it is to navigate since it just has one terminal with 13 gates. The architecture also elevates the experience, with a light and airy atmosphere that puts travelers at ease. And to top it off, there's even a small garden where you can relax outside and await your flight. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that GSP was also placed on the ACI list as one of the Easiest Airport Journeys in North America.
The airport earned a remarkable 4.5 stars on Google based on 3,700 user reviews. Travelers voice their delight in everything that GSP has to offer, with one reviewer calling it, "One of the most BEAUTIFUL airports I've ever visited!!!" And of course, there were plenty of people who also commented on the airport's cleanliness. "A truly pleasant airport. The facilities are well maintained, everything looks modern, clean, and well organized," writes one Google reviewer. "It's a great experience whether you're arriving or departing, with a calm atmosphere and clear signage throughout. Definitely one of the nicest and cleanest airports I've visited."
Clean and welcoming, Indiananapolis International Airport has a sterling reputation
The last entry on the ACI list is making its debut this year. Indianapolis International Airport is not only the newest entry, but also the largest, with 10.5 million passengers passing through in 2024. In some ways, this makes IND's inclusion all the more impressive, as maintaining facilities with such high traffic levels is not easy. However, IND appears to excel on all fronts and has made ACI's selection as the best midsize airport for 13 years in a row, as well as the airport with the best customer service in North America.
What makes IND so exceptional? Certainly, attention to maintenance and efforts to make customers' lives easier are key. For instance, in 2023, the airport installed 50 self-sanitizing changing tables to give families a safer, more hygienic environment for diaper changes. In general, travelers are impressed by the airport's ability to keep up a fresh, new appearance, calling the atmosphere "tidy and welcoming."
These three airports are not only the cleanest in America. They are also benchmarks for excellent service and customer care, proving that your time in the airport can not only be stress-free, but also pleasant and relaxing.
