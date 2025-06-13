A Small, Highly Rated Airport That's Undergoing Big Improvements Is The Gateway To Eastern Lake Michigan
When people talk about the best U.S. airports, the usual suspects come up — and by usual suspects, we mean the biggest names. LAX is a prime example, with the hub being constantly praised and even crowned the country's most sleep-friendly airport, despite also being one of the busiest and most chaotic. And the one dubbed America's most well-connected airport happens to be Chicago O'Hare, the Midwest's major hub. Now and then, though, a smaller airport gets recognition and proves it can give the heavyweights a run for their money. Case in point: Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Michigan, about a 45-minute drive from the eastern shores of Lake Michigan. In just one year, it snagged four titles in the 2022 Airport Service Quality Awards: Best Airport (2 to 5 Million Passengers), Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, and Cleanest Airport in North America. And that pretty much kicked off a winning streak.
GRR is the very example that anything that's tiny can be mighty. USA Today ranked it the No. 2 Best Small Airport in 2024, thanks in part to its thoughtful amenities like plane-themed playrooms for young fliers and a self-serve wine wall for, well, the rest of us. The airport also managed to repeat its ASQ wins from the year prior, and even raked in a bonus title: the Most Enjoyable Airport in North America (who knew an airport could even be deemed enjoyable?). And just when you think GRR has peaked, it's in the middle of a $600 million expansion project aptly called Elevate. If things go according to plan, GRR might just give the big players even more reason to sweat.
Locals and travelers alike are about to love their GRR experience even more
Make no mistake — the awards that GRR Airport has been scooping up all this time are not arbitrarily given. Locals and travelers alike have been waxing poetic about how shockingly smooth the experience is, taking to social media to gush about their time at the hub. "Shout out to GRR for being one of the best," wrote Redditor u/BadExamp13. "I travel every other week for work and flying out of GRR is always a treat. Tsa is so fast and friendly, and the recent upgrades to the airport have made it such a chill place to hang out before a flight." Another on the same thread named u/gpg123 gave the experience of getting through airport security, usually one of the worst parts of traveling, a gold star. "Bag check and TSA are super quick. We've got decent food options now, and good seating. In terms of comfort and ease of use, GRR really is one of the best I've seen."
And it's only going up from here. As mentioned, GRR is in the thick of a massive expansion program called Elevate, first announced in 2019. Concourse A, completed in 2024, added eight gates, a full-service restaurant with a beer garden, a market selling West Michigan favorites, and perks like a post-security animal relief area and a companion care restroom. And there are still several more additions in the pipeline, including Michigan's first consolidated rental car facility, a new baggage inspection system, expanded parking, and the relocation of the air traffic control tower to make room for even more upgrades. Basically, if you think GRR is great now, just wait — it's only getting started.