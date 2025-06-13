A Small, Highly Rated Airport That's Undergoing Big Improvements Is The Gateway To Eastern Lake Michigan

When people talk about the best U.S. airports, the usual suspects come up — and by usual suspects, we mean the biggest names. LAX is a prime example, with the hub being constantly praised and even crowned the country's most sleep-friendly airport, despite also being one of the busiest and most chaotic. And the one dubbed America's most well-connected airport happens to be Chicago O'Hare, the Midwest's major hub. Now and then, though, a smaller airport gets recognition and proves it can give the heavyweights a run for their money. Case in point: Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Michigan, about a 45-minute drive from the eastern shores of Lake Michigan. In just one year, it snagged four titles in the 2022 Airport Service Quality Awards: Best Airport (2 to 5 Million Passengers), Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, and Cleanest Airport in North America. And that pretty much kicked off a winning streak.

GRR is the very example that anything that's tiny can be mighty. USA Today ranked it the No. 2 Best Small Airport in 2024, thanks in part to its thoughtful amenities like plane-themed playrooms for young fliers and a self-serve wine wall for, well, the rest of us. The airport also managed to repeat its ASQ wins from the year prior, and even raked in a bonus title: the Most Enjoyable Airport in North America (who knew an airport could even be deemed enjoyable?). And just when you think GRR has peaked, it's in the middle of a $600 million expansion project aptly called Elevate. If things go according to plan, GRR might just give the big players even more reason to sweat.