The World's Best Country To Stargaze Has Skies So Clear You Have To See To Believe

New Zealand is a bucket-list destination for anybody who wants to get lost in the planet's natural wonders. It's where you'll find the world's highest waterfall for whitewater rafting and the clearest lake in the world, not to mention the Great Walks, a group of 11 multi-day trails punctuated by some of the country's most awesome landscapes.

According to Travel+Leisure, New Zealand is also the top destination to experience starry nights. This is thanks to the country's high number of dark sky places — these are locations where light pollution is extremely minimal, or even nonexistent. Non-profit organization DarkSky International, which "certifies and helps conserve starry sky parks, communities, and other places around the world," awarded New Zealand with 10 recognitions, the most recent being the country's first Dark Sky Community, Naseby.

Stargazing can seem like a daunting activity for the uninitiated, but it's actually more accessible than one might first think. While you can see starry skies year-round, winter is the best time to plan your trip — clouds are much less likely to form in colder weather, making for an unobstructed view.