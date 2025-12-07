The World's Best Country To Stargaze Has Skies So Clear You Have To See To Believe
New Zealand is a bucket-list destination for anybody who wants to get lost in the planet's natural wonders. It's where you'll find the world's highest waterfall for whitewater rafting and the clearest lake in the world, not to mention the Great Walks, a group of 11 multi-day trails punctuated by some of the country's most awesome landscapes.
According to Travel+Leisure, New Zealand is also the top destination to experience starry nights. This is thanks to the country's high number of dark sky places — these are locations where light pollution is extremely minimal, or even nonexistent. Non-profit organization DarkSky International, which "certifies and helps conserve starry sky parks, communities, and other places around the world," awarded New Zealand with 10 recognitions, the most recent being the country's first Dark Sky Community, Naseby.
Stargazing can seem like a daunting activity for the uninitiated, but it's actually more accessible than one might first think. While you can see starry skies year-round, winter is the best time to plan your trip — clouds are much less likely to form in colder weather, making for an unobstructed view.
The best places to see starry skies in New Zealand
DarkSky-recognized locations are a great place to start when planning your stargazing trip to New Zealand. The Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve on the South Island is the largest dark sky in the Southern Hemisphere, spanning just over 4,300 square kilometers. It was first designated by DarkSky back in 2012, but regulations on outdoor lighting across the reserve have been limiting light pollution since the 1980s. There's also Stewart Island-Rakiura, an island with fewer than 400 residents and 85% of its surface area making up the protected Rakiura National Park. It was recognized by DarkSky as a sanctuary in 2019 and is especially preferred by astrophotographers.
For less experienced travelers, or those who want to save time and energy on planning, New Zealand also offers stargazing experiences near or around these dark sky locations. Tekapo Springs, located right by Lake Tekapo, offers a unique experience where visitors soak in a 37.5–38.5°C (or 99.5–101.3°F) pool under the night sky. It's no surprise that Lake Takepo is one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with the best views, and for a good reason!
In addition to official DarkSky destinations, select New Zealand cities and towns also make for great places to visit to catch sight of the starry sky. Wellington and Gisborne on the North Island, for example, or Akaroa and Marlborough on the South Island are excellent options worth adding to your itinerary.