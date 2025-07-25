The World's Highest Waterfall For Whitewater Rafting Is A Jaw-Dropping Vertical Plunge In A New Zealand Jungle

The vertical plunge at Tutea Falls is only a fraction of a second, but you'll be clinging to your raft for almost an hour as it battles down unforgiving rapids. The exact obstacles rafters face will vary depending on the tour company used and the routes taken. The upper section, where Tutea Falls is found, is generally used for commercial trips, and the lower gorges are more demanding. Depending on the tour, you'll navigate through 14 rapids and three waterfalls, all with the leadership of an experienced rafter. Generally, experiences are limited to a maximum of seven guests, but there are smaller raft options and even kayak tours for more experienced visitors.

Know that it's not uncommon for rafts to capsize or people to be thrown during the waterfall drops. Rest easy knowing you'll be fully briefed on safety procedures before you start and decked out in helmets and life vests. There is also a hiking path that follows the river and has a viewing deck near the falls; depending on your own disposition, it may help to watch a few rafters complete the drop first to ease any worries.

But if rafting isn't your thing, don't worry. Rotorua's stunning Hell's Gate Geothermal Reserve and Mud Spa is a relaxing alternative (or add-on). It's delightfully hot baths have been used by the indigenous Māori people for centuries and are said to heal the body. There's another waterfall there, too — but this one's heated, and you won't get thrown down it. The Rotorua region is also an immensely important place for the Māori, and there are countless ways to dive into the culture. If you don't have a New Zealand trip planned in the near future, check out Big Bend National Park for its Rio Grande rafting and hot springs.