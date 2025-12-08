The 5 Best Ski Resorts To Visit In New York, According To Reviews

When many people think of epic ski trips in the United States, their minds leap to the Rockies of Colorado, the state with arguably the best skiing in the country. But New York state quietly delivers its own winning mix of variety, value, and character. From the vast glades of the Adirondacks to the intimate Catskills slopes, New York offers resorts that suit families, weekend warriors, and seasoned skiers alike. Whether you're drawn by Lake Placid-era Olympic heritage, sun-splashed peaks, or the friendly bustle of small ski towns, you can find a ski experience that feels both accessible and distinct.

To determine which five New York resorts stand out the most, we analyzed traveler sentiment across Tripadvisor, OnTheSnow, and Reddit communities like r/skiing and r/icecoast. We prioritized mountains with consistently positive reviews, varied terrain for different skill levels, thoughtful resort infrastructure, and a strong overall visitor experience. We also aimed for geographic representation across the Adirondacks, western New York, and the Catskills.