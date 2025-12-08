The 5 Best Ski Resorts To Visit In New York, According To Reviews
When many people think of epic ski trips in the United States, their minds leap to the Rockies of Colorado, the state with arguably the best skiing in the country. But New York state quietly delivers its own winning mix of variety, value, and character. From the vast glades of the Adirondacks to the intimate Catskills slopes, New York offers resorts that suit families, weekend warriors, and seasoned skiers alike. Whether you're drawn by Lake Placid-era Olympic heritage, sun-splashed peaks, or the friendly bustle of small ski towns, you can find a ski experience that feels both accessible and distinct.
To determine which five New York resorts stand out the most, we analyzed traveler sentiment across Tripadvisor, OnTheSnow, and Reddit communities like r/skiing and r/icecoast. We prioritized mountains with consistently positive reviews, varied terrain for different skill levels, thoughtful resort infrastructure, and a strong overall visitor experience. We also aimed for geographic representation across the Adirondacks, western New York, and the Catskills.
Whiteface Mountain
Perched near Lake Placid, Whiteface Mountain stands out for its vertical drop and demanding terrain. With 3,430 feet of vertical — the largest in the East — and 94 trails spread across three peaks, it consistently ranks as one of New York's most physically challenging ski destinations. Many reviewers describe it as a mountain that feels closer in scale to larger resorts out West than most East Coast ski areas.
Whiteface accommodates a wide range of skill levels, with beginner terrain centered around the Bear Den Learning Center and more technical runs as elevation increases. Advanced skiers are drawn to the mountain's steep groomers, long cruisers, and expert-only terrain like the Slides, which open only under specific natural snow conditions. A Tripadvisor reviewer noted that it worked well for a family group with mixed experience levels, adding that "kids went from zero to competent in 3 days," while also emphasizing crowd management and snow conditions.
The resort also served as the alpine skiing venue for the 1980 Winter Olympics, a fact that remains central to its identity and branding. The surrounding Lake Placid community continues to function as Whiteface's primary base area, offering lodging, dining, and the most walkable Main Street in small-town America.
Gore Mountain
If you're looking for size, variety, and value in one place, Gore Mountain may surprise you — especially if you've underestimated New York skiing in the past. With 453 skiable acres and 14 lifts spread across four peaks, Gore claims more skiable terrain than any other resort in the state. It also boasts a 2,537-foot vertical drop.
What makes Gore especially appealing is its versatility. Veteran skiers praise its extensive glade network, repeatedly mentioning it across OnTheSnow reviews, while the lower mountain's gentle, wide trails are ideal for families and beginners. One reviewer summed it up: "Love Gore Mountain skiing! Always pleasantly surprised by the great conditions and snowmaking! Lots of terrain for all levels, and they've even added another mountain with night skiing and more cross-country trails!"
Despite its scale, Gore maintains a laid-back, uncrowded feel. On Reddit, one skier noted it's "bigger than anything in the Catskills" yet "doesn't get as crowded as the big resorts in Vermont." For many, it's the mix of wilderness atmosphere, varied terrain, and affordable pricing that is the main draw.
Holiday Valley
Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville is a western New York favorite known for dependable snowmaking, a broad trail layout, and a base area that's easy to navigate. While its vertical drop is smaller than Whiteface or Gore, reviewers frequently point to consistency as one of its biggest strengths, particularly when surrounding regions experience variable snowfall. "The snowmaking system is state of the art and groomers do a decent job," commented one recent visitor. Holiday Valley's recent ranking as the No. 4 best ski resort in the East for 2026 by SKI Magazine readers speaks to its consistent popularity.
Across OnTheSnow and Tripadvisor, guests regularly comment on snow coverage, grooming consistency, and lift efficiency, especially during peak weekends. Families and intermediate skiers make up a large share of reviewers, with many noting that the trail network allows groups to spread out without bottlenecks. One OnTheSnow reviewer described it as a "very solid mountain with some challenging terrain, but mostly intermediate and beginner stuff," also highlighting lessons, lift service, and the town atmosphere. The adventurous small town of Ellicottville adds to the experience, functioning as the resort's primary village, with a walkable downtown that includes restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Windham Mountain Club
Located in the northern Catskills, about two and a half hours from New York City, Windham Mountain Club spans two peaks with 54 trails, 285 skiable acres, and extensive snowmaking coverage across nearly all terrain. The resort's layout caters especially well to beginners and intermediates, while still offering advanced trails on the upper mountain. In recent seasons, Windham has publicly emphasized infrastructure upgrades to snowmaking systems, lift operations, and guest services.
Guest reviews frequently focus on trail organization, snow consistency, and the resort's accessibility for short trips from New York City. As one Reddit user summarized, "If you're getting two days of skiing and the conditions are good, it's well worth it." For skiers looking for a Catskills resort with a manageable drive from the city, modern snowmaking, and a clearly laid-out trail network, Windham Mountain Club offers an accessible East Coast ski option.
Hunter Mountain
Hunter Mountain is one of the Catskills' most recognizable ski areas, known for its proximity to New York City (often under three hours), high-speed lifts, and compact layout that allows skiers to make frequent top-to-bottom runs in a single day. For decades, it has been a popular option for day-trippers looking to maximize time on snow without committing to an overnight stay, especially for skiers coming up from the city for a single weekend session.
Hunter maintains extensive automated snowmaking coverage across its trails, which allows it to open early in the season and sustain operations during lower-snowfall periods. This reliability is one of the resort's most frequently cited strengths across long-term guest feedback. Tripadvisor reviews over the years regularly point to lift speed, efficient uphill capacity, and the convenience of Hunter's layout, which makes it easy to lap the same terrain multiple times in a short visit.
More recent reviews, however, tend to reflect mixed sentiment around crowd levels and the base-area experience, particularly on peak weekends and holidays. While some visitors appreciate the energy that comes with a busy mountain close to the city, others note congestion during high-traffic periods. But for skiers prioritizing fast laps, straightforward access, and a familiar Catskills experience close to New York City, Hunter remains one of the region's most recognizable and frequently visited ski areas.
How we made our choices
When it comes to making these lists, we listen to what the people are saying. Our research was grounded in traveler reviews and community sentiment. We analyzed feedback across major platforms including Tripadvisor, OnTheSnow, and Reddit forums such as r/skiing, r/icecoast, and r/newyork, paying particular attention to resorts with consistently positive reviews and a high volume of user feedback. This helped us capture both the broad visitor experience and the more nuanced, on-the-ground opinions of frequent skiers.
Terrain variety played a major role in our selections. We looked for mountains that offered options for every skill level, from beginner slopes and groomed cruisers to advanced terrain, glades, and tree skiing, along with reliable snowmaking and grooming operations essential in the Northeast's variable conditions. Accessibility also influenced the final list. We aimed to represent different regions across the state, including the Adirondacks, western New York, and the Catskills, while also considering drive times from major areas like New York City, Albany, and Buffalo.
Finally, we weighed the overall visitor experience described in reviews. This included family-friendly infrastructure, après-ski options, the character of nearby towns, the quality of resort amenities, and the sense of community that many skiers seek during a winter getaway. The five resorts featured here surfaced again and again as standouts across all of these factors, making them the most consistently praised destinations for skiing in New York.