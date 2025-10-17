New York's Adventurous Small Town Near Buffalo Is One Of America's Favorites With Ski Slopes And Festivals

Tucked away in Western New York is a hidden gem perfect for anyone who wants a winter holiday escape. About an hour's drive from Buffalo, New York, an underrated city near Niagara Falls, is Ellicottville, a friendly town that makes the perfect base for outdoor adventures. In the winter, Ellicottville is at its best, a bustling hub for skiing, with several resorts and ski hotels, but there are plenty of fun activities year-round. The tiny walkable town is home to 23 bars and restaurants, more than 24 charming shops, and a staggering 17-plus different festivals.

But winter's not the only time you can visit Ellicottville. In the fall, the surrounding forests are absolutely gorgeous. Visit to see the colors popping in the trees, and enjoy live music and fresh apple cider at the town's annual Fall Festival. Taking place every year in mid-October, the Fall Festival is Ellicottville's main event of the season, with four blocks of arts and crafts and local vendors. One of the town's ski resorts also hosts the Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival, which takes place in November, with samples from regional breweries and wineries.

During the spring and summer, guests can visit several nearby parks and state forests for camping, hiking, and wildlife viewing, which also have snowmobiling trails in the winter. The area's ski resorts also have an array of warm-weather activities like aerial adventure parks for ziplining and platform obstacles. Or you can mine for gems, enjoy scenic chair lift rides, and ride a mountain roller coaster, making Ellicottville a fun-filled summer destination for the whole family.