New York's Adventurous Small Town Near Buffalo Is One Of America's Favorites With Ski Slopes And Festivals
Tucked away in Western New York is a hidden gem perfect for anyone who wants a winter holiday escape. About an hour's drive from Buffalo, New York, an underrated city near Niagara Falls, is Ellicottville, a friendly town that makes the perfect base for outdoor adventures. In the winter, Ellicottville is at its best, a bustling hub for skiing, with several resorts and ski hotels, but there are plenty of fun activities year-round. The tiny walkable town is home to 23 bars and restaurants, more than 24 charming shops, and a staggering 17-plus different festivals.
But winter's not the only time you can visit Ellicottville. In the fall, the surrounding forests are absolutely gorgeous. Visit to see the colors popping in the trees, and enjoy live music and fresh apple cider at the town's annual Fall Festival. Taking place every year in mid-October, the Fall Festival is Ellicottville's main event of the season, with four blocks of arts and crafts and local vendors. One of the town's ski resorts also hosts the Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival, which takes place in November, with samples from regional breweries and wineries.
During the spring and summer, guests can visit several nearby parks and state forests for camping, hiking, and wildlife viewing, which also have snowmobiling trails in the winter. The area's ski resorts also have an array of warm-weather activities like aerial adventure parks for ziplining and platform obstacles. Or you can mine for gems, enjoy scenic chair lift rides, and ride a mountain roller coaster, making Ellicottville a fun-filled summer destination for the whole family.
Things to do in Ellicottville, NY
Formed in 1820, the town of Ellicottville has a cozy, nostalgic feel with a number of historic buildings, including Ellicottville Town Hall, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. From June to September, visitors can learn about the town's history at the Ellicottville Historic Museum, which also hosts guided "Fright Walks" in the fall. The summer is also a great time to stroll along boutiques like Ava Grace Fashions and Daff for unique clothing and accessories, or the Ellicottville Quilt Shop (which also offers classes). Stop by the Winery of Ellicottville for artisan wine and chocolate pairings, grab a pint at the Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, or visit Ellicottville Brewing Co., which offers bar tours and an outdoor beer garden.
If you're interested in hitting the slopes, there are several winter ski resorts in the area, including two right in Ellicottville: Holimont, a membership-based ski resort, and Holiday Valley, which also has a separate snow tubing park. For more skiing, Peek'n Peak Resort is an hour's drive from Ellicottville.
If you're looking for outdoor recreation, the Rock City State Forest has some seriously cool rock formations in "Little Rock City" that line the hiking and mountain biking trails, plus campsites and picnic areas. Or about a 20-minute drive from Ellicottville is Allegany State Park, Western New York's "wilderness playground" and the largest in the New York State Park system.
Planning a trip to Ellicottville
Ellicottville has no shortage of accommodation options, ranging from budget motels and campgrounds to luxury hotels. For a romantic getaway, The Aranar has an intimate setting that greets guests with a private jacuzzi, sauna, and modern designs with floor-to-ceiling windows for views of the breathtaking scenery. For a charming, historic stay, the Jefferson Inn Bed & Breakfast is a Victorian home built in the 1800s and located right in the heart of town. Or, for lodging right by the slopes, the Inn at Holiday Valley is a ski-in, ski-out lodge with fireplaces and jetted tubs in the suite rooms, a lobby bar, a pool, and an 18-hole golf course.
If you're flying in and renting a car, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) is your best bet with plenty of commercial airlines and rental cars, and it's about an hour's drive from Ellicottville. Alternatively, Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG) has a handful of flights and is a similar distance. The Amtrak Train also stops in Buffalo on the Empire Service and Maple Leaf routes. While you're in Buffalo, be sure to check out Silo City, one of the hottest and hippest waterfront attractions.