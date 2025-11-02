This Idyllic Lakefront Adirondack Town Features The Most Walkable Main Street In Small-Town America
With its rich Olympic history and epic hiking in the Adirondack Mountains, a trip to Lake Placid is possibly one of the most underrated getaways in the Northeast. And while Lake Placid offers endless activities, don't overlook just walking down Main Street. In fact, according to a report by Assisted Living Magazine, which involved surveying over 3,000 people about small-town main streets, Lake Placid's Main Street was named as the most walkable and "feel-good" street in the nation — which is no surprise to us.
Lake Placid is one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, and its Main Street is no exception. Whether you're looking for a bite to eat or a one-of-a-kind souvenir, Main Street is full of quaint lakeside charm. You'll find a number of hotels along Main Street and the surrounding area, but Crowne Plaza Lake Placid by IHG is a perennial favorite. Located just a couple of minutes off of Main Street, the 3-star hotel offers stunning mountain and lake views, alongside features like an on-site restaurant, an indoor pool, and complimentary parking.
Lake Placid is about five hours from New York City by car, and it has a number of international airports within a couple of hours, including Albany International Airport and Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport. While here, pair your visit with some time in Keene, where you'll find a beautiful pair of lakes at the foot of a mountain.
Dining and shopping on Lake Placid's Main Street
Lined with diverse restaurants and charming shops, simply wandering through Lake Placid's Main Street is a must while you're in town. When it comes to dining, Generations is a popular choice, highlighting local ingredients and open for three meals a day. Another Lake Placid mainstay is Dancing Bears Restaurant, which has been serving Adirondack-inspired comfort food all day since 1979. For Italian cuisine, don't skip Jimmy's 21. The lakeside restaurant in its current form has been in operation since the '70s, with the building itself dating back to 1920.
If you're more in the mood for fine dining, one of Lake Placid's most acclaimed spaces can also be found on Main Street — The View Restaurant at the Mirror Lake Inn. The eatery is the city's sole AAA Four-Diamond-rated restaurant, and it serves seasonal menus with local ingredients. Best of all, you'll be treated to incredible Mirror Lake and the Adirondack Mountains views.
As for shopping, you can take your pick from an array of eclectic boutiques and local shops. The Bookstore Plus has been Lake Placid's go-to independent bookstore for more than four decades. For an array of candles and body care products that will transport you back to Lake Placid even when your vacation is over, head to Pure Placid. And if you're looking for a piece of furniture, art, or a decor item, you can't miss Adirondack Decorative Arts and Crafts.