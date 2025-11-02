This Idyllic Lakefront Adirondack Town Features The Most Walkable Main Street In Small-Town America

With its rich Olympic history and epic hiking in the Adirondack Mountains, a trip to Lake Placid is possibly one of the most underrated getaways in the Northeast. And while Lake Placid offers endless activities, don't overlook just walking down Main Street. In fact, according to a report by Assisted Living Magazine, which involved surveying over 3,000 people about small-town main streets, Lake Placid's Main Street was named as the most walkable and "feel-good" street in the nation — which is no surprise to us.

Lake Placid is one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, and its Main Street is no exception. Whether you're looking for a bite to eat or a one-of-a-kind souvenir, Main Street is full of quaint lakeside charm. You'll find a number of hotels along Main Street and the surrounding area, but Crowne Plaza Lake Placid by IHG is a perennial favorite. Located just a couple of minutes off of Main Street, the 3-star hotel offers stunning mountain and lake views, alongside features like an on-site restaurant, an indoor pool, and complimentary parking.

Lake Placid is about five hours from New York City by car, and it has a number of international airports within a couple of hours, including Albany International Airport and Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport. While here, pair your visit with some time in Keene, where you'll find a beautiful pair of lakes at the foot of a mountain.