This Cozy Pennsylvania Borough Near Philadelphia Has Walkable Streets And Vintage Vibes

Philadelphia is an eclectic city with historic and family-friendly attractions, vibrant sports, and enticing neighborhoods. In the city center, you have places like Brewerytown, an artsy riverfront area and culinary gem with cafes and nightlife — districts that provide a rich cultural fix. But looking beyond the CBD reveals some incredible local scenes in Philly's outer boroughs. Drive about 8 miles from the heart of the city, and you'll reach Narberth, a historic borough that began as a humble farming village and today remains one of Philly's most alluring areas, thanks to its walkable streets that feel like stepping back in time to a slower, simpler, and more peaceful era.

Small town charm isn't always easy to find, but Narberth has oodles of it around most corners. The borough is one of the suburbs along Philadelphia's renowned Main Line, a historic 19th-century railway line. Like many Main Line towns, Narberth traces its roots to Welsh Quakers. This includes its neighboring borough, Penn Wynne, one of Pennsylvania's best family-friendly suburbs. And while the railroad has changed over time, these suburbs have endured, carrying an aura of old-world wealth and charm.

Narberh fits the mold, though it's one of the more affordable Main Line neighborhoods if you're looking to buy a house. Philadelphia Magazine lists it among Philly's most walkable suburbs, with an overall score of 90 out of 100. Narberth's center includes its main avenues — Haverford, Forrest, Haverford, and Essex — where you can find practically everything you need, from shops and restaurants to artsy spots and a cinema. These have maintained the town's walkability and family-friendly nature for decades.