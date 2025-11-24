Philadelphia's Artsiest Riverfront Neighborhood Is A Culinary Gem With Cafes And Nightlife

The Schuylkill River runs for 135 miles from the hills of rural Schuylkill County all the way to the Delaware River. The last section flows through Philadelphia, and several of the city's most attractive neighborhoods line its riverbanks, including elegant Fitler Square, lively University City, up-and-coming Brewerytown, known for its breweries and vibrant murals, and artsy Manayunk, a historic gem with great cafés, restaurants, and bars.

The name, which derives from a native Lenape phrase meaning "where we go to drink," couldn't be more fitting. Manayunk's busy Main Street is home to a string of independently run coffee shops, including Pilgrim Roasters, featuring small-batch, Scandinavian-style roasting, Volo Coffeehouse, locally beloved for breakfast sandwiches, and Artesano Café, occupying a unique, beautifully restored space that doubles as a plant shop and art gallery.

On weekends, Artesano Bar pops up inside the café, with open-air patio seating beneath the soaring arches of the Manayunk Bridge. More than a century old, the landmark railroad bridge has been repurposed as a pedestrian and bike path. Whether walking or pedaling, the Manayunk Bridge Trail is a great place to take in views over the river and the hillside neighborhood.