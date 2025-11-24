Philadelphia's Artsiest Riverfront Neighborhood Is A Culinary Gem With Cafes And Nightlife
The Schuylkill River runs for 135 miles from the hills of rural Schuylkill County all the way to the Delaware River. The last section flows through Philadelphia, and several of the city's most attractive neighborhoods line its riverbanks, including elegant Fitler Square, lively University City, up-and-coming Brewerytown, known for its breweries and vibrant murals, and artsy Manayunk, a historic gem with great cafés, restaurants, and bars.
The name, which derives from a native Lenape phrase meaning "where we go to drink," couldn't be more fitting. Manayunk's busy Main Street is home to a string of independently run coffee shops, including Pilgrim Roasters, featuring small-batch, Scandinavian-style roasting, Volo Coffeehouse, locally beloved for breakfast sandwiches, and Artesano Café, occupying a unique, beautifully restored space that doubles as a plant shop and art gallery.
On weekends, Artesano Bar pops up inside the café, with open-air patio seating beneath the soaring arches of the Manayunk Bridge. More than a century old, the landmark railroad bridge has been repurposed as a pedestrian and bike path. Whether walking or pedaling, the Manayunk Bridge Trail is a great place to take in views over the river and the hillside neighborhood.
Discover the colorful streets of Manayunk
Coffee or tea in hand, Manayunk's quaint and colorful streets are a pleasure to stroll around. Look for large-scale murals like the brand-new "Fable of the Peregrine Falcon and Red Bellied Turtle" by César Viveros, a lushly painted two-story artwork on the side wall of Riverside Pizza, and "Akhtarshenas' Manayunk Mural" by artist Isabella Akhtarshenas. An imaginative work that illustrates elements of Manayunk's history as a textile hub, it's visible from the towpath that runs parallel to Main Street. A whimsical umbrella canopy brightens up Gay Street Alley while nearby Ring Street Alley is adorned with seasonal flower displays and picnic tables.
During the holiday season, as part of the Manayunk Gets LIT initiative, local businesses compete to see who can create the most festive storefront, so it's an especially lovely time to walk around the neighborhood. On weekend evenings in December, you can also hop on the complimentary Jolly Trolley, which runs up and down Main Street, transporting passengers around area shops, bars, and restaurants. If you love the holiday vibes in Manayunk, don't miss Peddler's Village, Pennsylvania's famous Christmas village, in the nearby suburb of Lahaska.
Plan a trip to the Manayunk neighborhood in Philadelphia
While in the neighborhood, line up for bagels at the newly opened location of Kismet, or try one of the city's best cheesesteaks at Bar Jawn. Go for ramen at At Ramen MNYK, an understated ramen shop with a BYOB policy. You could pick up a bottle of wine down the street at the small shop inside Jake & Cooper's Wine Bar, or stay and try the thin-crust pizza made in the wood-fired oven in the back.
Across the street, Taqueria Amor is a fun spot for tacos and margaritas with affordable daily specials. Another stylish spot to grab drinks is SOMO Manayunk, which has early and late happy hours (Monday to Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.). In warmer weather, Manayunk Brewing Company has a wonderful riverfront deck, and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's PHS Pop Up Garden serves botanical cocktails in a gorgeous garden space crafted out of a formerly abandoned lot.
If you'd like to live like a local for a few days, reserve an Airbnb for the weekend: Manayunk has lots of options with neighborhood character. Hop on a SEPTA train to get to the city center (about 25 minutes) and the grand 30th Street Station, widely considered one of America's best train stations. From there, it's a quick 18-minute ride to Philadelphia International Airport.