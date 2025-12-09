The 3 Most Peaceful Countries In The World Have 1 Thing In Common: They're All Islands
When you think of the world's most peaceful countries, island nations might not immediately be the first ones to pop into your mind. However, that's exactly what they are. According to the Global Peace Index (GPI) for 2025, the three most peaceful countries are Iceland, Ireland, and New Zealand, in that specific order.
The GPI is an annual report by the Institute for Economics and Peace that ranks 163 countries by their level of peace. To do that, it looks at qualitative and quantitative data across three key areas: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarization. These three island nations performed exceptionally well across these categories.
Iceland leads the list, continuing its long run as one of the world's consistently safest countries. Despite historically experiencing internal conflict, Ireland has transformed into a stable country with low military involvement and a low incarceration rate. New Zealand not only came in third globally, but it also claimed the title of the most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region this year, thanks to its minimal domestic and international conflicts.
Iceland, Ireland, and New Zealand are the top three most peaceful countries
Since these countries rank so high on the peace index, you'll find low crime rates and plenty of opportunities to explore without constantly worrying. In Iceland, you might want to drive the Ring Road around the island, stop in the town of Hauganes to watch whales and soak in geothermal spas, and visit its many Nordic towns and villages. You can freely roam knowing that the country's reliable law enforcement and strong social systems help keep even remote places safe.
Ireland will captivate you with lush green countryside, historic towns, rugged coastlines, and friendly locals. Its security levels make it easy to venture off the usual beaten paths to places like McDermott's Castle in the middle of gorgeous Lough Key. As for New Zealand, it features stunning, diverse landscapes that range from fjords and volcanoes to mountains and rainforests. There, you can enjoy a road trip or hike with ease, thanks to its reputation for safety and well-maintained outdoor spaces. These island nations aren't the only places of peace, though. Austria, Switzerland, Singapore, Portugal, Denmark, Slovenia, and Finland also earned spots in the top 10 most peaceful countries in 2025.