The 3 Most Peaceful Countries In The World Have 1 Thing In Common: They're All Islands

When you think of the world's most peaceful countries, island nations might not immediately be the first ones to pop into your mind. However, that's exactly what they are. According to the Global Peace Index (GPI) for 2025, the three most peaceful countries are Iceland, Ireland, and New Zealand, in that specific order.

The GPI is an annual report by the Institute for Economics and Peace that ranks 163 countries by their level of peace. To do that, it looks at qualitative and quantitative data across three key areas: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarization. These three island nations performed exceptionally well across these categories.

Iceland leads the list, continuing its long run as one of the world's consistently safest countries. Despite historically experiencing internal conflict, Ireland has transformed into a stable country with low military involvement and a low incarceration rate. New Zealand not only came in third globally, but it also claimed the title of the most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region this year, thanks to its minimal domestic and international conflicts.