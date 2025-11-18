Iceland's Cozy Dream Town Lets You Whale-Watch And Soak In A Hot Tub On A Black Sand Beach
Iceland captivates many a traveler's imagination. The enchanting Nordic island is known for regular wow-factor appearances of the aurora borealis and its Blue Lagoon, among other underrated geothermal spas and enchanting pools. And if your daydreams float towards hot springs with a smattering of whale watching, the idyllic village of Hauganes is bucket list material for your Iceland escapades. Tucked away on the coast of Eyjafjörður fjord in the northeast part of Iceland, the geothermal spring and rare black sand beaches of Hauganes are just a 30-minute drive from Akureyri, Iceland's second largest city and an overlooked gem, as well as serving as a gateway to the north.
The first step for reaching the hidden hamlet of Hauganes is to make your way to Akureyri, which is a bit of a pilgrimage in itself. The most straightforward way is to take a short connecting flight across the island from Keflavík International Airport (KEF), but if you've hired a car or prefer to jump on a bus, the route along Main Road 1 from the capital city Reykjavík is a 4.5 to six-hour drive depending on weather and road conditions. Akureyri is a great place to base yourself when exploring Hauganes, with a wide range of accommodation options, including hostels, hotels, guesthouses, and apartments ranging anywhere from $65 per night for a simple single bed to $650 for a luxurious farmhouse. So book a night or two in town and then sneak up to remote Hauganes, a well-kept Iceland secret.
Whaley good times in northeastern Iceland's fjord
Taking a boat trip into the waters of the North Atlantic is an exciting opportunity for whale watching, no matter which side of the ocean you're on. And the waters of Eyjafjörður Bay in Hauganes are home to Iceland's longest-running whale watching company, the aptly named Whale Watching Hauganes. The organization has been sending visitors out on renovated but traditional oak ships with their expert team for over 30 years. Spotting local humpback whales is pretty much guaranteed, while dolphins, porpoises, and minke whales are regulars too. But it's the dukes of the ocean — blue whales — and the feisty orcas that you might see on a lucky day.
Whale Watching Hauganes is an eco-friendly outfit whose boats run on biodiesel made in part from cooking oil from area restaurants. The company operates all year round, so there's no absolute best or worst time to go whale watching in this humpback haven, though you may want to avoid the freezing winters unless you're a huge fan of bracing yourself against the cold. For milder weather and to see a wider variety of migrating whales, June, July, and August are the peak months for whale watching in Iceland. And as Icelandic summers see brisk temperatures, with highs of 52 and lows of 59 degrees Fahrenheit, this season is still a grand time to take a dip in their geothermal pools.
Geothermal bathing in northeastern Iceland
After going for a barefoot stroll along Hauganes' black sand Sandvíkurfjara beach, you might be brave enough to take a dip in the Atlantic during a summer visit. As this beach is south-facing and protected from the cold northern winds, it's a wonderful place for swimming or just relaxing while enjoying the stunning mountain backdrop. Another unique thing to experience at this beach is the Fjöruböðin Hauganes Beach Baths. Filled with naturally hot geothermal water from a nearby spring, the three hot tubs and large ship-shaped hot pool are open to visitors every day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Following your dreamy hot tub soak (and sea swim, perhaps), sustenance is waiting at Baccalá Bar next door to the baths, where you can indulge in fish, pizzas, burgers, and other dishes and snacks.
Iceland's wide array of geothermal baths, like those at Hauganes Beach, are world-renowned for their luxuriously hot water and beautiful settings, but they're not just for tourists, after all. Icelanders are very enthusiastic about visiting their local pools and discovering new ones around the island; it's a huge part of the social agenda. If you want to experience local bath culture while roaming in this part of northeast Iceland, try the much larger geothermal complex at Akureyri Swimming Pool, which has features like cold plunges, hot pots, waterslides, a steam bath, and two 25-meter swimming pools.
Also in the northeast part of Iceland are the gorgeous Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths, featuring hot saltwater infinity pools with incredible sea views. Otherworldly Inland Earth Lagoon is also in the northeast, known for its alkaline, mineral-rich waters that are pumped from a borehole dug 2,500 meters into the ground. And before or after your northern adventures, be sure to tag on a stop at Sky Lagoon in Reykjavík, known as one of Iceland's best geothermal spas. This would be a luxurious indulgence during one of your days in Iceland's capital city.