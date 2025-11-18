Iceland's Cozy Dream Town Lets You Whale-Watch And Soak In A Hot Tub On A Black Sand Beach

After going for a barefoot stroll along Hauganes' black sand Sandvíkurfjara beach, you might be brave enough to take a dip in the Atlantic during a summer visit. As this beach is south-facing and protected from the cold northern winds, it's a wonderful place for swimming or just relaxing while enjoying the stunning mountain backdrop. Another unique thing to experience at this beach is the Fjöruböðin Hauganes Beach Baths. Filled with naturally hot geothermal water from a nearby spring, the three hot tubs and large ship-shaped hot pool are open to visitors every day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Following your dreamy hot tub soak (and sea swim, perhaps), sustenance is waiting at Baccalá Bar next door to the baths, where you can indulge in fish, pizzas, burgers, and other dishes and snacks.

Iceland's wide array of geothermal baths, like those at Hauganes Beach, are world-renowned for their luxuriously hot water and beautiful settings, but they're not just for tourists, after all. Icelanders are very enthusiastic about visiting their local pools and discovering new ones around the island; it's a huge part of the social agenda. If you want to experience local bath culture while roaming in this part of northeast Iceland, try the much larger geothermal complex at Akureyri Swimming Pool, which has features like cold plunges, hot pots, waterslides, a steam bath, and two 25-meter swimming pools.

Also in the northeast part of Iceland are the gorgeous Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths, featuring hot saltwater infinity pools with incredible sea views. Otherworldly Inland Earth Lagoon is also in the northeast, known for its alkaline, mineral-rich waters that are pumped from a borehole dug 2,500 meters into the ground. And before or after your northern adventures, be sure to tag on a stop at Sky Lagoon in Reykjavík, known as one of Iceland's best geothermal spas. This would be a luxurious indulgence during one of your days in Iceland's capital city.