North Carolina's Underrated Lake Is A Peaceful Nature Escape With A Scenic Woodland Trail Loop
Every city deserves its own oasis, an escape that lets locals and visitors alike reset, if only for a brief break, before diving back into modern life's fast pace. Salem Lake, an underrated gem in North Carolina, fits the bill. Winston-Salem's largest lake offers a peaceful, restorative escape into nature that's quite convenient for North Carolina's prime retirement destination. Younger visitors who haven't filed for Social Security also have plenty to enjoy, with a scenic park and woodland trail loop mixed with 365 acres of pristine water filled with fish.
Salem Lake was created in 1911, when the first dam on Salem Creek helped the reservoir form. The current iteration of the lake emerged in 1931, when a third dam established today's 1-billion-gallon reservoir, the largest in the county. Sitting right next to the lake lies a 1,400-acre eponymous park, filled with land-based adventure for visitors — including a serene hiking loop. Yet its beauty and fun can only be adjoined at a distance.
The body of water also leads to faucets in Winston-Salem and the broader Forsyth County, holding about 30% of the city's water supply. This means a bevy of regulations geared at keeping the water clean and safe will limit your ambitions. You can leave your trunks at home, for example, as swimming isn't allowed. Boaters will also have to lower their expectations, with strict regulations limiting what boats may traverse the lake's surface. And despite your best intentions and their cuteness, don't feed the fowl. Fortunately, there's still plenty to see and do at the lake as part of a visit to Winston-Salem.
Escape into nature, go hiking, or cast a line
The park delivers what it's supposed to: A bucolic escape into nature that locals enjoy, offering a relaxing antidote to Winston-Salem's bustle. Birders can double the excitement by identifying the area's mix of ducks, from the common goldeneye to the bufflehead, while bluebirds and finches scamper about. That peaceful escape into nature and birding can be merged into an invigorating trek. Salem Lake Park's 7-mile trail gives visitors and locals an added dose of nature and some photo-worthy views as it hugs the shoreline. The relatively easy path is best enjoyed on foot, although you can also bring your bike or ride the entire trail on horseback. Kids on two wheels can turn a loop along the trail into an educational outing, with nine stations offering interpretive information about the local creatures and fauna.
There's also fun to be had out on the water, as canoes, kayaks, jon boats, and paddle boards are all allowed. Bring-your-own-boaters with motorized vessels are welcome, though they can't go for joyrides; only to a fishing location and back. Engines over 60 horsepower are subject to additional restrictions. The boat-less can rent a vessel. While out on the water, feel free to pull out a rod and reel. Crappie, carp, bass, and catfish are just some of the species lurking below the surface, which you can catch for a $3.50 fee. The fishing's so good, the lake hosts an annual bass tournament. The boat-less can still bring along their own gear and cast a line from the shore or pier. Those who came empty-handed need not worry; the park includes a fishing station and bait shop stocked with supplies while also issuing fishing licenses.
Planning a trip to Salem Lake
Travelers within driving distance of Salem Lake should, by all means, hop in their car and drive down to the lake. Those traveling from far away can take a flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the closest major travel hub, which is about 1 hour and 20 minutes away. Along the way, stop by Salisbury, an impressive North Carolina art hub, to see the work of talented local artists.
You won't lack a place to stay. Winston-Salem has an array of accommodations, from chain hotels costing less than $100 per night to higher-end downtown hotels costing over $500. While there, be sure to stop by the Winkler Bakery, the oldest in America, serving southern charm and timeless sweets. Just like there's never a bad time to eat sweets, there's also no wrong time to visit Salem Lake. Though it lacks extreme weather, the shoulder season is an ideal time to visit.