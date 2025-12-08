The Oldest Winter Carnival West Of The Mississippi Is Colorado's Rip-Roaring Cowboy Festival

Many people associate Colorado with wintry fun, and that's entirely understandable. For example, it has some of the best skiing in the United States. The Centennial State also fully embraces its cowboy culture, and is home to some of Tripadvisor's best dude ranches. However, you don't have to choose between snow-filled fun and experiencing Western culture when you visit Steamboat Springs. And one of the best times to visit is during the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival, which intertwines winter sports with rip-roaring cowboy action.

The eccentric event takes place each February, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen. In addition to a parade, snow sculptures, and ski races, there are also some other quirky and unconventional carnival activities you can witness — including a skier who shoots fireworks from his suit as he glides down the mountain. If you've never seen a person being pulled by a horse while riding a shovel through the city streets, you can see that spectacle there, too.

The carnival has a long-standing history in the community and first started in 1914 as a fun way to get the residents through the long, brutal winter. It's been around more than 100 years, earning the bragging rights of being "the oldest, continuous winter carnival west of the Mississippi," per the event's website. For an even more established tradition on the other side of the country, the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival in New York started in 1897 and is one of the oldest winter carnivals in the U.S.