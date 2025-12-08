The Oldest Winter Carnival West Of The Mississippi Is Colorado's Rip-Roaring Cowboy Festival
Many people associate Colorado with wintry fun, and that's entirely understandable. For example, it has some of the best skiing in the United States. The Centennial State also fully embraces its cowboy culture, and is home to some of Tripadvisor's best dude ranches. However, you don't have to choose between snow-filled fun and experiencing Western culture when you visit Steamboat Springs. And one of the best times to visit is during the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival, which intertwines winter sports with rip-roaring cowboy action.
The eccentric event takes place each February, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen. In addition to a parade, snow sculptures, and ski races, there are also some other quirky and unconventional carnival activities you can witness — including a skier who shoots fireworks from his suit as he glides down the mountain. If you've never seen a person being pulled by a horse while riding a shovel through the city streets, you can see that spectacle there, too.
The carnival has a long-standing history in the community and first started in 1914 as a fun way to get the residents through the long, brutal winter. It's been around more than 100 years, earning the bragging rights of being "the oldest, continuous winter carnival west of the Mississippi," per the event's website. For an even more established tradition on the other side of the country, the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival in New York started in 1897 and is one of the oldest winter carnivals in the U.S.
The unique things you'll see at the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival
The street events take place on Lincoln Avenue and consist of a variety of unique activities for all family members, even four-legged furry ones. Kids aged 5 and under can compete in the Dog and Dad Dash, where the family dog pulls a child on a sled or toboggan to glory. In the second round of the competition, the dad gets on all fours to tow the child.
Children aged 6 to 14 who are up for some rip-roaring cowboy fun can grab their skis or snowboard and be pulled behind a horse as it gallops down the crowd-lined street. There are options to race on a flat course, ski a slalom course by navigating through cones, or even take a jump off of a ramp, all while being pulled by a cowboy on a horse.
The shovel race is perhaps one of the most unusual street events. Contestants in this competition leave the skis behind and instead position themselves on a shovel as they're pulled by a horse. The key is staying on the shovel while the horse is running, as those who fall off are disqualified. This one is only for those aged 18 or older, and if you travel to Steamboat Springs with the intention of signing up for this event, you'll have to bring your own shovel.
Steamboat Springs' Night Extravaganza
The fun continues into the evening hours, and one of the carnival's highlights is the Night Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill. You'll see skiers wearing LED lights as they make their way down the mountain, and some are even daring enough to jump through fiery hoops. This is also where you can see the famous Lighted Man ski down the mountain while shooting off fireworks. The Lighted Man made his first appearance in 1939, and at that time, his suit weighed over 100 pounds, adorned with 200 lights. Now, he's downsized to a 70-pound outfit, shooting Roman candles and sky rockets from his pyrotechnic suit.
The Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival is an important part of this bustling ski destination's rich history. The event is always held the second week in February, so plan ahead if you're interested in checking it out. Those from out of town can book a flight to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport, 30 minutes away from Steamboat Springs, or fly into Denver International Airport and take a three-hour drive to reach the city. You'll find a variety of hotels, including some well-known brands such as Hilton and Marriott. Those who want to stay right on Lincoln Avenue, where the street events take place, will want to check out The Nordic Lodge. If you'll be putting in a lot of time on the slopes while you're in Steamboat Springs, you may also want to consider the vacation rentals that offer ski-in, ski-out lodging.