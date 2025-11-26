Northwest Colorado's Largest City Is A Bustling Ski Destination With Hot Springs And History
While Colorado is a fantastic place to visit year-round, there's just something about coming here during the colder months that brings the whole experience up a notch. You're coming to a mountain state, after all. And though there's no shortage of great cities to visit around here, few manage to blend convenient city amenities and bustling ski resorts quite as seamlessly as Steamboat Springs. Not only is this Routt County's largest hub, promising a decent variety of restaurants, cafes, shops, and accommodations, but it's also the town with the most winter Olympic athletes in the entire country, mainly thanks to its "champagne powder snow" and state-of-the-art facilities. Best of all? The city, while reasonably-sized and convenient, is still home to less than 14,000 residents, so it's still small enough for that intimate, ski-town feel most of us are after once the temperatures drop.
Visiting a mountainous haven like this can take a bit of time and effort, though. If you're coming from Denver (where you'll also find the nearest international airport), you're looking at an almost three-hour drive. So if you're flying in, try landing at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport instead. It's still commercial enough for you to find some practical flight options while also being just 28 minutes away from Steamboat Springs. Keep in mind that while there are some public transportation options for moving around the city, if you want to be flexible and explore as much of the surrounding landscape as possible, it's probably best to get a rental. Don't worry: The jaw-dropping slopes, relaxing hot springs, and in-town attractions make it all well worth it.
Ski slopes and hot springs in Steamboat
For winter sports lovers, the city is nothing short of a dream come true, with Steamboat Ski Resort (the main local attraction) receiving thousands of rave reviews. Spanning over 3,741 acres of ski and snowboard terrain, the scenic mountain is constantly praised for its incredible snow, jaw-dropping gondola views, perfectly spaced aspens, and lovely staff. Tree skiing, in particular, is extremely popular around here, though this type of skiing is often best handled by folks with plenty of experience. Considering how great and highly rated the slopes are, the resort is relatively quiet, according to a review on Google.
Once you're done with the slopes, there's an easy way to unwind — no getaway to the Colorado mountains would be complete without a hot spring soak. After all, the state's historic hot springs loop includes the world's largest mineral pool. Steamboat Springs manages to one-up even that with Strawberry Park, one of America's best hot springs with cabins and caboose stays, located just a 17-minute drive away. The road leading up can be a bit rugged, but the otherworldly scenery, warm waters, and reasonable prices will make you forget all about it. A few important things to note: It's clothing-optional after dark (minors aren't allowed during this time), cash-only, and reservations are required. Between early November and early May, 4WD vehicles with snow tires or chains are mandatory, too. If you don't want to drive, you can always soak at Old Town Hot Springs, right in the city center. It offers everything from soaking tubs and lap pools to waterslides.
Other things to do in Steamboat Springs
Despite its elite slopes, Steamboat Springs is more than your average winter resort village. Just look at its Downtown Historic District. Established back in the 1880s, the area includes roughly six blocks, each with its own set of centenary buildings. If you really want to soak up all the history, though, you have to stop by the Tread of Pioneers Museum. It showcases some of the best local exhibits on Native American art, agriculture, and skiing — Steamboat Springs in a nutshell. Visitors rave about the Victorian home and the sheer volume of information, complete with maps, pictures, and artifacts. There's a small admission fee to enter, but most visitors find it to be money well spent.
If you're an outdoor lover who's not big on snow sports, you can always visit the nearby Fish Creek Falls. It's Colorado's second-highest waterfall, and it offers some wildly impressive views. The vehicle day-use fee is currently just $5, and the site is open year-round.
Back in town, don't forget to grab a quick lunch at Back Door Grill. It's one of the best local hamburger joints, serving classic and creative recipes complete with hand-cut fries and beer. Some of the most recommended menu items include Dirty Harry, John Wayne, and the iconic bison burger. And if you feel like a change of scenery at any point during your trip, you can always drive the 30 minutes to Oak Creek, Colorado's captivating Rocky Mountain Town with outdoor recreation and friendly vibes.