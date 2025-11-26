Northwest Colorado's Largest City Is A Bustling Ski Destination With Hot Springs And History

While Colorado is a fantastic place to visit year-round, there's just something about coming here during the colder months that brings the whole experience up a notch. You're coming to a mountain state, after all. And though there's no shortage of great cities to visit around here, few manage to blend convenient city amenities and bustling ski resorts quite as seamlessly as Steamboat Springs. Not only is this Routt County's largest hub, promising a decent variety of restaurants, cafes, shops, and accommodations, but it's also the town with the most winter Olympic athletes in the entire country, mainly thanks to its "champagne powder snow" and state-of-the-art facilities. Best of all? The city, while reasonably-sized and convenient, is still home to less than 14,000 residents, so it's still small enough for that intimate, ski-town feel most of us are after once the temperatures drop.

Visiting a mountainous haven like this can take a bit of time and effort, though. If you're coming from Denver (where you'll also find the nearest international airport), you're looking at an almost three-hour drive. So if you're flying in, try landing at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport instead. It's still commercial enough for you to find some practical flight options while also being just 28 minutes away from Steamboat Springs. Keep in mind that while there are some public transportation options for moving around the city, if you want to be flexible and explore as much of the surrounding landscape as possible, it's probably best to get a rental. Don't worry: The jaw-dropping slopes, relaxing hot springs, and in-town attractions make it all well worth it.