This State Park In West Virginia Is A Perfect Escape With Shoreline Views, Scenic Hikes, And Charming Cabins
True outdoors enthusiasts know West Virginia is a haven for scenic, natural beauty. This is the Mountain State, after all, and not only does West Virginia have a statewide waterfall trail, but it also has nine state forests and 36 state parks. If boating, fishing, swimming, hiking, and biking sounds like a dream vacation, Beech Fork State Park may be your perfect escape. Even better, there's no admission charge,. as West Virginia offers free admission to its state parks.
Boating is a favorite activity at Beech Fork Lake, and if you bring your own boat, you can launch it from the boat ramp for free. The ramp is open from April to November. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, you can also rent canoes, kayaks, jon boats, paddle boats, and paddleboards. The fun continues all year though, as Beech Fork State Park also has great trails, a pair of disc golf courses, a campground, and cute cabins.
The park is located in Barboursville, and the closest airport is Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS), which is half an hour away. At the time of writing, the only commercial airlines flying into there are Allegiant and American Airlines, so you may have better luck flying into West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston. It has a few more airlines, and you can rent a car and make the hour-long drive to the park.
Hiking the scenic trails at Beech Fork State Park
Beech Fork State Park has eight trails that cover 14 miles. The scenic trails range in difficulty, which allows the novice hikers to have some fun, too. The shortest trail is the half-mile Long Branch Trail, and the longest is the 5-mile Mary Davis Trail, which starts in the state park but also meanders into a wildlife management area. Be especially careful if you're hiking there during hunting season and if you do so, make sure you wear bright orange.
The 3.5-mile Lost Trail could be the most popular trail at Beech Fork State Park. This hiker enjoyed the trail and shared her experience on AllTrails, saying, "The park was peaceful and quiet, with only birds chirping in the background. We couldn't help but marvel at the beauty of our surroundings and were grateful for the opportunity to explore nature in all its glory." Another reviewer also shared another perk of this trail: "Part of the trail is along the lake, where you can spot ducks catching fish." In addition to the waterfront views, you'll also get another treat if you visit during the spring. The natural beauty of the trails goes to a whole other level when the wildflowers start blooming.
Stay in the charming cabins
If you want to stay a day or two, you have a couple of options. Beech Fork State Park has 275 campsites, and 99 of those have waterfront views. There are four separate camping areas and although one is open year-round, the other three are only open seasonally.
The campsites are great, but let's face it, camping isn't for everyone. For some travelers, the perfect escape involves a few more luxuries such as heat, air conditioning, and satellite television. That's okay, because there are also six charming cabins that sit above Beech Fork Lake, and a stay in one of those gives you spectacular views as you lounge on the spacious decks. One Tripadvisor reviewer said that, "We rented cabin number one for two nights for our annual girls weekend. Our ages ranged from 17 to 65. The cabin was spacious, attractive and clean. We were very pleased with it and would definitely stay there again."
While it's great for a girls' getaway, it's also a great place to bring the whole family, as you can pick between two-, three-, and four-bedroom cabins. You can even bring along the furry members of your family, as two of the cabins are pet-friendly. If you do bring along Fido, just plan some stops along the way. Not doing so is one of the most common mistakes people make when traveling with pets.