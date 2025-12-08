This State Park In West Virginia Is A Perfect Escape With Shoreline Views, Scenic Hikes, And Charming Cabins

If you want to stay a day or two, you have a couple of options. Beech Fork State Park has 275 campsites, and 99 of those have waterfront views. There are four separate camping areas and although one is open year-round, the other three are only open seasonally.

The campsites are great, but let's face it, camping isn't for everyone. For some travelers, the perfect escape involves a few more luxuries such as heat, air conditioning, and satellite television. That's okay, because there are also six charming cabins that sit above Beech Fork Lake, and a stay in one of those gives you spectacular views as you lounge on the spacious decks. One Tripadvisor reviewer said that, "We rented cabin number one for two nights for our annual girls weekend. Our ages ranged from 17 to 65. The cabin was spacious, attractive and clean. We were very pleased with it and would definitely stay there again."

While it's great for a girls' getaway, it's also a great place to bring the whole family, as you can pick between two-, three-, and four-bedroom cabins. You can even bring along the furry members of your family, as two of the cabins are pet-friendly. If you do bring along Fido, just plan some stops along the way. Not doing so is one of the most common mistakes people make when traveling with pets.