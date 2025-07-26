State Parks Are Free To Visit In These Friendly, Welcoming States

Accessing the national parks in the U.S. is getting tougher. Between budget and staffing cuts and timed entries due to overcrowding, visiting one of the country's more than 6,000 state parks might be a bit more appealing. In order to maintain these beautiful natural spaces, most state parks charge an entrance or daily parking fee. However, there are a handful of parks that you can experience for free. Here are eight of them.

We'll start in the South with Tennessee. Although some activities may require permits or reservations once you're inside, all 59 of the Volunteer State's parks are free to enter. There are more than 80 waterfalls to explore and plenty of incredible vistas to take in across the state's gorgeous Appalachian Mountains. Free adventures within the parks include biking the trails at Montgomery Bell State Park just outside of Nashville, exploring the limestone caves of Eastern Tennessee, and rock climbing on the massive boulders inside the Cumberland Trail State Park.

Tennessee's neighbor to the north also welcomes visitors for free. With its many lakes and streams, Kentucky's state parks have plenty of options for anglers. Some locations, such as the Natural Bridge State Park, even offer free fishing gear for visitors. Or if sunning and swimming is more your style, enjoy the sandy beaches of the Green River Lake State Park. With the money you saved on the entrance fee, you can purchase a special craft brew that honors the 100th anniversary of the Bluegrass State's beloved parks.