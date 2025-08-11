West Virginia's Majestic Waterfalls Can Be Explored On One Stunning Statewide Cascade Trail

Back in the '90s, a popular R&B group sang to us about not chasing waterfalls, but now one state is encouraging us to do the opposite. There's a Canadian city that calls itself the waterfall capital of the world, but West Virginia has plenty of room to brag about its stunning cascades as well. The state is also making it really easy for visitors to explore all of its majestic water features.

West Virginia has created a curated trail of over 40 of the state's best waterfalls, and it is the first in the U.S. to do it. If you want to chase waterfalls and join in the fun, you can sign up for a free West Virginia Waterfall Trail pass on its website, and your digital passport will be delivered via text and email. You can then open the passport on your phone and check in at each waterfall you visit. As if the pure pleasure of seeing West Virginia's majestic waterfalls wasn't enough, participants also get to earn prizes like stickers, water bottles, T-shirts, and a cool waterfall-inspired print.

People have come from around the globe to trek through West Virginia on a mission to see these natural wonders. So far, the trail has had visitors from all 50 states and 41 countries (and counting). The waterfalls may be drawing visitors, but there's a lot for nature enthusiasts to see once you're there. West Virginia has 36 state parks, nine state forests, and three rail trails.