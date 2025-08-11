West Virginia's Majestic Waterfalls Can Be Explored On One Stunning Statewide Cascade Trail
Back in the '90s, a popular R&B group sang to us about not chasing waterfalls, but now one state is encouraging us to do the opposite. There's a Canadian city that calls itself the waterfall capital of the world, but West Virginia has plenty of room to brag about its stunning cascades as well. The state is also making it really easy for visitors to explore all of its majestic water features.
West Virginia has created a curated trail of over 40 of the state's best waterfalls, and it is the first in the U.S. to do it. If you want to chase waterfalls and join in the fun, you can sign up for a free West Virginia Waterfall Trail pass on its website, and your digital passport will be delivered via text and email. You can then open the passport on your phone and check in at each waterfall you visit. As if the pure pleasure of seeing West Virginia's majestic waterfalls wasn't enough, participants also get to earn prizes like stickers, water bottles, T-shirts, and a cool waterfall-inspired print.
People have come from around the globe to trek through West Virginia on a mission to see these natural wonders. So far, the trail has had visitors from all 50 states and 41 countries (and counting). The waterfalls may be drawing visitors, but there's a lot for nature enthusiasts to see once you're there. West Virginia has 36 state parks, nine state forests, and three rail trails.
Where to chase waterfalls in West Virginia
With waterfalls spread across the state, you can start your waterfall explorations anywhere you like. If you're flying in, you may want to book a flight to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston and rent a car. About 15 minutes away is Coonskin Park, and that's where you'll find a hidden waterfall called the Coonskin Grotto. This Google review described it by saying, "The Grotto is a beautiful waterfall, with large boulders, and a rock overhang, all surrounded by dense forest." You may even choose to fly into Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT). If you start your waterfall journey there, you'll be less than an hour away from your first stop at Parkinson's Waterfall, which can be found at the historic campus of Bethany College.
Don't stop there though — there are other must-see waterfalls that you have to put on your list. Grab your camera and make sure you visit West Virginia's most photographed waterfall, Blackwater Falls, which is located inside the state park that bears its name. You can also check in at another one inside Blackwater Falls State Park, too. Elakala Falls consists of four waterfalls that are also found within the park. Another state park you'll want to visit is Hawks Nest, located within West Virginia's whitewater rafting country. A 1-mile hike inside Hawks Nest State Park will lead you to Mill Creek Falls.