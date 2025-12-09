Ohio's Best Waterfall Is A Stunning Sight That Has Different 'Moods' With The Seasons

Brandywine Falls is a wonderful place to visit all year round, especially to see the waterfall switching "moods." During autumn, when there is less water, it's easier to notice the bridal-veil pattern of the waterfall — and fall also brings pretty autumnal foliage in the area. In spring, you can visit to see the vernal pools, along with gorgeous wildflowers like bloodroot and red trillium. Brandywine Falls often freezes over in winter, turning the area into a winter wonderland with ice columns on the waterfall. Wildlife like birds and chipmunks can also be spotted throughout the year. Tripadvisor reviewer @L8824GUshirleyt said the falls were "very nice even with little water," and another reviewer, @Rhroncich, described Brandywine Falls as beautiful, "especially after a rainy morning." Whenever you choose to visit, the natural spectacle is well worth a visit.

Brandywine Falls is located about a 35-minute drive south of Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in the country. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is the closest major airport to the waterfall; it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle. The parking lot for Brandywine Falls can be busy during peak times, particularly on weekends — NPS recommends planning your visit for early in the morning or later in the day. If you're looking for somewhere to stay nearby, check into the Inn at Brandywine Falls, a gorgeous, historic estate that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a short five-minute walk from the inn to the falls.