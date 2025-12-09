Ohio's Best Waterfall Is A Stunning Sight That Has Different 'Moods' With The Seasons
Ohio is home to a number of natural wonders and scenic beauty spots, with plenty of attractions to impress visitors in the Buckeye State. From Hocking Hills State Park to the Lake Erie shoreline, there is a lot to explore if you love the outdoors. Soaking up the waterfall views in Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a must-do activity, particularly to see the state's top waterfall: Brandywine Falls.
Ohio.org rates Brandywine Falls as the best waterfall in the state, thanks to its size and accessibility. The waterfall cascades down 60 feet in a gorge and is a beautiful sight in Ohio's only national park. The waterfall changes "moods" with different seasons, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Water levels change the pattern of the falls, so it's worth revisiting throughout the year. While it's just a short walk to the observation deck, you can also hike around the area on the 1.5-mile Brandywine Gorge Loop. If you visit in spring, the National Park Service advises keeping your eyes peeled for breeding salamanders in the vernal pools. The trail will take between 30 minutes and one hour to complete.
Planning your visit to Brandywine Falls
Brandywine Falls is a wonderful place to visit all year round, especially to see the waterfall switching "moods." During autumn, when there is less water, it's easier to notice the bridal-veil pattern of the waterfall — and fall also brings pretty autumnal foliage in the area. In spring, you can visit to see the vernal pools, along with gorgeous wildflowers like bloodroot and red trillium. Brandywine Falls often freezes over in winter, turning the area into a winter wonderland with ice columns on the waterfall. Wildlife like birds and chipmunks can also be spotted throughout the year. Tripadvisor reviewer @L8824GUshirleyt said the falls were "very nice even with little water," and another reviewer, @Rhroncich, described Brandywine Falls as beautiful, "especially after a rainy morning." Whenever you choose to visit, the natural spectacle is well worth a visit.
Brandywine Falls is located about a 35-minute drive south of Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in the country. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is the closest major airport to the waterfall; it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle. The parking lot for Brandywine Falls can be busy during peak times, particularly on weekends — NPS recommends planning your visit for early in the morning or later in the day. If you're looking for somewhere to stay nearby, check into the Inn at Brandywine Falls, a gorgeous, historic estate that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a short five-minute walk from the inn to the falls.