5 Christmas Towns In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Unmatched Hallmark Vibes

Believe it or not, the best part of Hallmark Christmas movies isn't the acting or the dialogue. While the storylines can take us on a heartfelt journey, like a widower finding love on Christmas or a magical cross-country train ride, they still pale in comparison to the settings. Whether you love, hate, or love to hate Hallmark Christmas movies, you have to admit some of the towns they're set in make you want to beeline it to the nearest mountain village covered in snow.

Now, not every Hallmark movie is filmed where the fictional story takes place, with most sets actually located in Canada. But that doesn't mean you can't find real-world Christmas towns in America that make you feel as though you've stepped into a Hallmark film. Many of these are located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, a 615-mile range that passes through Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia. These snowy mountains and the cozy towns that sit around them create an inspired setting for a winter escape.

Don't expect to see any actual Hallmark shooting locations here. Not even "A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas" was filmed in the Blue Ridge (yep, Canada again). But you don't need any manufactured romance or Christmas magic while you're here. These five Blue Ridge towns provide all of that without even trying, including fairy-tale holiday events and just a general atmosphere of enduring Christmas cheer.