Virginia's Blue Ridge Highlands Hides An Underrated Mountain Town With An Award-Winning Food Scene
Around nearly every corner of Virginia, travelers will find a destination worth exploring, whether it's scenic mountains, romantic towns, or Atlantic Coast beauty. It can take some sleuthing to uncover the hidden and lesser-known places in the Old Dominion State, such as Front Royal, an underrated and cute town in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In these mountains, you'll also find Abingdon, another underrated spot in Southwestern Virginia. It's a year-round destination, but the best times to visit are spring through fall.
Abingdon's deep history dates back to the 1700s, when it was home to Black's Fort, a refuge for pioneers from the Cherokee. Daniel Boone allegedly once named it Wolf Hills after his dogs endured a wolf attack. The town was incorporated in 1778. Abingdon is now home to Virginia's largest burley tobacco market while mostly thriving as a tourist town.
The 8 square miles of Abingdon, with a population of approximately 8,300, offers visitors a culturally and historically rich destination, and top-notch food scene. These qualities have led some to dub Abingdon the most romantic small town in Virginia, which is befitting for a state with the slogan "Virginia is For Lovers."
Feast on delectable delights in Abingdon
Abingdon has been named the "Best Small Town Food Scene" in the country four times by USA Today thanks to its award-winning restaurants, craft breweries, and wineries. Start your day at The Girl & The Raven for a coffee or breakfast cocktail, and menu items such as the Bluegrass Biscuit, Hungry Savage Panini, or craft-made grilled cheese. Ranked as the No. 5 restaurant in Abingdon on Tripadvisor, The Girl & The Raven was hailed by one reviewer as the "best breakfast or lunch spot" in town. Don't miss The Tavern, the oldest bar in Virginia that's known for traditional German fare. 128 Pecan offers such delights as fried oyster tacos and cheeseburger egg rolls. Tripadvisor ranks it as No. 1 among Abingdon restaurants, with one review describing it as having "phenomenal flavors with friendly service."
The Abingdon Farmers Market is open year-round with a rotating schedule on Saturdays, featuring dozens of local vendors selling food, drinks, and craft-made items. Grab a pint at Sweetbay Brewing Company, which offers Virginia-made craft selections, or sample locally-made wine at the family- and dog-friendly Abingdon Vineyards along the riverfront, where you can uniquely get there by boat, bike, car, or horseback.
Exploring the underrated mountain town of Abingdon
Much of the charm of this underrated mountain town is present by strolling through its Main Street, consisting of historical buildings, works of local artisans, and entertainment. History buffs can embark on a self-guided walking tour of the 20-square-block Historic District with a map and information at the Abingdon Visitor Center. You can also opt for a guided tour from History Alive Tours, complete with "live" characters in period costumes. Stop by The Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum for a guided tour of the historic Victorian mansion that was the home of James Fields, a prominent builder in Abingdon.
Art lovers should visit The Arts Depot, located in a restored railroad station, to view galleries and artists at work. Another must-see is the William King Museum of Art, housed in a former school, with rotating exhibits and a sculpture garden. Visit the Holston Mountain Artisans for more local artwork and bring home a locally-crafted treasure from the gift shop.
Consider catching a show at the Barter Theatre, the longest-running professional theater in the country, offering more than 20 annual productions. Abingdon is home to the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace, which serves as the headquarters for The Crooked Road — Virginia's Heritage Music Trail that spans 300 miles and celebrates bluegrass music in the state.
Planning your trip to Virginia's mountain town of Abingdon
Crafting an ideal Abingdon itinerary depends on what kind of activities you're looking for. In addition to foodies and music lovers, adventurists visit Abingdon to hike or bike the famous Virginia Creeper Trail, a historic Virginia rail trail that's ideal to visit in the fall. There's a 17-mile stretch to neighboring Damascus, a walkable and charming town known as "Trail Town USA." At the time of this writing, Damascus is still rebuilding after sustaining damage from Hurricane Helene.
If you're driving through Southwestern Virginia, Abingdon is located just 15 miles from Bristol, a "two states in one" town filled with specialty shops and art galleries. The closest airport is the Tri-Cities Airport, which is in Blountville, Tennessee, and about a 35-minute drive from Abingdon. The closest international airport is Charlotte Douglas, which is around three hours away.
Ideal accommodations await any traveler in Abingdon, which offers quaint historic inns, motels, cabins, and other vacation rentals. You'll want to book early in the summer months and during popular event times in town. For a luxury experience, The Martha Washington Inn & Spa offers 63 guest rooms, in addition to spa services. Sisters American Grill, a fine dining experience, is in-house, offering such items as fried green tomatoes, charcuterie boards, and extensive wine selections. If you prefer sleeping under the stars, several campgrounds, including the Riverside Campground, are also available.