Virginia's Blue Ridge Highlands Hides An Underrated Mountain Town With An Award-Winning Food Scene

Around nearly every corner of Virginia, travelers will find a destination worth exploring, whether it's scenic mountains, romantic towns, or Atlantic Coast beauty. It can take some sleuthing to uncover the hidden and lesser-known places in the Old Dominion State, such as Front Royal, an underrated and cute town in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In these mountains, you'll also find Abingdon, another underrated spot in Southwestern Virginia. It's a year-round destination, but the best times to visit are spring through fall.

Abingdon's deep history dates back to the 1700s, when it was home to Black's Fort, a refuge for pioneers from the Cherokee. Daniel Boone allegedly once named it Wolf Hills after his dogs endured a wolf attack. The town was incorporated in 1778. Abingdon is now home to Virginia's largest burley tobacco market while mostly thriving as a tourist town.

The 8 square miles of Abingdon, with a population of approximately 8,300, offers visitors a culturally and historically rich destination, and top-notch food scene. These qualities have led some to dub Abingdon the most romantic small town in Virginia, which is befitting for a state with the slogan "Virginia is For Lovers."